“Heartbreaking” Final Post Of 17YO Who Passed Away In Twin Brother’s Arms Resurfaces
Crime, News

“Heartbreaking” Final Post Of 17YO Who Passed Away In Twin Brother’s Arms Resurfaces

In a touching final post just days before tragedy struck, Austin Metcalf shared a hopeful message about his faith and aspirations.

Metcalf, an athlete and high school student, tragically lost his life at just 17, following a fatal attack at a track meet.

RELATED:

    A teen athlete from Texas was fatally attacked at a track event on Wednesday

    Teen in a black and gold jersey, with a solemn expression, symbolizing a heartbreaking moment.

    Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

    Metcalf, a 17-year-old high school athlete, lost his life in a knife attack after he was stabbed on Wednesday, April 2, at a track event at the Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

    Highlights
    • A 17-year-old high school athlete, Austin Metcalf, passed away after being stabbed during an argument at a track meet in Texas.
    • Metcalf's last post on social media, where he shared his hope and faith, touched many hearts and went viral after his death, drawing over a million views.
    • The late teen's passing has left his family, twin brother, Hunter, and friends in deep grief, with many mourning him on social media.

    Frisco Police reported that officers and fire personnel performed life-saving measures, including giving him blood before rushing him to the hospital. Despite all efforts, Metcalf passed away after receiving a stab to the heart. 

    Austin Metcalf’s touching final post got over 1 million views, with many wishing him peace and sending prayers

    Two teenage football players in memorial jerseys, standing side by side with helmets on.

    Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

    A young football player in a black and yellow jersey looks up solemnly, evoking a heartbreaking moment.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Metcalf’s loved ones and online users who are mourning him have spoken out about the “senseless” attack while also remembering the teen, with some taking comfort in the teen’s last post. 

    Austin’s final post was shared on X on March 31, and it reads: “Faith that god got me and my work will pay off.” The post received over 1 million views at the time of writing. 

    An X user replied, “What a precious heart. He was taken from the world too soon. Although we may not understand the timing, I know God has him now.”

    “Praying for Strength and Courage for the family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” another added.

    A third wrote, “May God be with you and watch over your family and friends right now.”

    “The Lord will hold you in HIS ALMIGHTY ARMS!” wrote another.

    According to the Frisco Police Department, Metcalf was attacked by another teen from a nearby school

    David Kuykendall Stadium entrance, with a red lift nearby.

    Image credits: WFAA

    Aerial view of a school football stadium and track, related to a heartbreaking story of a 17-year-old's final moments.

    Image credits: nbcdfw

    Police report that the star athlete, Austin Metcalf, was in his team’s tent when a fight broke out between him and 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony.

    Anthony, a senior at Centennial High School, located just five miles away, was allegedly told he was sitting in the wrong seat. The father of the late teen, Jeff Metcalf, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Anthony drew a knife and pierced Metcalf through the heart.

    “An altercation between two students resulted in one stabbing the other,” the Frisco Police Department stated in a press release.

    The police also added that Karmelo Anthony had been charged with first-degree m*rder and is in custody. Anthony will be transferred to Collin County Jail, the police shared.

    Metcalf was at the event with his twin brother Hunter when tragedy struck

    I don't know who this person is. Young man with short hair in a blue shirt, set against a light blue background.

    Image credits: Frisco Police Department

    Tweet expressing faith and hope from a 17-year-old, linking to a heartbreaking story.

    Image credits: AMetcal

    Metcalf was at the event with his twin brother, Hunter, who immediately tried to help his brother but couldn’t save him.

    “I tried to whip around as fast as I could, but I didn’t see the stab. It was really senseless. I don’t know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument,” Hunter Metcalf told WFAA

    “I looked at my brother, and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.” 

    “It really was under 30 seconds,” Hunter recounted the incident, saying that they never met him before.

    “We asked him to move. He started getting aggressive and talking reckless,” Hunter added. “And my brother stepped in and said, ‘You need to move. And [Anthony’s] like, ‘Make me move.’”

    “All of the sudden, he grabbed his backpack,” the brother shared. Their father, Jeff Metcalf, told KXAS-TV that Metcalf passed away in his brother’s arms as Hunter tried to stop the bleeding.

