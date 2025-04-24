Teen Stabs Parents In Argument About God After Dad Wishes Her A “Happy Resurrection Day”

ADVERTISEMENT

A home that was quietly celebrating Easter in a Washington neighborhood turned into a crime scene unexpectedly.

The violent turn of events, spurred by an argument over religious beliefs, left a couple with stab wounds and their daughter facing charges for the incident.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Highlights A couple was stabbed by their daughter during an argument over religious beliefs on Easter.

A harrowing 911 call was made by mother Erin Hetzler after an argument with her daughter escalated to violence.

McKenzy Hafer faces charges after attacking her parents with intent to end their lives.

“I support her belief, not actions…” a social media user said.

RELATED:

A home in Washington turned into a violent crime scene on Easter Sunday

Share icon

Image credits: KATU News / YouTube

Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some.

Erin Hetzler made a harrowing 911 call that led to first responders arriving at the Hafer family’s residence in Vancouver, Washington, at around 5:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

A harrowing 911 call was made by mother Erin Hetzler after an argument with her daughter escalated to violence

Share icon

Image credits: astrosystem / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

First responders found Erin’s 19-year-old daughter, McKenzy Hafer, standing outside the house and took her into custody.

Investigators found that McKenzy and her parents had a heated argument that escalated to violence before Erin’s 911 call.

Share icon

Image credits: Nik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The altercation began when McKenzy’s father Benjamin Hafer wished the teenage daughter “Happy Resurrection Day.”

McKenzy replied to her father saying she didn’t believe in God, sparking a heated argument between them before they went into two separate rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, McKenzy’s mother Erin confronted her daughter about the argument while the 19-year-old was cooking in the kitchen.

McKenzy launched at her father and mother, attacking them with a knife in her hand

Share icon

Image credits: KATU News / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, the conversation turned into a tense exchange that led to the teenager throwing her phone on the ground.

The father entered the kitchen to find out what was going on and asked about the phone, leading to McKenzy grabbing a knife and stabbing him in the abdomen above the belly button.

The teenager then launched at her mother and cut her throat using the same weapon.

The teenager told investigators that she injured her parents with “intent” to end their lives

Share icon

Image credits: KATU News / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

The police noted in their report that McKenzy violently injured her parents with “intent” to end their lives.

She was taken into custody, and her bail was set at $500,000.

Her arraignment is expected to take place on May 5.

Share icon

Image credits: Daniel von Appen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Netizens were stunned to read her story, with one saying, “I support her belief, not actions…”

“She needs to stay in jail,” one commenter said, while another wrote, Seriously what’s in the food we give our kids. The last 2 generations are so messed up.”

“She’s an adult, if she didn’t want to hear it and doesn’t agree with it then walk out and leave. Sad,” said another.

“I support her belief, not actions…” a social media user said

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One wrote, “If her parents had just said nothing and walked away it may have ended differently.”

“I hope they leave her in jail. I wouldn’t waste money on a lawyer or bail money,” another said.

“Love her but she can never come home,” wrote another. “When you raise your hand against me in that way you can no longer be in my space. She would have a life long restraining order not within a thousand feet.”

Another incident was reported this week, where a teenager resorted to violence over a girl rejecting him

Share icon

Image credits: Fukume / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Another violent incident involving a teenager was reported this week, where a Michigan teenager brazenly lashed out for being rejected by a girl.

In the middle of the night on April 10, Jonathan Michael Brady allegedly detonated an explosive device inside a Michigan house.

Share icon

Image credits: Cavan for Adobe / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“It sounded literally like someone threw an M-80 in there,” said Delvon Lee, who was in the house at the time with six other people, including three children.

“Just — it blew up. When I went downstairs, first it was like a little fire,” he continued. “It wasn’t nothing big.”

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

All the occupants inside the house managed to escape unharmed.

One of them was apparently a girl who turned Jonathan down earlier that day after he asked her to hang out with him.

Jonathan Michael Brady was taken into custody and is facing charges

Share icon

Image credits: Stock.Foto.Touch / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a kid ruining his life over a girl he met five days ago,” Delvon told Atlanta Black Star.

Jonathan was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and is facing one count each of home invasion, arson, placing explosives near a property, and possession of bombs with unlawful intent.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of McKenzy Hafer’s arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT