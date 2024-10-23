Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Calls Police On Parents After They Leave Their Kids: “Without My Consent. That’s Illegal”
Relationships, Work

Guy Calls Police On Parents After They Leave Their Kids: “Without My Consent. That’s Illegal”

Leaving their little ones with a babysitter can be a godsend for parents. Going grocery shopping or having a nice dinner in a restaurant can seem impossible unless the kiddos are at home, under the care of a trusted adult. But it’s crucial that everyone is on the same page when it comes to hiring a babysitter.

After two parents tried to take advantage of his services, one sitter reached out to Reddit to find out if he was wrong for getting the police involved. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man posted on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.   

Finding a great babysitter can be a huge relief for parents

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

But when one couple decided to take advantage of their sitter, he refused to let them get away with it

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: olga Volkovitskaia / pexels (not the actual photo)

Later, the babysitter clarified some details about the situation and provided an update

Image credits: AITAforgettingmad

Parents typically hire babysitters a couple of times a month

If you’re a parent of young children, there’s a good chance that you’ve recently hired a babysitter. In fact, according to Kidsit, the majority of parents hire someone to watch their little ones once or twice a month. 

But every family is different, and there’s nothing wrong with calling up a babysitter once a week or only a few times a year. Depending on each parent’s work schedule, how social they are, whether or not their family members can babysit and more, each family will decide exactly how often they need to seek out childcare.

Babysitters can be a huge help to parents who simply need a night off to relax, who haven’t been able to have a date night in weeks and who need to run errands or accomplish tasks that are impossible with little ones running around. Shopping for a new car can be incredibly exciting, but you may not want to drag your toddler along if he’s going to have a terrible time.

All parents deserve to hire a babysitter every now and then if they need one. But there are a few important things for moms and dads to know before leaving their kiddos in the care of someone else. After all, making sure that the children are happy, healthy and cared for is primarily the parents’ responsibility. 

To do so, babysitting service Call Emmy recommends that moms and dads provide caregivers with a guide for their child and their household. They should inform the babysitter of the child’s preferences, emergency numbers they might need to know, household rules, information on how to prepare food for the kids and more. It’s also helpful to have the babysitter arrive earlier than the parents need to leave, so they can answer any questions before having to rush out the door.

Image credits: Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)

It’s crucial that parents communicate clearly with sitters to keep their kids safe and happy

Smart Babysitters also notes on their site that communication between parents and sitters is key to having a smooth and successful experience. This isn’t only important to make sure that the kids have a great time with their babysitter; it’s also crucial to ensure that they’re safe.

If a little one has an allergy or a health issue, the parents must be clear about how the babysitter should approach that. What if they didn’t know that the household was peanut-free, and they brought a bag of mixed nuts to snack on while watching the kiddos? And if one child needs to have eyes on them at every moment to ensure that they’re not climbing on top of furniture and breaking bones, the parents need to stress that to the babysitter.

On that same note, parents must be very clear with their babysitters about how long they’ll be needed and what time the parents will return home. While childcare may seem casual, as sitters are in their employers’ homes, it is still a job. And we all deserve to know exactly how many hours we’ll be working and to be released at the time that our employer specified. Respect is necessary in the workplace, especially if you want to keep your employees around in the future. 

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this babysitter was right to get the police involved after being tricked into watching two children? Feel free to share, and then if you’d like to check out another, similar Bored Panda piece, look no further than right here!

Image credits: Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo)

Many readers agreed that the man had done nothing wrong by calling the police

However, some thought that the situation could have been handled better by all parties

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are always AHs who take advantage of people/situations, unfortunately - and those ESH peeps are up there, too - WTHF?! btw. Massive NTA. One of my jobs back in the day as a (live-out) Nanny: the family attempted many times to leave their friends/families kids when they went out together. They had two of their own, and the average attempt was an extra 3 or 4 (toddlers). Each time I'd shut them down, because once you fold, it will become a regular thing. He def needs to also raise his prices. So many entitled peeps out there take advantage of good peeps, sadly.

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He shouldn't charge more just because his time is worth it, but because a young man babysitting young children, at home, with roommates, for free (or almost free) raises a lot of red flags. Charging a normal rate would at least make it look more legit and not like a bunch of pedos shopping for victims.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I understand what that last ESH-commenter is trying to get at, but here's my view on this kind of thing: a lot of things are fake on the internet. We should not assume that every single thing we read on the internet is real and true, even if it's a "news story" on a "news website". I read a lot of "AITA" posts here and on Reddit (and other posts on Reddit as well) that seem absolutely unhinged and can't possibly be true. But I just accept it for what it actually is to me: entertainment. I don't need to believe it's true and it doesn't affect my life if it isn't true XD I've seen commenters here on BP comment things like "FAKE!! THIS IS FAKE OMG!" as if it's a personal affront to them. And I've wanted to say this: so what? Just read the post/story, take it as entertainment, and don't let it affect you so deeply. Just enjoy the act of reading and enjoy a good chortle or outraged gasp or whatever your reaction is XD

