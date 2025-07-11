Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Sent Vile Texts To His Mom Before She And 8YO Brother Were Found Covered In Blood
Family portrait with a teen and young children outdoors on a wooden deck surrounded by trees and string lights.
Crime, Society

Teen Sent Vile Texts To His Mom Before She And 8YO Brother Were Found Covered In Blood

A 15-year-old boy sent a barrage of venomous texts to his mother just days before she was shot in her Utah home.

“I’m more happy when I’m not around you,” read one message written by the teenage son.

Investigators have not publicly named a suspect in the double homicide of Jessica Orton Lyman, 44, and her 8-year-old son Eli Painter. But new details have shed light on what investigators found at the horrific crime scene.

    A teenager sent a barrage of texts to his mother days before she was shot in her Utah home

    Family portrait showing a mom with three children on a wooden deck, related to teen sending vile texts before tragic incident.

    Image credits: Jessica Orton Lyman

    Jessica’s 17-year-old daughter walked into a nightmare on March 28.

    She called 911 after finding her mother and Eli lying on the floor, covered in blood, with gunshot wounds.

    Her 15-year-old brother was inside the house at the time.

    Police officers at a crime scene outside a house marked with yellow tape after teen sent vile texts to family members

    Image credits: KUTV

    First responders arrived to find the 8-year-old boy shot twice and pronounced him lifeless at the scene.

    The mother, meanwhile, was found alive with her pants and underwear “pulled around her knees.”

    She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries two days later.

    Jessica Orton Lyman and Eli Painter were found lying on the floor, covered in blood, by her daughter 

    Woman in a beige coat with her young son in a red Spider-Man hoodie smiling outside on a city sidewalk.

    Image credits: Alex Orton

    The two teenage children have one father, while Eli has another.

    Newly unsealed warrants released chilling details about the case this week, giving insights into Jessica’s relationship with her teen son.

    Investigators found an ominous note in the boy’s room as well as a series of spiteful messages he sent to the slain mother.

    Smiling woman with blonde hair in a casual outfit, pictured outdoors on a sunny day with urban background.

    Image credits: Jessica Orton Lyman

    “I wish I di*d in your stomach. Wouldn’t have to put up with you,” he wrote in one text.

    “Do you know how insignificant you really are to my life? Very insignificant,” read another text.

    “Shut up, witch,” and “F*** off, h**” were other texts sent from his phone.

    “I wish I di*d in your stomach. Wouldn’t have to put up with you,” the teenage son wrote in one text to his mom

    Suburban townhouse exterior with parked car, related to teen sent vile texts before mom and brother found covered in blood.

    Image credits: ABC4 Utah

    Comment expressing shock over teen sending vile texts before mom and 8-year-old brother found covered in blood incident.

    Inside the teenage son’s room, investigators found a handwritten note that said: “This is a m*rder story.”

    His room was in a state of “disarray” and had several pairs of women’s underwear.

    Furthermore, they found a white and brown mask similar to the one worn by a figure caught walking near the house in the neighbors’ surveillance footage.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Comment by Ann Radecki Westerman expressing that everything in the story about teen sending vile texts to mom and brother is disturbing

    In the room where Jessica and Eli’s bodies were found, investigators found DNA and dried semen on the bed.

    Adult toys, lubricant, and fishnet stockings were found in both the teen’s room as well as the room where the two victims were located.

    Investigators found a chilling note inside the teenage boy’s room

    Woman in colorful jacket and hat standing by a tree, related to teen sending vile texts before mom and brother found covered in blood

    Image credits: Jessica Orton Lyman

    Facebook comment from Julie Downey suggesting the son is responsible in a case involving teen sent vile texts to his mom.

    While speaking to officers, the teenager claimed he was up late using his cellphone and took a nap when the cold-blooded crime unfolded.

    He claimed he didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary.

    An officer asked him whether there were any weapons in the house, to which the teenager said he wasn’t aware of any “g*ns” around.

    “At that point, [the boy] had not been told by EMS or police officers that the incident involved a gun or gunshot wounds,” the police said in official documents.

    Woman and young boy at a St. Patrick’s Day party, related to teen sending vile texts before mom and brother were found covered in blood

    Image credits: Bryce Clayton

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing deep grief in connection to a teen sending vile texts before a family tragedy.

    Retired deputy police chief Chris Bertram commented on the text messages sent from the teenager to his mother.

    “It’s a little more clear with the text messaging that there may have been conflict,” Bertram said, according to KSL.com.

    “There may have been, you know, some stress in the house that that appears a little more apparent,” he added.

    Police officers gather behind crime scene tape at a residential area after teen sent vile texts to his mom and brother.

    Image credits: KUTV

    Chris also said the evidence of DNA and bodily fluids on the mother might indicate a possible assault.

    “They probably tested it,” he said. “They’ve determined what that is. How that may affect what happened. There’s also been an autopsy. There’s been a physical exam. We probably know a lot more about what happened to the victims in this case.”

    Authorities are yet to publicly name a suspect and have not revealed whether charges have been pressed.

    The bereaved family said they miss Jessica and Eli “every single moment of every single day.”

    Image credits: ABC4 Utah

    The victims’ family released a statement and urged the public to provide any help that could serve them justice.

    “While we continue to wait for answers, we remain hopeful that justice will be served and those responsible will be held accountable,” they said in a statement to People.

    The bereaved family said they miss Jessica and Eli “every single moment of every single day.”

    “When we are together as a family, we can’t help but feel incomplete. We miss their smiles, their laughter, and their joyful spirits,” the statement continued. “Please continue to keep our family, and everyone affected by this senseless tragedy, in your thoughts and prayers.”

    “This is such a tragedy,” one commented online

    Comment by Lori Hills expressing concern about a teen sending vile texts before his mom and 8-year-old brother were found covered in blood.

    Comment screenshot discussing a 15-year-old teen and ring cam footage related to a mom and 8-year-old brother covered in blood case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing law enforcement details about a teen involved in a violent family incident.

    Comment from Debbie Kohler Anderson stating she called a situation 10 weeks ago about teen sending vile texts to mom and brother covered in blood.

    Screenshot of a disturbing comment discussing the teen sent vile texts to his mom before she and brother were found covered in blood.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing disbelief about a teen sending vile texts before a family tragedy.

    Comment expressing the need for legal protection of family privacy and offering prayers for the impacted family.

    Facebook comment by Erin Petrazzuolo discussing the increasing occurrence of parricide cases online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing legal charges related to a teen who sent vile texts before a violent incident.

    Comment by Patricia L. Contreras expressing sorrow and prayers after teen sent vile texts before mom and brother found covered in blood.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a teenager's disturbing behavior related to sending vile texts to his mom.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

