Passenger Loses It After Kid Stabs Her In Flight With Fork While Mother Slept: “Lady, Get Your Kid!”
News, US

Passenger Loses It After Kid Stabs Her In Flight With Fork While Mother Slept: “Lady, Get Your Kid!”

29

1

A 14-hour Qatar Airways flight became the backdrop of a tense moment after a young child allegedly stabbed a passenger mid-flight with a metal fork—while her mother slept peacefully in her seat.

The footage, shared yesterday on TikTok (April 15), shows a woman talking with a flight attendant, expressing her disbelief.

“She’s over here stabbing people with forks. She just randomly stabbed me with a fork!” the passenger said.

Highlights
  • A child allegedly stabbed a passenger mid-flight with a fork on Qatar Airways.
  • The child's mother was asleep during the incident, unaware of the situation.
  • The event sparked a debate online about the proper way to handle disruptive children.
  • The video of the incident went viral, especially due to the passenger threatening the child with a sandal.

As the camera pans to the chaotic row, a flight attendant swiftly reaches to snatch the fork from the child’s hand while another crew member gently wakes the child’s mother—who remained blissfully unaware of the danger her daughter had put herself and others in.

    A toddler stabs a passenger with a fork while on a Qatar Airways flight, prompting a passenger to threaten her with a sandal

    Smiling woman with braided hair and white shirt, sitting indoors.

    Image credits: donnitta_renee

    “Her momma didn’t do nothing,” the woman filming later explained in a follow-up video.

    “At this point, we feel like the mom was probably tired and definitely wanted somebody else to watch her kids.”

    Qatar Airways plane flying against a clear blue sky, representing passenger experience.

    Image credits: Bahnfrend

    In one of the clip’s most tense moments, the aggravated passenger, having reached her limit, is seen holding up a sandal, threatening to strike the girl.

    “I’m gonna f**k her up,” she is heard saying. “I’m going to smack the s**t out of her. I’m not kidding.”

    Passenger on flight confronted by child in aisle holding fork, mother asleep nearby.

    Image credits: donnitta_renee

    The video received mixed reactions from netizens, with some viewers taking the passenger’s side, arguing that the woman picked up the sandal in a desperate attempt to teach the little girl a lesson and prevent her from harming herself or others.

    Child in a pink dress stands in airplane aisle, onboard scene with passengers seated and overhead comment about a stabbing incident.

    Image credits: donnitta_renee

    Others took issue with the violent reaction, believing there were better ways to handle the situation than threatening the child with physical harm.

    According to a passenger, the little girl was already acting out of line before the fork incident occurred

    @donnitta_renee Replying to @D WHEN WE FINALLY GOT ATTENTION, They took the fork! My sister has no chill lmao #qatarairways#donnittarenee#flightkids♬ original sound – Donnitta_Renee

    “You are all laughing, but this is not okay,” one TikTok commenter scolded. “It’s only a child for crying out loud!” another added.

    The passenger uploaded a follow-up video explaining the situation, detailing how the warning signs were there well before the stabbing incident took place.

    Child in pink dress on airplane, standing in aisle with person nearby; in-flight screen visible.

    Image credits: donnitta_renee

    “Maybe about 30, 45 minutes prior to that, maybe even an hour before that, there was another lady that was sitting right with a little girl. The little girl was actually standing, grabbing the TV remote, pulling it, doing all this stuff,” she said.

    @donnitta_renee Replying to @LoyalToya YES, she was tired!! #donnittarenee#flight#flightattendant#kidsbelike♬ original sound – Donnitta_Renee

    The passenger explained that her reaction was a last resort attempt at getting the mother’s attention, who had refused to discipline her daughter despite her bothering other travelers.

    “We almost cussed the lady out because we were like, ‘Lady, get your kid!’” she said.

    Passengers on a flight, one smiling woman in focus, others seated, overhead compartments visible.

    Image credits: donnitta_renee

    The woman then described the exact moment her sister realized that something was off.

    “My sister said, ‘I think she’s gonna try to stab me.’ I’m like, ‘Girl, maybe she wants you to take the fork.’ Obviously not. What happened? The girl definitely came over there and stabbed my sister.”

    While some netizens sympathized with the mother, others deemed the situation unacceptable

    Woman discussing an incident involving a passenger, a child, and a fork during a flight.

    Image credits: donnitta_renee

    The passenger then revealed that the situation went from bad to worse, as another child on board—who she believed to have been a sibling—”damn near started terrorizing” the cabin.

    As the footage grew in virality, some sympathized with the exhausted mother, while others made it clear that there’s no excuse for allowing your child to disturb others unchecked.

    @donnitta_renee Replying to @netta🖤 WE WAS READY THOUGH #realtravelexperiences#donnittarenee#kidsbelike♬ original sound – Donnitta_Renee

    “I think any parent can understand how exhausting both raising and traveling with a child can be. She sounds like she was traveling alone,” one viewer wrote.

    “It’s assault, and the lady that got stabbed can and could sue the parents. It’s not okay to be touched, much less stabbed, by unsupervised children,” another replied.

    Instead of discussing the matter with others, some decided to make light of the situation.

    “That kid is gonna end up on the no-fly list before puberty,” a viewer said.

    “This is why I carry noise-canceling headphones, melatonin, and a taser in my carry-on,” another stated.

    “Entitled.” Netizens took to social media to condemn the mother’s lack of responsibility

    Comment reacting to a flight incident involving a child with a fork and an inattentive mother.

    Comment on flight suggesting separate planes for adults and families after incident with sleeping mother and child.

    Comment about a passenger being stabbed by a child with a fork on a flight, highlighting parenting responsibility.

    Comment from DadMan12122.0 expressing frustration over uncontrolled kids, related to passenger incident on flight.

    Airline complaint suggestion for free flights in response to disruptive passenger incident on a plane.

    Social media comment about passenger reacting to a kid misbehaving during a flight; includes 331 likes.

    Comment on parenting and accountability during a flight incident involving a child and a fork.

    Comment on a flight incident involving a child and parenting responsibilities.

    Comment on a child behavior in flight: "Why is the flight attendant getting there quicker than her parent?!

    Comment with text about grabbing a slipper, relating to a flight passenger incident with a kid and fork.

    Text comment expressing frustration over parenting in response to a passenger incident on a flight.

    Passenger Loses It After Kid Stabs Her In Flight With Fork While Mother Slept: "Lady, Get Your Kid!"

    Comment on flight incident involving child and passenger, mentioning Qatar Airways.

    Comment questioning child supervision on a plane, with 1988 likes.

    Comment about annoyance with kids in flight situation, expressing frustration humorously.

    Comment from user "I Am That Mom" about losing it over a ready sandal, related to a passenger incident with a kid.

    Comment discussing reaction in flight incident involving child and passenger.

    Comment on a passenger incident involving a kid on a flight, discussing a fork incident.

    Commenter discussing children and sleep on a plane.

    Comment by user Lilly Mims Dixon reading, "You did the ryt thing," related to a passenger and kid incident on flight.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Mama should have been watching her kids I don't care how tired she is. Sounds like both of those kids need their butts spanked. So many people don't teach their kids how to behave or punish them in any way. My kids were very rarely spanked. They knew if they did something wrong there were consequences like taking things away for a certain amt of time.

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mama should have been watching her kids I don't care how tired she is. Sounds like both of those kids need their butts spanked. So many people don't teach their kids how to behave or punish them in any way. My kids were very rarely spanked. They knew if they did something wrong there were consequences like taking things away for a certain amt of time.

