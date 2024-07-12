Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Gets Treated As A Live-In Nanny Instead Of A Sister To Her Twin Brothers, Finally Snaps
Teen Gets Treated As A Live-In Nanny Instead Of A Sister To Her Twin Brothers, Finally Snaps

It’s no joke when people say it takes a village to raise a child. Not only do they need all your attention, but they also have to be constantly fed and cleaned. So, remember, behind every happy child is an army of snack-fetchers, boo-boo kissers, and bedtime story narrators working tirelessly around the clock. However, things could be even more exhausting if you had to do everything on your own.

A teenager took to Reddit to share how she has been babysitting her twin brothers since their birth. The 15-year-old expressed her anger about not being able to find time for herself, as she was expected to do everything from bathing to changing diapers for her baby brothers. And then one day, she broke down in front of her elder sister, telling her how she hates looking after the kids. Continue reading to discover how her 17-year-old sister reacted and learn more about the author’s family dynamics.

Caring for a child can be overwhelming, especially when the responsibilities are unexpectedly thrust upon you

Image credits: zharkovairina (not the actual image)

A teenager expressed her frustration over caring for her twin brothers alone, while her family neglected their responsibilities

Image credits: ArseniiPalivoda (not the actual image)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual image)

Image credits: libbyliberty

Many sympathized with the author’s situation, and the 15-year-old even disclosed more about her family’s background to them

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like the 17yr old was forced into a marriage with being kicked out again as her only option. The 15yr old will probably be kicked out if she refuses to be a nanny for her parent's babies. I honestly can't see a resolution that works for either of the girls, with parents (!) like that. Religion is mostly used as a weapon - to control you/the masses, but then, so is money - by the powerful/elite. Either way, ordinary peeps lives can suck donkey poo, and it doesnt help when ordinary peeps emulate them.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
sachielk avatar
