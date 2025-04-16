Passenger Loses It After Kid Stabs Her In Flight With Fork While Mother Slept: “Lady, Get Your Kid!”

ADVERTISEMENT

A 14-hour Qatar Airways flight became the backdrop of a tense moment after a young child allegedly stabbed a passenger mid-flight with a metal fork—while her mother slept peacefully in her seat.

The footage, shared yesterday on TikTok (April 15), shows a woman talking with a flight attendant, expressing her disbelief.

“She’s over here stabbing people with forks. She just randomly stabbed me with a fork!” the passenger said.

As the camera pans to the chaotic row, a flight attendant swiftly reaches to snatch the fork from the child’s hand while another crew member gently wakes the child’s mother—who remained blissfully unaware of the danger her daughter had put herself and others in.

Image credits: donnitta_renee

“Her momma didn’t do nothing,” the woman filming later explained in a follow-up video.

“At this point, we feel like the mom was probably tired and definitely wanted somebody else to watch her kids.”

Image credits: Bahnfrend

In one of the clip’s most tense moments, the aggravated passenger, having reached her limit, is seen holding up a sandal, threatening to strike the girl.

“I’m gonna f**k her up,” she is heard saying. “I’m going to smack the s**t out of her. I’m not kidding.”

Image credits: donnitta_renee

The video received mixed reactions from netizens, with some viewers taking the passenger’s side, arguing that the woman picked up the sandal in a desperate attempt to teach the little girl a lesson and prevent her from harming herself or others.

Image credits: donnitta_renee

Others took issue with the violent reaction, believing there were better ways to handle the situation than threatening the child with physical harm.

According to a passenger, the little girl was already acting out of line before the fork incident occurred

“You are all laughing, but this is not okay,” one TikTok commenter scolded. “It’s only a child for crying out loud!” another added.

The passenger uploaded a follow-up video explaining the situation, detailing how the warning signs were there well before the stabbing incident took place.

Image credits: donnitta_renee

“Maybe about 30, 45 minutes prior to that, maybe even an hour before that, there was another lady that was sitting right with a little girl. The little girl was actually standing, grabbing the TV remote, pulling it, doing all this stuff,” she said.

The passenger explained that her reaction was a last resort attempt at getting the mother’s attention, who had refused to discipline her daughter despite her bothering other travelers.

“We almost cussed the lady out because we were like, ‘Lady, get your kid!’” she said.

Image credits: donnitta_renee

The woman then described the exact moment her sister realized that something was off.

“My sister said, ‘I think she’s gonna try to stab me.’ I’m like, ‘Girl, maybe she wants you to take the fork.’ Obviously not. What happened? The girl definitely came over there and stabbed my sister.”

While some netizens sympathized with the mother, others deemed the situation unacceptable

Image credits: donnitta_renee

The passenger then revealed that the situation went from bad to worse, as another child on board—who she believed to have been a sibling—”damn near started terrorizing” the cabin.

As the footage grew in virality, some sympathized with the exhausted mother, while others made it clear that there’s no excuse for allowing your child to disturb others unchecked.

“I think any parent can understand how exhausting both raising and traveling with a child can be. She sounds like she was traveling alone,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s assault, and the lady that got stabbed can and could sue the parents. It’s not okay to be touched, much less stabbed, by unsupervised children,” another replied.

Instead of discussing the matter with others, some decided to make light of the situation.

“That kid is gonna end up on the no-fly list before puberty,” a viewer said.

“This is why I carry noise-canceling headphones, melatonin, and a taser in my carry-on,” another stated.

“Entitled.” Netizens took to social media to condemn the mother’s lack of responsibility

