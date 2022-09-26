Nature is fascinating and being able to study it from different perspectives is an opportunity not many people get. Luckily for us, we get to see the enchanting results of those explorations that are no less valuable than the journeys themselves. 

In this article, we want to showcase the enchanting photographs taken by Dutch physicist Arie van 't Riet. He is a man whose work had taken him on a journey to becoming an artist. Arie specialized in low-energy X-rays in hospitals when he hit upon an interesting form of art. The artist went on to x-ray flowers, insects, lizards, turtles, cats and other animals, creating beautiful works of art he calls "bioramas". 

Arie wanted to point out that his floral-animal x-ray images are not made in the hospital, but in his studio where he has his own x-ray equipment with a license. As a medical physicist, the artist worked in the hospital from 1978 – 2012 in the departments of radiology, nuclear medicine and radiotherapy. The x-rayed animals are dead. "In my opinion, it’s not justified to expose living animals to the risk of x-rays for my purpose. I find traffic victims along the roadside. A friend breeds reptiles. In case one dies, I can have it. I buy fish on the market and insects - in specialized shops."

More info: Instagram | xrayimagesofnature.nl | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ray

Ray

arievantriet Report

54points
POST
Antz Online
Antz Online
Community Member
1 day ago

Beautiful

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Arie's x-ray images are not composed of different layers. "It is not a composition of different x-rays. No stacked images. Not assembled. The complete setup of the natural scene (biorama) with animals and flowers is built and x-rayed in one session as a whole. I apply an analog technique and use Silvergelatine x-ray negatives. Kodak X-Omat V 33cm x 41cm."
#2

Mouse On Amaryllis Flower

Mouse On Amaryllis Flower

arievantriet Report

42points
POST
SoaringEagle
SoaringEagle
Community Member
1 day ago

How big is that flower?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Dragonfly

Dragonfly

arievantriet Report

42points
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 day ago

Beautiful!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Arie's idea to x-ray flowers and animals was born in the hospital. "I was involved in the teaching program on radiation physics and radiation safety for radiographers and physicians. I think in 2000 I started to challenge the students to x-ray flowers. It was a nice exercise demonstrating that even very thin objects can be imaged by x-rays. For this application, very low-energy x-rays were required. So it was for educational reasons that I started to x-ray flowers.

In 2007 I got my own studio with x-ray equipment. From that moment on I started to build complete nature scenes (bioramas) with plants, flowers and (dead) animals. I x-rayed the bioramas, digitized the greyscale x-ray negatives and partly colored them with Photoshop. So, I think 2007 is the starting point of my artistic x-rays."
#4

Wise Barn Owl In Oak Tree

Wise Barn Owl In Oak Tree

arievantriet Report

41points
POST
citrus
citrus
Community Member
23 hours ago

woahhh

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Field Of Tulips

Field Of Tulips

arievantriet Report

40points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
18 hours ago

I would buy a copy of this print!!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

If you wonder how these images are made exactly, Arie has an elaborate explanation for you!

Firstly, the artist samples plants, flowers, dead animals, etc. All the collected objects are then arranged upon an x-ray negative (33cmx41cm), packed in a light, tight envelope. This staged natural scene (biorama) is placed on the floor, the x-ray tube is positioned at a distance of about 1m above it. Beam on and an x-ray is made.
#6

Two Crows

Two Crows

arievantriet Report

38points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 day ago

Now you can see the dinosaur heritage wow

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Young Hedgehog

Young Hedgehog

arievantriet Report

37points
POST
Antz Online
Antz Online
Community Member
1 day ago

Looks like a pencil drawing

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Afterward, in a dark room, the x-ray negative is taken out of the envelope and is put into the processing machine, resulting in a black and white x-ray image. The x-ray image is then digitized using a Vidar scanner (570 dpi, 12 bit). After that, the image is inverted and partly colored using Photoshop, and the result of that you can see yourselves!
#8

Kingfisher

Kingfisher

arievantriet Report

32points
POST
Pam Akers
Pam Akers
Community Member
1 day ago

Kudos to this photographer.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

Snails

Snails

arievantriet Report

32points
POST
Antz Online
Antz Online
Community Member
1 day ago

Stunning image

5
5points
reply
View more comments

"It all starts with the availability of an animal. When I find an animal I start collecting attributes (plants, flowers, etc.). Next, I build the biorama. Then I do some radiation measurements and make some x-ray tests to find the optimal x-ray technique (dose and energy). I estimate that the whole procedure from finding the animal to the partly colored x-ray takes about 2 full days."
#10

Heron In Flight

Heron In Flight

arievantriet Report

31points
POST
Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
1 day ago

Those wings look incredibly delicate, but let me tell you, when a heron takes flight from a spot 2m away from you, the sound of its wings flapping is loud and primordial and induces immediate terror.

