Austin Metcalf Conspiracy Theory Shot Down By Spokesperson For Boy Who Stabbed Him
News

Austin Metcalf Conspiracy Theory Shot Down By Spokesperson For Boy Who Stabbed Him

Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old football player from Frisco, Texas, tragically passed away in the arms of his twin brother last week (April 2) after being stabbed at a high school track meet.

Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old fellow student, was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder.

The incident not only sent shockwaves through the community and nation, it also sparked a flood of speculation. Conspiracy theories soon started to emerge, with the most notable being one that claimed that the attack was motivated by revenge, with Anthony retaliating against Metcalf’s supposed bullying.

Highlights
  • Austin Metcalf's stabbing sparking a wave of conspiracy theories.
  • Most popular theory argued that Anthony was the victim of bullying by the Metcalf twins.
  • Spokesperson Dominique Alexander debunked rumors, said the two teenagers didn't know each other.
  • Anthony's family is facing threats and harassment due to misinformation online.

The rumor has since been debunked by Dominique Alexander, a spokesman for Anthony’s family, who said the two teens had never even met each other prior to the attack.

    Representatives for Karmelo Anthony, who is charged with the murder of fellow high school athlete Austin Metcalf, have said they had never met each other

    Young man with brown hair in a light gray shirt, related to Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

    Speaking at a press conference last Tuesday (April 8), Alexander directly addressed the online rumors.

    “As we know right now, Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony did not know each other,” he continued. “The disinformation that is going online is hurting this case, and it has to stop.”

    Young man with short hair against a blue backdrop, related to Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory discussion.

    Image credits: Frisco Police Department

    According to the representative—who works with Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), a social justice advocacy organization—the narrative of Metcalf having bullied Anthony before the stabbing has not only derailed public perception of the case but has led to graphic threats against Anthony’s family.

    “They can’t leave their home,” Alexander said. “They’ve received racist messages, including images of Black children with knives stuck in their heads.”

    Man speaking at a podium with NGAN logo, addressing Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: Next Generation Action Network

    “Karmelo Anthony has a right to a fair trial, unbiased and removed of racial hate and bigotry,” he added.

    The narrative, initially put forth by Anthony’s online supporters without evidence, was spread in an attempt to help the teenager with his upcoming trial, however, according to Alexander, it ended up having the opposite effect.

    Anthony immediately confessed after being apprehended but said that his actions were in self-defense

    High school exterior with parked cars, related to Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

    The stabbing took place at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, where the two students—each from a different high school—were attending a match between their schools. An arrest report later revealed that the fatal altercation began over something trivial: a chair.

    Aerial view of football field, related to Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory, surrounded by track and stadium seating.

    Image credits: KPRC 2 Click2Houston

    Police say Metcalf told Anthony he was sitting under his team’s tent and asked him to move. Words were exchanged, and tensions escalated. According to a witness, Anthony then reached into his backpack and threatened Metcalf, saying, “Touch me and see what happens.”

    Stadium seating and track field, related to Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory news.

    Image credits: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

    Metcalf touched him, daring Anthony to punch him and attempting to forcibly remove him from the tent. At that point, Anthony took a knife out of his backpack, stabbed his rival in the chest, and ran away.

    Young athlete in sports vest standing against height measurement backdrop, related to Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: Meloabeast22

    “I did it,” Anthony said after being apprehended and coming to his senses, asking officers if Metcalf was going to be ok and if his actions constituted self-defense. “It’s not alleged, I did it.”

    Fundraiser pages were set up for both teenagers, but Anthony’s has since been taken down for unspecified reasons

    Young man standing with two trophies, wearing a black shirt, Austin Metcalf banner in the background.

    Image credits: AMetcal

    Anthony’s attorney, Deric Walpole, confirmed that they intend to pursue a self-defense argument.

    “I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time,” he said in an interview with local media. “But I need to talk to people, develop facts, and understand what really happened.”

    Young athlete in black and yellow football uniform on a grassy field.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    With two weeks to go until Karmelo Anthony’s bond hearing, supporters on each side have started an unlikely GoFundMe battle, with two donation pages being created, highlighting the stark division the case has created.

    Two people pose for a photo on a football field, related to the Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory topic.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The fundraiser set up by Metcalf’s family, by their father, Jeff, has raised $318,000 at the time of writing.

    Two young men wearing hats in a sports venue amid Austin Metcalf conspiracy context.

    Image credits: AMetcal

    “He was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him. He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable,” Jeff wrote. 

    “I love you forever, son. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. God will take care of us till we meet again.”

    Karmelo Anthony’s fundraiser, on the other hand, was reported to have collected at least $280,000 for his defense. However, it has since been taken down for unknown reasons.

    “Guilty.” Netizens were quick to dismiss the conspiracy theory, arguing that nothing justifies the stabbing

    Comment on Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory involving stabbing incident.

    Comment by Johnny Longwood dismissing conspiracy theories about Austin Metcalf incident.

    Comment criticizing the kid involved in the Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory incident.

    Text from a comment discussing school bullying in relation to Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory.

    Geo Quin message about the Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory, discussing weapon legality and self-defense claims.

    Tom Livermore's comment on Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory discussion.

    Text from Michael Moran dismisses Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory involving a boy's response to confrontation.

    Discussion on Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory, emphasizing tragedy and impact on families.

    Comment by Michael N Grier addressing Austin Metcalf conspiracy, mentioning self-defense and consequences.

    Text message response about Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory being emotional and concerned for families involved.

    Christie Adams comments on tragic situation, expressing condolences.

    Kj Carden comments on Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory, expressing sympathy for both families involved.

    Comment screenshot related to Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory, focusing on families' loss.

    Comment by Leslie Mulroony on the conspiracy theory surrounding Austin Metcalf, mentioning the decision by judge and jury.

    Image of a social media comment discussing Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory and the need for legal representation.

    Comment by Carole Fernandez discussing Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory in context of self-defense.

    Comment on a conspiracy theory related to Austin Metcalf, suggesting defensive actions.

    Comment discussing Austin Metcalf conspiracy theory details.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Posting the fact that the authorities have requested that the media drop this because it's muddying the jurors pool is not the wisest decision you've ever made, BP.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
