Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITAH For Not Changing My Schedule In Order To Babysit My Nephews?”
Family, Relationships

“AITAH For Not Changing My Schedule In Order To Babysit My Nephews?”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

They say raising kids takes a village, yet some couples don’t realize that not every member of their village might want to partake in helping with kids. Family members should have each other’s backs, but not at the price of their own lives and futures.

This family expected their youngest to help her sister and husband take care of the baby twins. When she wanted to prioritize her studies and refused to change her schedule, family members ganged up on her. That’s why she went online to ask people whether she should stand her ground or compromise and help her family out.

RELATED:

    A 20 Y.O. student was asked to reschedule her classes so she can babysit sister’s twins

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    When she refused, the whole family ganged up on her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Hrant Khachatryan Images (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT


    Image credits: Greg Pappas (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: OkEvidence1119

    Parental favoritism often breeds resentment that stays well into adulthood

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez (not the actual photo)

    As a child, you hope that your parents love you and all your siblings equally. Sometimes, however, you find out that it’s not true. In this story, the OP recounts always feeling like an outcast in her family, in some instances even explicitly hearing things like how her parents wished they never had her.

    Parental favoritism is hurtful when it’s unintentional, but when a child has to hear such things growing up, it’s beyond bad. In a previous interview for Bored Panda, Haley Neidich, LCSW, explained that lesser-favored children often have self-esteem issues.

    The OP feels like she owes her older sister no favors because she feels resentment from childhood. And that’s according to Neidich, a pretty common thing, too. ” Recognizing that you and your sibling were both children and that the adults around you caused this dynamic can create a space where healing can occur,” she says, referring to parental favoritism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Adult siblings, according to her, can move on and have a good relationship, but that requires active work. “Focus on the relationship you want now, rather than past hurts, and set boundaries to protect your peace of mind,” the mental health expert recommends.

    Perhaps the best course of action for the OP would be to establish her independence and identity outside of her family. “Reclaiming self-worth outside of family dynamics helps individuals move forward and heal as families with these dynamics often deal with poor boundaries and enmeshment,” Neidich told Bored Panda in the past.

    Expecting a sibling to assume a caregiving role hinders their autonomy and identity development

    Image credits: Anita Austvika (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This Redditor’s situation could probably fall into the category of parentification. Although usually the oldest siblings get parentified, it can happen to younger siblings, too. Some might think that parentification is not the issue here: the OP is a grown-up and we use the term ‘parentification’ in situations when siblings assume the role of parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, in this particular situation, the OP’s parents are still treating her like a child. Her older sister and her husband are, too, expecting her to take on the majority of the childcare duties even if she’s not the parent.

    As mental health consultant Imi Lo explained to Bored Panda in a previous interview, parents should never assume that their child, even an adult one, must help with childcare. “While it may be common and generally accepted as the norm in some cultures for older siblings to take on significant caregiving duties, this does not make it healthy or appropriate,” she noted.

    The OP is still a student, pursuing higher education and trying to form her own identity. She has plans for grad school, but her parents are asking her to sacrifice her future for the sake of the family.

    Imi Lo previously told us that the needs of parentified children often end up being subordinated to those of the family. “When older siblings are expected to automatically assume caregiving responsibilities, even into adulthood, it can significantly impact their autonomy, identity development, and pursuit of personal goals.”

    In the comments, the young woman detailed how she always felt invisible to her parents and siblings

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    People sided with the young woman and urged her to set clear boundaries

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    2

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She needs to find a place to stay until she graduates. I'd speak with her student advisor. They are often able to guide them towards resources, or at least guide them to someone who can help them find resources. It's really a shame.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She needs to find a place to stay until she graduates. I'd speak with her student advisor. They are often able to guide them towards resources, or at least guide them to someone who can help them find resources. It's really a shame.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda