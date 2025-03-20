Dad Goes Back To Work While Newborn Battles Pneumonia, Blames Fiance For Baby Getting Sick

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a new baby can be a rollercoaster ride. You’re tired, you’re recovering, your hormones are raging, you’re learning to care for a tiny human. You can be happy, sad, anxious, scared and overwhelmed all at the same time. It goes without saying that it helps to have a solid support structure around, whether it’s your partner, family, friends or all of the above.

When things got a bit much for one new mom, she decided to spend a few days with her parents so that they could help care for the baby while she rested for a little bit. But it came at a big cost. Her 3-month-old contracted pneumonia from one of the grandparents, and landed in the hospital. Her fiance is now blaming her and their entire relationship is at stake.

Many new moms try to do the best they can with what they have and what they know

But one woman’s best intentions backfired when her infant got extremely sick and her fiance blamed her

You can’t always prevent your little one from getting sick but you can minimize the risk

Having a sick baby can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially since they’re so tiny and fragile, and can’t talk, but it’s not uncommon. According to the experts, the average child gets around 6 colds in their first year of life. Most of the time, the illnesses are not life-threatening. But sometimes they are.

The Seattle Children’s Hospital warns parents or caregivers to call 911 (or your local emergency number) if your child has severe trouble breathing, meaning they’re struggling for each breath and can barely cry, or if you think your child has a life-threatening emergency.

The hospital advises that you call a doctor, or seek medical care if the child has trouble breathing, but it’s not severe, or if your baby is making a wheezing, purring or whistling sound. You should also worry when their breathing is much faster than normal, they have trouble swallowing, there’s new onset drooling or if you suspect they’re dehydrated. No urine in more than 8 hours, dark urine, very dry mouth and no tears are all causes for concern.

Seek help if they’re drinking less than half the amount of milk they normally do, or have a fever higher than 104° F (40° C) and they’re younger than 12 weeks old. Experts warn that in this case, you should not give your baby any fever medicine before a doctor has seen them.

Many moms have a natural instinct and the Seattle Children’s Hospital says you should listen to it. If you think your child needs to be seen, and the problem is urgent, then trust your gut.

When it comes to pneumonia, it can be mild in babies, but it can also progress quickly and become very serious, warns the Baby Center site. Pneumonia is a general term for an infection of the lungs, which can be caused by various types of bacteria and viruses.

According to Baby Center, pneumonia is a leading cause of hospitalization in babies. “About half of children younger than 5 require hospitalization when they have pneumonia,” reads the site. “But your baby can also be treated for pneumonia as an outpatient.”

While you can’t always prevent your child from getting sick, you can lower their risk of contracting pneumonia. “Protect your newborn from others who may be infected. Make sure everyone who comes in contact with your newborn is healthy. Have visitors wash their hands before touching your newborn, and ask adult family members to make sure their vaccinations are up to date – particularly their flu, COVID, and pertussis vaccines.”

And if the COVID pandemic taught us anything, it was the importance of washing hands to prevent the spread of germs. But for further protection, wash more than just your own hands, suggests the Baby Center site. Wash your baby’s hands often too. “Wash all high-contact places – like toys, doorknobs, and the refrigerator handle – regularly. Keep pacifiers and toys clean, and avoid letting other children share cups or utensils with your baby.”

Many people came to the comments to urge the new mom to move out

Not everyone took the fiance’s side and some had harsh words for the mom

[UPDATE]

