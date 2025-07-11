Teen Sent Vile Texts To His Mom Before She And 8YO Brother Were Found Covered In Blood

ADVERTISEMENT

A 15-year-old boy sent a barrage of venomous texts to his mother just days before she was shot in her Utah home.

“I’m more happy when I’m not around you,” read one message written by the teenage son.

Investigators have not publicly named a suspect in the double homicide of Jessica Orton Lyman, 44, and her 8-year-old son Eli Painter. But new details have shed light on what investigators found at the horrific crime scene.

Jessica’s 17-year-old daughter walked into a nightmare on March 28.

She called 911 after finding her mother and Eli lying on the floor, covered in blood, with gunshot wounds.

Her 15-year-old brother was inside the house at the time.

First responders arrived to find the 8-year-old boy shot twice and pronounced him lifeless at the scene.

The mother, meanwhile, was found alive with her pants and underwear “pulled around her knees.”

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries two days later.

The two teenage children have one father, while Eli has another.

Newly unsealed warrants released chilling details about the case this week, giving insights into Jessica’s relationship with her teen son.

Investigators found an ominous note in the boy’s room as well as a series of spiteful messages he sent to the slain mother.

“I wish I di*d in your stomach. Wouldn’t have to put up with you,” he wrote in one text.

“Do you know how insignificant you really are to my life? Very insignificant,” read another text.

“Shut up, witch,” and “F*** off, h**” were other texts sent from his phone.

Inside the teenage son’s room, investigators found a handwritten note that said: “This is a m*rder story.”

His room was in a state of “disarray” and had several pairs of women’s underwear.

Furthermore, they found a white and brown mask similar to the one worn by a figure caught walking near the house in the neighbors’ surveillance footage.

In the room where Jessica and Eli’s bodies were found, investigators found DNA and dried semen on the bed.

Adult toys, lubricant, and fishnet stockings were found in both the teen’s room as well as the room where the two victims were located.

While speaking to officers, the teenager claimed he was up late using his cellphone and took a nap when the cold-blooded crime unfolded.

He claimed he didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary.

An officer asked him whether there were any weapons in the house, to which the teenager said he wasn’t aware of any “g*ns” around.

“At that point, [the boy] had not been told by EMS or police officers that the incident involved a gun or gunshot wounds,” the police said in official documents.

Retired deputy police chief Chris Bertram commented on the text messages sent from the teenager to his mother.

“It’s a little more clear with the text messaging that there may have been conflict,” Bertram said, according to KSL.com.

“There may have been, you know, some stress in the house that that appears a little more apparent,” he added.

Chris also said the evidence of DNA and bodily fluids on the mother might indicate a possible assault.

“They probably tested it,” he said. “They’ve determined what that is. How that may affect what happened. There’s also been an autopsy. There’s been a physical exam. We probably know a lot more about what happened to the victims in this case.”

Authorities are yet to publicly name a suspect and have not revealed whether charges have been pressed.

The bereaved family said they miss Jessica and Eli “every single moment of every single day.”

The victims’ family released a statement and urged the public to provide any help that could serve them justice.

“While we continue to wait for answers, we remain hopeful that justice will be served and those responsible will be held accountable,” they said in a statement to People.

“When we are together as a family, we can’t help but feel incomplete. We miss their smiles, their laughter, and their joyful spirits,” the statement continued. “Please continue to keep our family, and everyone affected by this senseless tragedy, in your thoughts and prayers.”

