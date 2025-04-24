Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Stabs Parents In Argument About God After Dad Wishes Her A “Happy Resurrection Day”
Crime, News

Teen Stabs Parents In Argument About God After Dad Wishes Her A “Happy Resurrection Day”

A home that was quietly celebrating Easter in a Washington neighborhood turned into a crime scene unexpectedly.

The violent turn of events, spurred by an argument over religious beliefs, left a couple with stab wounds and their daughter facing charges for the incident.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Highlights
  • A couple was stabbed by their daughter during an argument over religious beliefs on Easter.
  • A harrowing 911 call was made by mother Erin Hetzler after an argument with her daughter escalated to violence.
  • McKenzy Hafer faces charges after attacking her parents with intent to end their lives.
  • “I support her belief, not actions…” a social media user said.
RELATED:

    A home in Washington turned into a violent crime scene on Easter Sunday 

    Teen in courtroom wearing a green vest, involved in argument about God.

    Image credits: KATU News / YouTube

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some.

    Erin Hetzler made a harrowing 911 call that led to first responders arriving at the Hafer family’s residence in Vancouver, Washington, at around 5:40 p.m.

    A harrowing 911 call was made by mother Erin Hetzler after an argument with her daughter escalated to violence

    Police car with flashing blue lights, related to teen incident after argument about God.

    Image credits: astrosystem / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    First responders found Erin’s 19-year-old daughter, McKenzy Hafer, standing outside the house and took her into custody.

    Investigators found that McKenzy and her parents had a heated argument that escalated to violence before Erin’s 911 call.

    Crime scene with knife and evidence markers on carpet.

    Image credits: Nik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The altercation began when McKenzy’s father Benjamin Hafer wished the teenage daughter “Happy Resurrection Day.”

    McKenzy replied to her father saying she didn’t believe in God, sparking a heated argument between them before they went into two separate rooms.

    Later, McKenzy’s mother Erin confronted her daughter about the argument while the 19-year-old was cooking in the kitchen.

    McKenzy launched at her father and mother, attacking them with a knife in her hand 

    Teen involved in a violent family dispute, looking down in a courtroom setting.

    Image credits: KATU News / YouTube

    Once again, the conversation turned into a tense exchange that led to the teenager throwing her phone on the ground.

    The father entered the kitchen to find out what was going on and asked about the phone, leading to McKenzy grabbing a knife and stabbing him in the abdomen above the belly button.

    The teenager then launched at her mother and cut her throat using the same weapon.

    The teenager told investigators that she injured her parents with “intent” to end their lives

    Judge speaking during a court session about a teen stabbing incident related to an argument over religion.

    Image credits: KATU News / YouTube

    The police noted in their report that McKenzy violently injured her parents with “intent” to end their lives.

    She was taken into custody, and her bail was set at $500,000.

    Her arraignment is expected to take place on May 5.

    Yellow police tape with "Do Not Cross" text on metallic fence rails.

    Image credits: Daniel von Appen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Netizens were stunned to read her story, with one saying, “I support her belief, not actions…”

    “She needs to stay in jail,” one commenter said, while another wrote, Seriously what’s in the food we give our kids. The last 2 generations are so messed up.”

    “She’s an adult, if she didn’t want to hear it and doesn’t agree with it then walk out and leave. Sad,” said another.

    “I support her belief, not actions…” a social media user said

    One wrote, “If her parents had just said nothing and walked away it may have ended differently.”

    “I hope they leave her in jail. I wouldn’t waste money on a lawyer or bail money,” another said.

    “Love her but she can never come home,” wrote another. “When you raise your hand against me in that way you can no longer be in my space. She would have a life long restraining order not within a thousand feet.”

    Another incident was reported this week, where a teenager resorted to violence over a girl rejecting him

    Person in handcuffs wearing casual clothing, concept of arrest or detention.

    Image credits: Fukume / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Another violent incident involving a teenager was reported this week, where a Michigan teenager brazenly lashed out for being rejected by a girl.

    In the middle of the night on April 10, Jonathan Michael Brady allegedly detonated an explosive device inside a Michigan house.

    Prison hallway with open cell doors, focus on incarceration concept.

    Image credits: Cavan for Adobe / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    “It sounded literally like someone threw an M-80 in there,” said Delvon Lee, who was in the house at the time with six other people, including three children.

    “Just — it blew up. When I went downstairs, first it was like a little fire,” he continued. “It wasn’t nothing big.”

    Gavel striking a wooden block in courtroom, symbolizing judgment related to a teen stabbing incident over religious argument.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    All the occupants inside the house managed to escape unharmed.

    One of them was apparently a girl who turned Jonathan down earlier that day after he asked her to hang out with him.

    Jonathan Michael Brady was taken into custody and is facing charges

    Barbed wire fence at sunset, symbolizing parental conflict and disagreement over beliefs.

    Image credits: Stock.Foto.Touch / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    “This is a kid ruining his life over a girl he met five days ago,” Delvon told Atlanta Black Star.

    Jonathan was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and is facing one count each of home invasion, arson, placing explosives near a property, and possession of bombs with unlawful intent.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of McKenzy Hafer’s arrest

    Comment criticizing teen's actions after argument about God and stabbing parents.

    Comment on teen stabbing incident during argument about God, expressing disbelief at the situation.

    Comment reading, "This girl needs Jesus fr," related to a teen and parents argument about God.

    Comment on a teen stabbing parents over a religious argument, expressing sadness and concerns for safety.

    Comment on family issues related to teen and parent conflict about belief.

    Comment discussing belief, respect, and parental relationships with regard to God and family dynamics.

    Comment on mental illness in youth, expressing sadness.

    Comment questioning generational issues, related to teen-parent argument about God.

    Online comment discussing a tragic argument about God, mentioning defense issues in court.

    Comment discussing consequences of actions in family argument about beliefs.

    Comment on teen stabbing parents over argument about God.

    Comment discussing forced religion and respecting beliefs.

    Text comment on teen stabbing parents over argument.

    Comment on incident involving teen, parents, and argument about God, expressing strong opinion about legal consequences.

    Comment discussing religion in relation to a family argument.

    Comment criticizing modern parenting related to teen violence.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's another story behind this. Of course violence isn't the answer but having experienced psychological abuse myself, I've a feeling the daughter was also so abused and could no longer think/act rationally.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While she should be tried and most likely convicted/sentenced for her crimes, this sounds like just another tragedy caused by years of religious coercion and abuse. This anger doesn't come out of nowhere, and a lifetime of being threatened with eternal damnation and who knows what else is psychological abuse. Very sad she wasn't able to get away from the household before conflict escalated to physical violence. Now she will spend the rest of her life in jail. Just respect the religious beliefs of others and avoid the topic if it causes conflict.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if somebody does not have any religious beliefs, don't bother them with your magical sky fairy

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    jessicalangmeyerspecht_1 avatar
    Jessica Langmeyer Specht
    Jessica Langmeyer Specht
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with Lyss Bathory above. Every person is entitled to their own beliefs, but violence very rarely solves any problem. I do believe there is more to this story than is being told. Most children that I've heard about doing these things have a LONG history of abuse (physical, mental, emotional, financial, verbal, etc) of some sort and this is the only way they think they can stop the abuse.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
