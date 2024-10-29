Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Horrifying” Video Shows Woman Being Rescued During Assault After Ordering “Pizza” On 911
News

“Horrifying” Video Shows Woman Being Rescued During Assault After Ordering “Pizza” On 911

A woman was rescued in Florida after calling 911 and pretending to make a pizza order during an attempted sexual assault.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported that the call was made at around 4:30 a.m. on October 19.

“I would like to order a pizza,” the woman began. “I’m so stuck in here.”

“Okay. Are you aware you’re calling 911?” the dispatcher responded, to which the woman said, “Yes, I’m sure I’m calling to that number.”

Highlights
  • " woman in Florida was rescued after calling 911 to "order pizza" during an attempted sexual assault.
  • The 911 dispatcher quickly understood the "pizza" code as a cry for help.
  • Police tracked her location using the victim's phone to a rural field and arrested the offender.

Though the woman was unaware of her location, the police were able to track her phone to a field in the rural part of Pierson, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

    A Florida woman’s “pizza order” call to 911 saved her as a man attempted to sexually assault her
    Image credits: Muffin Creatives/Pexels

    The woman confirmed she was being held by a man who was unarmed.

    “Deputies got out on foot and began to search those ferneries. Eventually, they heard loud music coming from a field. When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female,” Chitwood said, as per ABC News.

    A video of the rescue shows the woman pleading for help when the officer arrives, screaming, “He’s trying to rape me. Can you help me?”

    When the man was detained, the victim began crying, repeatedly saying, “‘Thank you, Lord!'” as an officer tried to calm her down.

    The woman told police she knew the aggressor and had agreed to meet him for drinks, but that was “all it was supposed to be.”

    The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida quickly understood the code word and located the woman in time to save her

    Image credits: SheriffChitwood

    Image credits: SheriffChitwood

    The man has since been identified as Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, a 27-year-old Mexican native who had entered the country illegally, according to the sheriff’s department. He had reportedly applied for asylum the day before the incident.

    Hernandez-Moncayo was arrested on charges of attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment. He is being held without bond.

    “He’s now sitting in jail, charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment, with an immigration detainer from the U.S. Border Patrol,” Chitwood stated on X (formerly known as Twitter).

    “During this outing, he did a line of cocaine, and she said he did a 180, and he became extremely violent and wouldn’t let her go and tried to rape her.

    “When you watch the video … if you’re a father, if you’re a grandfather, if you’re a brother, and you hear those screams coming from our victim, it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up.”

    Image credits: SheriffChitwood

    Watch a video of the rescue below


    The video of the rescue quickly went viral on social media, with hundreds of users congratulating the 911 dispatcher and officers for their swift response and for understanding the woman’s encoded cry for help.

    “Kudos to that dispatcher for figuring out what was really going on and to those officers responding to the call,” someone said.

    “Some good police work there! The fact they paid attention to the call that closely says this is so,” another commenter wrote.

    “Great catch by the dispatcher. Figuring out the woman was in danger! Awesome job!!” a third user exclaimed.

    “What’s even more frightening is how calm the suspect is. He’s just calm, like it’s just another day. I pray he’s not released,” a fourth added.

    “This is so horrifying. It’s remarkable she was able to remain calm and make that call as she did. Thank you operators & sheriff deputies,” wrote a separate netizen.

    Image credits: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

    Under Florida law, penalties for a first-degree sexual assault can include up to 30 years in state prison, significant fines, and mandatory registration as a sex offender, according to Rossen Law Firm

    Meanwhile, second-degree sexual assault, which involves a lesser degree of force or coercion, can lead to up to 15 years in prison, fines, and sex offender registration.

    According to data from the United Nations, an estimated 736 million women worldwide—almost one in three—have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their lives. Most violence against women is perpetrated by current or former husbands or intimate partners.

    Image credits: SheriffChitwood

    Image credits: SheriffChitwood

    Many women fear their risk may increase if they ask for help, so certain code words have been introduced to ensure safety and discretion. In 2016, hospitality venues in the U.K. launched the Ask for Angela initiative. To signal that they are unsafe, women can “ask for Angela,” a play on the idea of a guardian angel, when speaking to a staff member.

    The campaign was introduced in London venues by the Metropolitan Police. Similarly, other bars post different codes—such as asking for an “Angel Shot”—in the women’s restrooms so that men won’t realize they’re asking for help.

    If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

    Image credits: Msfirecrack56

    Image credits: jetmarine99

    Image credits: _oneWade

    Image credits: josephpetito

    Image credits: JudylynR65

    Image credits: BannedbyBiden

    Image credits: TheBigRuss77

    Image credits: Ecsullie

    Image credits: BOlsDane

    Image credits: joshcrissinger

    Image credits: drivewayliftoff

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Ugnė Lazauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

    Read less »
