The idea of a child committing a violent crime is deeply disturbing, yet history is filled with cases that show it happens far more often than we’d like to believe.

Some of these young offenders grew up in environments marked by extreme violence, while others were diagnosed with serious mental disorders, with experts concluding they derived pleasure from the brutal attacks.

In some cases, the children have expressed remorse and were eventually released on parole, rebuilding their lives after spending their youth behind bars. However, others continued to break the law after their release, leading authorities to place them back into custody.

Below, Bored Panda has compiled 15 cases of child criminals who are now free.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.