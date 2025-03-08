ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old football player has died after reports say he drowned in his own stomach acid.

Luca Manolache was a midfielder for the Romanian team Metaloglobus Bucure’ti until August of 2024 when a series of worrying health incidents forced him to step back.

He had started to suffer from prolonged fatigue, dizziness, chills, and bloody stools. Both his parents and fellow teammates noticed the change in his body and saw him struggling through the first half during a football match.

Luca Manolache, a former football player, died after drowning in his own stomach acid

Initially, his coach believed he simply wasn’t preparing enough for each game. However, there was no denying Luca’s condition once his symptoms became so severe that an ambulance had to be called after the teenager complained that his vision went completely black.

According to The Mirror, doctors dismissed him — but it appears that was the wrong decision to make.

A first look at an X-ray of his lungs and blood test all came back normal, and experts believed he had been suffering from some kind of extreme infection. He was administered doxycucline, paracetamol, and algocalmin — a pain medication — before he was on his way again.

But while outside with a family member on February 28, Luca began to feel unwell. The ambulance was called, and he made a quick call to his mother, Ana Maria Manolache.

She told the local press of their heartbreaking conversation while she was in Bucharest, Romania, where she works.

Fearfully, Luca reportedly said to his mother, “Mum, Mum, I can’t do it anymore,” before asking, “Do you think I’m dying?”

The entire time, the teenager allegedly couldn’t see a thing.

Ana did her best to get to County Hospital in Târgoviște, Romania, where her son was being transported to, but she unfortunately was not able to make it in time. Luca’s sister phoned her to tell her the heartbreaking news that he had passed.

His last conversation with his mother was detailed just before his passing

The autopsy verdict stated that the cause of death was that he had drowned in his own stomach acid.

Luca had seemingly vomited large amounts of blood, which spurred his body to action, reacting negatively with his stomach acid. The illness that caused his death remains unknown.

His former football team, Metaloglobus Bucure’ti, shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram following his death.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. His love for football and his smile brought happiness on the field. The last appearance in the Metaloglobus shirt was on August 24, 2024, in the match against CS Afumati, playing 10 minutes from the reserve position.

“Following the game against CS Afumati, the player complained of fatigue during training, which led the technical staff to stop him from training and recommend thorough medical examinations.”

They concluded, “Rest in peace dear ‘Mano.’ Sincere condolences to the grieving family, the entire Metaloglobus family is with you in these devastating moments.”