    The late teen’s father called him “a bright young man with a great future ahead of him”

    Two people at a fundraising event to honor a 17-year-old, with a focus on healing and community support.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Young man in black shirt holding sports trophies, standing in front of a sports poster.

    Image credits: AMetcal

    A GoFundMe has since been started by Jeff Metcalf to “help his family heal.”

    According to his father’s GoFundMe description, “[Austin Metcalf] was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him. He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable. Voted team MVP this past season and carried a 4.0 GPA.”

    “He was looking forward to taking his game to the next level. His commitment, dedication, leadership, and sheer grit made him rise to the level of success that he desired. His twin brother, Hunter, played beside him,” he added.

    “We will all remember him for the way he impacted others’ lives. I love you forever, son. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. God will take care of us till we meet again. RIP. Love, Dad.”

    Metcalf’s family mourn the late teen’s heartbreaking passing

    Two brothers and a woman stand on a sports field, one wearing a "Memorial Football" shirt.

    Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

    Man in a cap and glasses with a young football player on a field at night.

    Image credits: gofundme

    The late teen’s mother, Megan Metcalf, told WFAA, “Just doesn’t make any sense… Just because the kid was mad, my son is not here anymore and I don’t understand it.”

    Metcalf was informed of the incident from a call from her son, Hunter. “I got a phone call from Hunter screaming that Austin had been stabbed,” she said.

    “Oh, he was the most amazing kid. Oh, so smart. He had college football guys looking at him to play in college. His goal was to play in college,” Metcalf shared.

    Hunter mourned his twin brother’s passing, saying that they were best friends. “He knew how much I loved him, how much I do for him. I’d do anything for him,” Hunter said.

    “It’s just really heartbreaking not to see him next year on the field,” Hunter said, adding that “this is gonna be really hard.”

    Friends and family members took to social media to remember Austin Metcalf

    Young teen in a white shirt against a blue background, related to a heartbreaking final post and tragedy with twin brother.

    Image credits: meghanleemetcalf

    Friends and family honored Austin Metcalf on social media through posts and comments. Hunter, Metcalf’s identical twin brother, remembered him in a heartfelt post. “My heart is still in ache and denial,” Hunter captioned a childhood picture of the two standing back-to-back. 

    “But you were my partner in crime. When I was down you were there no matter what. You were the most loyal person I’ve ever known and caring man, you were so caring it hurts I couldn’t do more to save you man.”

    Metcalf’s friends shared posts of the late teen, with one saying, “he always found a way to bring the very best out of everyone”

    A teammate of Metcalf’s at Frisco Memorial High wrote, “He always found a way to bring the very best out of everyone, including me…I wouldn’t be where I’m at without you.”

    Another student at Memorial High wrote, “I love you so much.. Idk what I’m gonna do without u.”

    Online users were heartbroken over the tragic attack in Texas

    Comment expressing heartbreak over teen's passing, highlighting global sadness and a plea for comfort.

    Comment expressing grief and anger over a 17-year-old's tragic passing.

    Comment by Mike Hicks on the shift from fist fights to weapons, highlighting societal changes.

    Veronica Johnson's comment questioning kids' behavior today.

    Comment expressing condolences for a young man's death and concern over learned behaviors.

    Heartbreaking comment by Marjan van Berkum-Panico stating 'Life in jail without parole!' with reactions below.

    Comment highlighting a tragedy and emphasizing the importance of teaching self-control and respect to children.

    Heartbreaking final post about 17YO passing in twin's arms, showing brother's strength and resilience.

    Amy Baecker North's comment on a heartbreaking family interview post, discussing forgiveness and loss.

    Comment expressing sorrow after a tragic event involving a 17-year-old's passing.

    Heartbreaking message highlighting a senseless act of violence, related to a 17YO's tragic final post.

    Comment on society's issues, highlighting lack of moral teaching, related to "heartbreaking" loss of 17-year-old.

    Comment expressing sorrow over a heartbreaking event, highlighting the tragedy's senselessness.

    “Heartbreaking message expressing sympathy and peace for the grieving family. Sad emoji reaction.”

    Heartbreaking message for twin brother's needless death, expressing grief and empathy.

    Heartbreaking" comment on a 17YO's final post, expressing it as unforgivable, receives numerous reactions.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a 17-year-old's passing in twin brother's arms.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
