“Heartbreaking” Final Post Of 17YO Who Passed Away In Twin Brother’s Arms Resurfaces

ADVERTISEMENT

In a touching final post just days before tragedy struck, Austin Metcalf shared a hopeful message about his faith and aspirations.

Metcalf, an athlete and high school student, tragically lost his life at just 17, following a fatal attack at a track meet.

RELATED:

A teen athlete from Texas was fatally attacked at a track event on Wednesday

Share icon

Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

Metcalf, a 17-year-old high school athlete, lost his life in a knife attack after he was stabbed on Wednesday, April 2, at a track event at the Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Highlights A 17-year-old high school athlete, Austin Metcalf, passed away after being stabbed during an argument at a track meet in Texas.

Metcalf's last post on social media, where he shared his hope and faith, touched many hearts and went viral after his death, drawing over a million views.

The late teen's passing has left his family, twin brother, Hunter, and friends in deep grief, with many mourning him on social media.

Frisco Police reported that officers and fire personnel performed life-saving measures, including giving him blood before rushing him to the hospital. Despite all efforts, Metcalf passed away after receiving a stab to the heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Metcalf’s touching final post got over 1 million views, with many wishing him peace and sending prayers

Share icon

Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

Metcalf’s loved ones and online users who are mourning him have spoken out about the “senseless” attack while also remembering the teen, with some taking comfort in the teen’s last post.

Austin’s final post was shared on X on March 31, and it reads: “Faith that god got me and my work will pay off.” The post received over 1 million views at the time of writing.

An X user replied, “What a precious heart. He was taken from the world too soon. Although we may not understand the timing, I know God has him now.”

“Praying for Strength and Courage for the family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” another added.

A third wrote, “May God be with you and watch over your family and friends right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Lord will hold you in HIS ALMIGHTY ARMS!” wrote another.

According to the Frisco Police Department, Metcalf was attacked by another teen from a nearby school

Share icon

Image credits: WFAA

Share icon

Image credits: nbcdfw

Police report that the star athlete, Austin Metcalf, was in his team’s tent when a fight broke out between him and 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony.

Anthony, a senior at Centennial High School, located just five miles away, was allegedly told he was sitting in the wrong seat. The father of the late teen, Jeff Metcalf, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Anthony drew a knife and pierced Metcalf through the heart.

“An altercation between two students resulted in one stabbing the other,” the Frisco Police Department stated in a press release.

The police also added that Karmelo Anthony had been charged with first-degree m*rder and is in custody. Anthony will be transferred to Collin County Jail, the police shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf was at the event with his twin brother Hunter when tragedy struck

Share icon

Image credits: Frisco Police Department

Share icon

Image credits: AMetcal

ADVERTISEMENT

Metcalf was at the event with his twin brother, Hunter, who immediately tried to help his brother but couldn’t save him.

“I tried to whip around as fast as I could, but I didn’t see the stab. It was really senseless. I don’t know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument,” Hunter Metcalf told WFAA.

“I looked at my brother, and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

“It really was under 30 seconds,” Hunter recounted the incident, saying that they never met him before.

“We asked him to move. He started getting aggressive and talking reckless,” Hunter added. “And my brother stepped in and said, ‘You need to move. And [Anthony’s] like, ‘Make me move.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of the sudden, he grabbed his backpack,” the brother shared. Their father, Jeff Metcalf, told KXAS-TV that Metcalf passed away in his brother’s arms as Hunter tried to stop the bleeding.

The late teen’s father called him “a bright young man with a great future ahead of him”

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

Share icon

Image credits: AMetcal

A GoFundMe has since been started by Jeff Metcalf to “help his family heal.”

According to his father’s GoFundMe description, “[Austin Metcalf] was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him. He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable. Voted team MVP this past season and carried a 4.0 GPA.”

“He was looking forward to taking his game to the next level. His commitment, dedication, leadership, and sheer grit made him rise to the level of success that he desired. His twin brother, Hunter, played beside him,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will all remember him for the way he impacted others’ lives. I love you forever, son. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. God will take care of us till we meet again. RIP. Love, Dad.”

Metcalf’s family mourn the late teen’s heartbreaking passing

Share icon

Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

The late teen’s mother, Megan Metcalf, told WFAA, “Just doesn’t make any sense… Just because the kid was mad, my son is not here anymore and I don’t understand it.”

Metcalf was informed of the incident from a call from her son, Hunter. “I got a phone call from Hunter screaming that Austin had been stabbed,” she said.

“Oh, he was the most amazing kid. Oh, so smart. He had college football guys looking at him to play in college. His goal was to play in college,” Metcalf shared.

Hunter mourned his twin brother’s passing, saying that they were best friends. “He knew how much I loved him, how much I do for him. I’d do anything for him,” Hunter said.

“It’s just really heartbreaking not to see him next year on the field,” Hunter said, adding that “this is gonna be really hard.”

Friends and family members took to social media to remember Austin Metcalf

Share icon

Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

Friends and family honored Austin Metcalf on social media through posts and comments. Hunter, Metcalf’s identical twin brother, remembered him in a heartfelt post. “My heart is still in ache and denial,” Hunter captioned a childhood picture of the two standing back-to-back.

“But you were my partner in crime. When I was down you were there no matter what. You were the most loyal person I’ve ever known and caring man, you were so caring it hurts I couldn’t do more to save you man.”

Metcalf’s friends shared posts of the late teen, with one saying, “he always found a way to bring the very best out of everyone”

A teammate of Metcalf’s at Frisco Memorial High wrote, “He always found a way to bring the very best out of everyone, including me…I wouldn’t be where I’m at without you.”

Another student at Memorial High wrote, “I love you so much.. Idk what I’m gonna do without u.”

Online users were heartbroken over the tragic attack in Texas