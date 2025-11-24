Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Grandma Of Teen Whose Body Was Found Stuffed Under Cruise Bed Shares Disturbing New Details About Stepbrother
Teen on cruise ship balcony wearing floral top and sunglasses with ocean background, linked to disturbing stepbrother case
Crime, Society

Grandma Of Teen Whose Body Was Found Stuffed Under Cruise Bed Shares Disturbing New Details About Stepbrother

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
5

28

5

The grandmother of the cheerleader found lifeless on a Carnival cruise ship has come forward with new details on the stepbrother’s reaction as he was questioned by investigators.

Anna Kepner, 18, was discovered in her cabin by a room attendant on November 7.

The Florida teen, who had been on a Caribbean vacation with her family, was found wrapped in a blanket under a bed and covered with life vests.

Highlights
  • Anna Kepner was found lifeless under a bed in the cabin she shared with her stepbrothers on November 7.
  • The 18-year-old had been on vacation aboard a Carnival cruise with her blended family.
  • Anna’s grandmother, Barbara, said one of her stepbrothers broke down while being questioned by investigators.

Authorities concluded that Anna had lost her life by asphyxiation caused by an arm pressed across her neck.

RELATED:

    Teen on cruise ship deck near railing with ocean background related to body found stuffed under cruise bed case.

    Anna Kepner, 18, was found lifeless in her Carnival cruise ship cabin on November 7
    Teen on cruise ship deck near railing with ocean background related to body found stuffed under cruise bed case.

    Image credits: anna.kepner16

    The victim had reportedly been sharing her cabin with her 14-year-old and 16-year-old stepbrothers. The boys slept in bunk beds while Anna had her own bed, according to The Daily Mail.

    When her body was discovered, the ship was in international waters between Mexico and Florida. It returned to Miami a day later so the FBI could begin its investigation.

    Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, whose name has not been released for legal reasons, was later identified as a suspect in the case.

    Teen whose body was found under cruise bed, with grandmother sharing disturbing new details about stepbrother.

    Teen whose body was found under cruise bed, with grandmother sharing disturbing new details about stepbrother.

    Image credits: fl.anna18

    Speaking with Good Morning America, Anna’s grandmother, Barbara, described the relationship between the teens.

    “They were like brother and sister,” she said. “Two peas in a pod. He was a good student. He played soccer, and is a very quiet young man.”

    Barbara, who was also on the cruise, added that the suspect had “demons in his past” that he had been trying to “deal” with.

    Anna’s grandmother said the victim’s stepbrother, a suspect who shared a room with Anna, had personal struggles

    Grandma of teen found under cruise bed sharing disturbing new details about stepbrother in outdoor interview setting

    Grandma of teen found under cruise bed sharing disturbing new details about stepbrother in outdoor interview setting

    Image credits: ABC News

    Comment highlighting family protecting stepbrother in case involving teen’s body found under cruise bed seeking justice.

    Comment highlighting family protecting stepbrother in case involving teen’s body found under cruise bed seeking justice.
    “I heard him say in his own words that he does not remember what happened,” she shared.

    According to the grieving grandmother, the teen broke down when questioned by investigators.

    She described his police interview as an “emotional mess,” noting that the 16-year-old “couldn’t speak” and “couldn’t believe what happened.”

    Three people smiling on a boat with a blue canopy, related to the grandma of teen whose body was found under cruise bed.

    Three people smiling on a boat with a blue canopy, related to the grandma of teen whose body was found under cruise bed.

    Image credits: anna.kepner16

    After the cruise docked in Miami, the stepbrother was hospitalized for psychiatric observation and later released to stay with a family member.

    Barbara said Anna and her stepbrothers had agreed to share a room. The 16-year-old was allegedly the only one seen going in and out of the cabin at the time of the crime.

    “I know that those two kids cared about each other in the right way. I can’t accuse him because I don’t know what happened in that room, but the summation would be that he did something,” the grandmother concluded.

    Barbara, who also went on the trip, said the 16-year-old was the only person reportedly seen entering and leaving Anna’s cabin

    Elderly woman shares disturbing new details about stepbrother after teen's body found stuffed under cruise bed

    Elderly woman shares disturbing new details about stepbrother after teen's body found stuffed under cruise bed

    Image credits: ABC News

    At Anna’s memorial service, her ex-boyfriend, Josh Tew, accused the stepbrother of trying to climb on top of the victim against her will months before the attack.

    Anna’s father, Christopher, shared that everyone in the blended family was questioned by the FBI after disembarking from the ship and that he has not received any updates regarding the case.

    “I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers,” he said.

    “The whole family is lost for words. We miss her and love her more than anything.”

    Teen whose body was found under cruise bed with grandma sharing disturbing new details about stepbrother

    Teen whose body was found under cruise bed with grandma sharing disturbing new details about stepbrother

    Image credits: anna.kepner16

    Text excerpt from a person named Teri McAdams Johnston discussing security cameras capturing only the stepbrother entering and exiting a room.

    Text excerpt from a person named Teri McAdams Johnston discussing security cameras capturing only the stepbrother entering and exiting a room.
    According to a report by The Daily Mail, Anna’s stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, who is also the suspect’s mother, has filed a motion to prevent any further information about her family from being shared publicly.

    Shauntel is reportedly seeking “all proceedings to be closed to the press in the event criminal charges are filed against the minor child,” in order to protect his right to a fair trial.

    Anna had been sharing her cabin with her 14- and 16-year-old stepbrothers

    Family outdoors with blurred faces, relating to grandma of teen whose body was found stuffed under cruise bed.

    Family outdoors with blurred faces, relating to grandma of teen whose body was found stuffed under cruise bed.

    Image credits: Shauntel Kepner

    Couple outdoors wearing blue shirts and sunglasses, enjoying a sunny day near trees with a beer bottle visible.

    Couple outdoors wearing blue shirts and sunglasses, enjoying a sunny day near trees with a beer bottle visible.

    Image credits: Shauntel Kepner

    She also accused her ex, Thomas, of interfering with the active criminal investigation by sharing “confidential” information.

    Shautel and Thomas are reportedly involved in a custody battle over the suspect.

    She allegedly wants to “seal the case” and prevent information related to either her custody dispute or her son, including documents, photographs, or texts, from being made public.

    The ship returned to Miami the day after Anna’s body was found, so the FBI could begin its investigation

    Medical examiner and officials at a cruise ship dock investigating the teen's body found stuffed under cruise bed stepbrother case.

    Medical examiner and officials at a cruise ship dock investigating the teen's body found stuffed under cruise bed stepbrother case.

    Image credits: HustleBtch_

    Comment expressing sympathy for family of teen whose body was found stuffed under cruise bed, mentioning disturbing stepbrother details.

    Comment expressing sympathy for family of teen whose body was found stuffed under cruise bed, mentioning disturbing stepbrother details.
    The victim was a gymnast and varsity cheerleader who attended Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida.

    Anna’s school described her as a “bright, kind-hearted young woman whose presence brought warmth and energy into the classroom.”

    She is also remembered as a “thoughtful, nurturing” person who was “always thinking of others,” according to an online obituary.

    “She had a big, beautiful heart, often sending random ‘I love you’ messages or little gestures that made someone’s day,” the obituary read.

    Anna was a gymnast and varsity cheerleader at Temple Christian School in Florida

    Memorial photo of teen Anna Marie Kepner whose body was found stuffed under cruise bed with disturbing new stepbrother details.

    Memorial photo of teen Anna Marie Kepner whose body was found stuffed under cruise bed with disturbing new stepbrother details.

    Image credits: The Pascal Show

    The 18-year-old loved  the sun, the water, boat days, and beach days. She was set to graduate in May and hoped to join the military, though her dream was to join the local police department to protect her loved ones.

    Asked what she hoped for the grieving family, Barbara said, “I hope that we can heal. Whatever happened in that room, the only person responsible is the person who was in the room with Anna,” though she added that she is waiting for the court to decide what justice will look like for the family.

    Many people questioned the adults on the trip for having Anna share a room with the teenagers

    Text comment from Dianna Cooley expressing concerns about room sharing and outcome related to teen’s body found on cruise ship.

    Text comment from Dianna Cooley expressing concerns about room sharing and outcome related to teen’s body found on cruise ship.

    Comment from Debbie Kellogg expressing confusion and mentioning the grandma’s statement about the stepbrother’s memory.

    Comment from Debbie Kellogg expressing confusion and mentioning the grandma’s statement about the stepbrother’s memory.

    Comment expressing outrage over the teen’s stepbrother involved in the cruise body discovery case.

    Comment expressing outrage over the teen’s stepbrother involved in the cruise body discovery case.

    Comment by Stephany Campbell expressing sadness about resemblance between grandma and teen in tragic cruise case

    Comment by Stephany Campbell expressing sadness about resemblance between grandma and teen in tragic cruise case

    Comment revealing disturbing new details from grandma about stepbrother in teen’s body found under cruise bed case.

    Comment revealing disturbing new details from grandma about stepbrother in teen’s body found under cruise bed case.

    Comment by Thomas Eric sharing his thoughts on waiting for answers related to the teen whose body was found under cruise bed.

    Comment by Thomas Eric sharing his thoughts on waiting for answers related to the teen whose body was found under cruise bed.

    Comment from Sue Waxman expressing frustration over lack of answers in investigation on teen’s body found under cruise bed case.

    Comment from Sue Waxman expressing frustration over lack of answers in investigation on teen’s body found under cruise bed case.

    Comment from Myla Bunner-Eckert questioning the stepbrother's obsession and room sharing in the disturbing teen cruise case.

    Comment from Myla Bunner-Eckert questioning the stepbrother's obsession and room sharing in the disturbing teen cruise case.

    Comment by Gala Vice Donald discussing camera footage revealing who entered and left a room in a disturbing teen body case.

    Comment by Gala Vice Donald discussing camera footage revealing who entered and left a room in a disturbing teen body case.

    Screenshot of a text post by Joanne Gray stating she did not go to sleep, related to grandma of teen found under cruise bed.

    Screenshot of a text post by Joanne Gray stating she did not go to sleep, related to grandma of teen found under cruise bed.

    Text image with author name Jackie Braaksma and quote saying the truth isn't buried it's right there, related to grandma of teen whose body was found stuffed under cruise bed details

    Text image with author name Jackie Braaksma and quote saying the truth isn't buried it's right there, related to grandma of teen whose body was found stuffed under cruise bed details

    Comment by Christal Ann discussing the stepbrother’s mental evaluation and family care in the cruise bed case.

    Comment by Christal Ann discussing the stepbrother’s mental evaluation and family care in the cruise bed case.

    Comment about grandmother sharing disturbing details on stepbrother in a teen’s cruise tragedy case.

    Comment about grandmother sharing disturbing details on stepbrother in a teen’s cruise tragedy case.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    family

    28

    5

    28

    5

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who puts teenage boys with an 18 year old girl? The guy sounds like a freak, to top it off.

    3
    3points
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's normal for siblings to share a room.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did she agree to share a room with him? Why was it even an option? What is wrong with every single adult in that family? Why do all these "facts" come out after the tragedy and nothing was being done before? Her bio mother lives states away and only found out through Google. Family sounds as dysfunctional AF and was a tragedy waiting to happen.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