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#11

Bat

Bat

arievantriet Report

29points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
19 hours ago

Is that blood on its mouth?!?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The most challenging part of the creative process for Arie is making the composition. "Usually, I want to make a still life that looks realistic." The moment the artist really enjoys is when the negative comes out of the processing machine for the first time. "That's the very first time I see the scene in X-ray. I am delighted and relieved when I succeeded. Unfortunately, it has to be repeated regularly because a leg turns out to be positioned wrong (unnaturally), or something similar. Then I have one negative less. And analog silver bromide films are becoming scarce and expensive."
#12

Protea And Python

Protea And Python

arievantriet Report

28points
POST
Stealthzilla
Stealthzilla
Community Member
23 hours ago

I would actually really love to have this on my wall

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Dragonfly And Allium

Dragonfly And Allium

arievantriet Report

27points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 day ago

Awesome! I ❤ dragonflies!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

"I love nature. It is amazing to see on x-rays the complex, wonderful and functional anatomy of animals. And all the similarities. Look at the elbow, knee, etc. of a reptile, bird, etc. all the same as the human. They all have the same setup, the same building plan. Even the trachea of the snake shows a construction like mine. I hope the x-ray images will contribute to the interest in nature."
#14

Pomfret Seaweed

Pomfret Seaweed

arievantriet Report

26points
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 day ago

The rib bones go all the way to the tail!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#15

Frog Sitting On A Leaf Of Water Lily

Frog Sitting On A Leaf Of Water Lily

arievantriet Report

25points
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 day ago

The toes are so long!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Arie's images were published in a children's book by Gottmer publishers in 2017. In 2021, his work was published in English by Greystone Kids, titled "Inside In", and in June 2022, a second book titled "Doorgelicht" was published in Dutch by KNNV publishers for a wide audience of all ages interested in nature. Arie's images will also be exhibited in the Natural History Museum in Rotterdam from November 2022 – February 2023.

When it comes to the future, Arie would be very happy if he could get some (small) exotic animals from the zoo, like a flamingo, cockatoo, meerkat, etc. to make some new images!
#16

Cormorant

Cormorant

arievantriet Report

24points
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 day ago

Love the way you can see the esophagus!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Cutlassfish

Cutlassfish

arievantriet Report

24points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
18 hours ago

Cut this image out of my mind…scary!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Yemen Chameleon In Front With Thistles In The Background

Yemen Chameleon In Front With Thistles In The Background

arievantriet Report

24points
POST
Pam Akers
Pam Akers
Community Member
1 day ago

Like the thistles.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#19

Salamanders, Frogs, Bumblebee, Water Beetle, Sword Flag And Water Gentian⁠

Salamanders, Frogs, Bumblebee, Water Beetle, Sword Flag And Water Gentian⁠

arievantriet Report

23points
POST
Pam Akers
Pam Akers
Community Member
1 day ago

Hit the jack box.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Barn Swallow

Barn Swallow

arievantriet Report

23points
POST
Pam Akers
Pam Akers
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

Still cute. Dinner's home.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Octopus

Octopus

arievantriet Report

22points
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 day ago

You can see the suckers through the various tentacles!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#22

Nautilus⁠

Nautilus⁠

arievantriet Report

22points
POST
Tree P
Tree P
Community Member
17 hours ago

Very pretty!

0
0points
reply
#23

Barn Swallow

Barn Swallow

arievantriet Report

21points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
18 hours ago

I love the juxtaposition between the gentle black and white beauty of the shot itself and the barbed wire!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

Parakeets On Orchid And Gloriosa

Parakeets On Orchid And Gloriosa

arievantriet Report

20points
POST
Pam Akers
Pam Akers
Community Member
1 day ago

I'm tellin' ya, the radiography of flowers would sell.

4
4points
reply
#25

Ermine

Ermine

arievantriet Report

20points
POST
Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
1 day ago

Those are some silly little legs under that luxurious fur!

2
2points
reply
#26

Duck Near Riverside

Duck Near Riverside

arievantriet Report

20points
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 day ago

The feathers add a lot of bulk to the duck!

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Turtles

Turtles

arievantriet Report

20points
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 day ago

The way the bones of the limbs are different in the different postures!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

Frog Climbing Chamaerops

Frog Climbing Chamaerops

arievantriet Report

19points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
3 hours ago

Put you right leg in...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Black-Winged Stilt

Black-Winged Stilt

arievantriet Report

19points
POST
#30

Cormorants

Cormorants

arievantriet Report

18points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
18 hours ago

The placement of their esophagus/es/i (???) it interesting. It must move freely? Someone’s in front of the spine and someone’s back or beside, or am I just seeing these wrongly?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Note: this post originally had 75 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!