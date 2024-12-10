Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Refusing To Take Care Of My Sister’s Kids?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Refusing To Take Care Of My Sister’s Kids?”

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who have siblings know it isn’t always easy to have a good relationship. According to a 2023 German study, 28% of people experience sibling estrangement at least for one period in their adulthood. But it isn’t always so extreme: you can have a bad relationship with a sibling and still speak to them.

That turned out to be the case for these fraternal twins. Their already-fraught relationship worsened after the sister repeatedly disrespected her brother’s time. When she got mad at him for not babysitting while she and her husband go on vacation because he prioritized his mental health, he asked netizens whether he was being such a jerk she made him out to be.

To know more about fraught sibling relationships and how favoritism affects their relationships in adulthood, Bored Panda reached out to licensed mental health professional Haley Neidich, LCSW. She told us how adult siblings can repair relationships and what are the effects of favoritism. Read her expert insights below!

RELATED:

    A brother refused to babysit his fraternal twin sister’s kids and got called “ungrateful” by their parents

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He then detailed their sibling relationship, and it became apparent that the issue wasn’t babysitting

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: saeed karimi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Temporary_Book7337

    Parental favoritism causes the sibling relationship to be strained in adulthood and negatively impacts both kids

    The OP begins his story by giving some background about his relationship with his fraternal twin sister. He claims that their parents always favored her over him: gave her gifts during holidays and on birthdays, spent their last cents on her. And he wouldn’t get anything because he was the boy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Psychotherapist Haley Neidich tells Bored Panda that parental favoritism is quite common. It is, however, often unintentional. “It often manifests in subtle ways, such as praising one child’s achievements while ignoring or being overly critical of another,” she explains.

    When the siblings grow up, one might still carry the hurt from childhood. “Over time, this can lead to strained sibling relationships, with unresolved resentment and feelings of competition persisting into adulthood,” Neidich says.

    The psychotherapist explains that parental favoritism negatively impacts both children, not just the ones who are neglected. “Even the ‘golden child’ can feel trapped by expectations,” she adds, “while the less-favored sibling often struggles with self-esteem. Individuals in both roles often end up needing to work through the challenges caused by this in therapy.”

    Psychotherapist Haley Neidich says that the ‘golden child’ often carries their own burdens

    Many commenters suggested the OP limit contact with his family and his sister. That’s one option and, perhaps, it might work at the moment, while emotions are still high. However, the problems in the siblings’ relationship stem from something much deeper than just childcare.

    Yet that doesn’t mean they can’t repair the relationship. Although it may seem hard (or like the sister doesn’t deserve it, according to some commenters), there is a way forward. Neidich says that the first step is processing your feelings in a healthy way.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    “Whether through journaling, therapy, direct communication, or self-reflection,” she lists the options. “Focus on the relationship you want now, rather than past hurts, and set boundaries to protect your peace of mind.”

    The brother seems to be blaming his sister for the fact that their parents favored her, referring to her as “princess” and such. But Neidich says that it’s important to recognize that the other sibling isn’t to blame. “Recognizing that you and your sibling were both children and that the adults around you caused this dynamic can create a space where healing can occur,” she explains.

    “Compassion also helps,” she adds. “Many clients realize that the ‘golden child’ carries their own invisible burdens, which can ease resentment and lead to more effective communication. I have seen sibling relationships heal in adulthood and want folks to know that it is absolutely possible to develop a healthy supportive relationship with your sibling.”

    “Open dialogue in individual and family therapy can lead to breakthroughs in understanding the family dynamics that contributed to these hurts,” Neidich continues. “Many adults work hard to avoid repeating favoritism with their own children, but awareness of unconscious biases is key.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Reclaiming self-worth outside of family dynamics helps individuals move forward and heal as families with these dynamics often deal with poor boundaries and enmeshment.”

    People strongly advised the man to distance himself from his family, at least for a while

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda