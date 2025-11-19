Stepsibling Under Investigation After Teen’s Body Found Stuffed Under Her Bed On Carnival Cruise

ADVERTISEMENT

A Caribbean cruise took a horrifying turn when 18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner was found lifeless, with her body stuffed underneath her bed.

The teenager was on a family vacation in the Caribbean when the unexpected discovery was made.

Reports revealed that one of Anna’s stepsiblings might be facing charges in connection with her passing.

Highlights 18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner‘s body was found stuffed under a bed aboard a cruise ship.

The teenager was holidaying with her father, stepmother, and stepsiblings when the incident took place.

A housekeeper aboard the ship had stumbled upon her body after she didn't join her family for breakfast.

“The family did it,” some speculated online, while another claimed, “It’s obviously the stepbrother.”

RELATED:

18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner‘s body was found stuffed under a bed aboard a cruise ship

Teen stepsibling under investigation after body found stuffed under bed on Carnival Cruise, selfie in bathroom mirror.

Image credits: anna.kepner16

18-year-old Anna Kepner was a straight-A student, with dreams of joining the military someday.

The Titusville, Florida, high schooler was set to graduate from Temple Christian School in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

But tragedy struck while she was in the middle of a family vacation with her father Christopher Kepner, her stepmother Shauntel Hudson, and her three stepsiblings aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship.

Teen on Carnival cruise ship deck with ocean background related to stepsibling investigation after body found under bed

Image credits: anna.kepner16

The ship was on its way back to Miami when her family last saw her alive.

The teenager met her family for dinner on the night of November 7, but she told them she wasn’t feeling too well and returned to her room.

The next day, her family raised the alarm when she didn’t show up for breakfast.

A frantic search unfolded for Anna.

The teenager was on the cruise trip with her father, stepmother, and stepsiblings

Family group photo outdoors with blurred faces, stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found on Carnival Cruise

Image credits: Shauntel Kepner

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, a housekeeper found Anna unresponsive when she arrived to clean her room in the morning.

The teen was wrapped in a blanket, covered in life jackets, and stuffed under her bed.

Authorities listed her time of passing as 11:17 a.m., but the cause was not disclosed.

Investigators are currently analyzing the teenager’s cellphone records, reviewing surveillance footage from the ship, and interviewing passengers, crew members, and relatives.

A large Carnival cruise ship sailing near a tropical coastline with clear blue water under bright sunlight.

Image credits: Carnival Cruise Line

As investigations began into the teen’s passing, reports revealed that one of Anna’s stepsiblings may face charges.

Anna’s stepmother Shauntel Hudson had recently married Christopher Kepner but was still involved in legal matters with her ex-husband.

She had filed an emergency motion on Monday, November 17, in Brevard County asking to reschedule a hearing tied to her 2024 divorce from the ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stepmother’s attorneys said Shauntel was told by the FBI that “a criminal case may be initiated” against one of her minor children.

“An extremely sensitive and severe circumstance has arisen wherein the Respondent/Mother will not be able to testify at the hearing at this time,” the filing said.

Anna’s stepmother Shauntel Hudson had recently married Christopher Kepner but was still seemingly involved in legal matters with her ex-husband

Two people outdoors wearing blue shirts and sunglasses, unrelated to stepsibling investigation after teen's body found on Carnival cruise.

Image credits: Shauntel Kepner

Comment by Charles Taylor urging charging the minor and parents if involved in cover-up after teen's body found on Carnival Cruise investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A screenshot circulating online included a message seemingly written by a Facebook user named Martin Donohue, who claimed Anna was his niece.

The message accuses Shauntel’s son of allegedly taking the teen’s life and sleeping “on that bed like nothing happened.”

“I cannot stay silent about his matter any longer. The stepmom son [sic] k*lled her stuffed her named beaten body in a sheet and stuffed her under a bed and covered her with life jackets,” read the message in the screenshot.

An unverified message circulating online accused Shauntel’s son of sleeping on the same bed after allegedly stuffing the corpse underneath

Tweet discussing stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found stuffed under bed on Carnival Cruise ship.

Image credits: dono13260

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then slept on that bed like nothing happened. He told his stepmom when no one could [find] Anna on the ship. So yes they know who did this and it sickens me that the father Chris remains silent about it,” the message continued.

Father Christopher, 41, claimed he had “no idea” what happened to his teenage daughter.

“Everybody was questioned. Everybody came off that ship. I don’t know who they are looking at or what their investigation is,” the father told the Daily Mail in an article published last week.

Teen stepsibling under investigation after body found stuffed under bed on Carnival Cruise, young woman posing outdoors in white dress.

Image credits: anna.kepner16

User comment about stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found under bed on Carnival Cruise ship.

“The FBI hasn’t shared anything with me yet. I would imagine they’re going to be in contact with me about it – but I know as little as everybody else,” he added.

Anna’s family remembered her as a bubbly teenager, whom they lovingly called “Anna Banana.”

Shauntel requested the postponement of a hearing related to her divorce, saying her minor child may face charges

Legal document showing motion for continuance related to FBI investigation of stepsibling after teen's body found on Carnival Cruise.

Image credits: 901Lulu

“When she walked into a room, she would light it up,” family members told ABC News. “If you were sad, she’d make you laugh. She would joke around and be the funniest little person in school.”

Not only was Anna a straight-A student, but she was also an athlete who began gymnastics at the age of two.

Young woman taking mirror selfie in white dress, stepsibling under investigation after teen’s body found on Carnival Cruise.

Image credits: anna.kepner16

Her love for the water led her to earn her boater’s license and scuba certification, among other achievements.

The family said she had just finished taking the test to join the military and was already “talking to recruiters.”

“She had chosen her career path. She wanted to do something that would help her community,” the family said.

Anna was described as a bubbly straight-A student who had dreams of joining the military

Young woman in silver dress on Carnival cruise balcony, related to stepsibling investigation after teen's body found under bed.

Image credits: anna.kepner16

Calling her a people’s person, the family said, “She loved being around people. She had that type of energy that just drew you in with her smile and the way she carried herself. She was such an easy person to talk to.”

“She was the best child you could ever meet,” her family added. “We’ll always remember her for who she was.”

“The family did it,” some speculated online, while another claimed, “It’s obviously the stepbrother”

Comment discussing investigation into stepsibling after teen's body found stuffed under bed on Carnival Cruise ship.

Comment from Darcy de Montmorency speculating about a stranger and life jackets related to a stepsibling investigation on a cruise.

Screenshot of a social media comment from Janette Hylton discussing a hush hush family matter related to stepsibling investigation.

Comment mentioning stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found stuffed under bed on Carnival Cruise.

Facebook comment from Emily McVay demanding accountability after stepsibling under investigation in teen's body case on Carnival Cruise

User comment on social media with profile picture, expressing shock about stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found on Carnival Cruise.

Comment from Celest Eve expressing suspicion about family not checking cabin during a search on a Carnival Cruise stepsibling investigation.

Comment discussing investigation details about a stepsibling after teen's body found under bed on Carnival cruise ship.

Comment from Michelene Camphausen Distelrath stating suspicion about a cruise line employee in a serious investigation.

Comment discussing the stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found stuffed under bed on Carnival Cruise.

Stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found hidden under bed on Carnival Cruise ship.

Comment by Angel Fernandez expressing concern about investigation on a teen’s body found under bed on Carnival Cruise.

Screenshot of a social media comment stating The family did it related to stepsibling under investigation after teen’s body found on Carnival Cruise.

Comment by Dion Gardin discussing the hiding of a teen's body under a bed on a Carnival Cruise ship.

Screenshot of a social media comment stating it’s obviously the step brother in a stepsibling investigation case.

Comment expressing grief and demanding justice after stepsibling under investigation in teen's body found on Carnival Cruise case

Screenshot of social media comment about stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found stuffed under bed on Carnival Cruise.

Comment from Brenda Garcia expressing concern about stepsiblings and parental silence in a teen's body case on a Carnival Cruise.

Comment text saying It's about time That family knows with a blurred profile picture on a social media platform discussing stepsibling under investigation after teen's body found under bed on Carnival Cruise