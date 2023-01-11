My work includes mostly landscape and cultural photography from Romania. My photographic projects have been going on for years, and I tried to keep a unique photography style and stick to that. My work and my style is influenced by painters (for example, realist landscape painters) and many well-known photographers.

Most of my work is concentrated around Maramures county, my native area, the fairytale place that inspired me and offered me the best conditions that a photographer can dream of in terms of the natural setting, cultural heritage, picturesque places, and beautifully preserved traditions. Maramures has something magical, I don't think there is a village or a mountain top that doesn't intrigue and doesn't provoke you to look at it and take some photos.

