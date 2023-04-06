As time passes, many childhood memories start to fade. And that is completely normal since our brain needs to make room for new information and experiences. Hence, we often turn to photos, memory boxes, and other tangible things reminiscent of our childhood as a portal to the times we lived without a single care in the world. One can’t help but have that bittersweet feeling about memories from childhood—happy it happened, sad that it’s over.

What everyone should aspire to in life is to be rich in memories, and if memories of childhood are part of them, one is pretty much halfway there. The many quotes about childhood emphasize that childhood memories, so fragile and distant, are timeless treasures of the heart, carrying so many firsts and special moments of life. Perhaps this is why so many live with platonic hope of wishing to return to “the good old days.” And although time travel has not been invented (just yet), reliving one’s childhood is very much possible. It’s not just reliving sweet memories through photos but doing things you enjoyed doing as a child: building sand castles, collecting shells, swinging on the swing, blowing out candles on your birthday cake, or reading children’s books. There’s no such thing as being too old to do the things you enjoy or things that make you happy. So if a childhood memory of you making daisy chains and wearing them around your head has you smiling from the inside, go ahead and relive it as soon as the first daisies come to bloom.

Below, we’ve compiled heaps of childhood memories to help you reconnect with your inner child and recall the pure joy and innocence of the early days. To make the post even more inspiring, under several entries, we’ve added some quotes about childhood memories that hit right in the feels. And if any of them did, give them an upvote! Also, do you have a favorite childhood memory? What is it? Share it with fellow Pandas and us in the comments!

#1

Building Sandcastles

Building Sandcastles

“We could never have loved the earth so well if we had had no childhood in it.”

Nik Report

#2

Visiting Cousins

Visiting Cousins

“A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.”

Charlein Gracia Report

#3

Getting Up Really Early In The Morning To Go On Holiday

Getting Up Really Early In The Morning To Go On Holiday

“The memories we make in our childhood are the ones that will carry with us for the rest of our lives.”

Alberto Casetta Report

#4

Watching Children’s TV

Watching Children's TV

“What one loves in childhood stays in their heart forever.”

Victoria Akvarel Report

#5

Going ‘Back To School’ Shopping At The End Of Summer Hols

Going 'Back To School' Shopping At The End Of Summer Hols

“Children are magic because they look for it.”

reverent Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
I absolutely hated this. Loved the extra long holidays and dreaded the thought of them ending.

#6

Sleepovers With Friends

Sleepovers With Friends

"Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends."

Kampus Production Report

#7

Going Camping

Going Camping

“Sometimes my childhood memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

Vitali Adutskevich Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
Why are the comments nothing to do with the memories?

#8

Playing Car Games On Long Journeys

Playing Car Games On Long Journeys

“Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time, we grew side by side, our roots will always be tangled.”

Mike B Report

A girl
A girl
Community Member
The last time my brother played "slug a bug", against my will, i gave him a black eye. I was never a car game kinda girl.

#9

Singing In The Back Of The Car

Singing In The Back Of The Car

“The best childhood memories are the ones stitched together with love.”

Magnus Östberg Report

#10

Going To Your Grandparent’s House

Going To Your Grandparent's House

“Childhood is the best of all the seasons of life, and the longer it lasts with happy memories, the stronger the emotional stability in adulthood.”

47shadesofgray Report

#11

Getting Pocket Money

Getting Pocket Money

“Children need models rather than critics.”

Annie Spratt Report

A girl
A girl
Community Member
Pendatic Panda is right about the captions. It's like some shuffled the slides before putting them in the carousel (kid's, ask your grandparents about the torment of vacation slides)

#12

Getting A Pet

Getting A Pet

“Childhood friendship is the most beautiful memory that can never be replaced.”

Mathew Coulton Report

#13

Skimming Stones

Skimming Stones

“Sometimes I wish I could go back to my childhood and capture all those happy memories.”

Jonathan Cooper Report

#14

Going Out With Your Friends For The First Time Without Your Parents

Going Out With Your Friends For The First Time Without Your Parents

“Childhood is like a mirror, which reflects in later life the images first presented to it.”

Jamie Taylor Report

#15

Being Read A Bedtime Story

Being Read A Bedtime Story

“If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”

Suzy Hazelwood Report

#16

Playing With Leaves

Playing With Leaves

"Childhood has no necessary connection with age."

Michael Morse Report

#17

Your Parents' Favorite Music

Your Parents' Favorite Music

“Nothing is as nostalgic as remembering your childhood memories.”

Tobias Tullius Report

#18

The First Time They Saw The Ocean

The First Time They Saw The Ocean

"Growing up is a terribly hard thing to do. It is much easier to skip it and go from one childhood to another."

Steven Van Loy Report

#19

Family Holidays

Family Holidays

"Childhood is a collection of life’s most precious moments."

Weiqi Xiong Report

#20

Hide And Seek

Hide And Seek

"I miss being a child and doing practically senseless stuff and yet having the time of my life."

Annie Spratt Report

#21

Pencil Cases

Pencil Cases

“A happy childhood is perhaps the most fortunate gift in life.”

Bru-nO Report

#22

Collecting Toys, Cards, Collectibles

Collecting Toys, Cards, Collectibles

“I miss being the child whose eyes shone brightly at the thought of seeing the simplest of things.”

Mick Haupt Report

#23

Playing Outside Until It Was Dark

Playing Outside Until It Was Dark

"Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood."

Annie Spratt Report

#24

Teeth Falling Out And Putting Them Under Your Pillow

Teeth Falling Out And Putting Them Under Your Pillow

“What was wonderful about childhood is that anything in it was a wonder. It was not merely a world full of miracles, it was a miraculous world.”

bigbear Report

#25

Fishing For Tadpoles In A Pond

Fishing For Tadpoles In A Pond

“Remember, childhood only lasts 10–12 years. There's a lot that has to be squeezed in to make for a lifetime of happy memories.”

Chris F Report

#26

Making Daisy Chains And Wearing Them Around Your Head

Making Daisy Chains And Wearing Them Around Your Head

“There is a garden in every childhood, an enchanted place where colors are brighter, the air softer, and the morning more fragrant than ever again.”

gryffyn m Report

#27

Reading Magazines

Reading Magazines

“Sometimes you have to grow up before you appreciate how you grew up.”

Steph Wilson Report

#28

Christmas Dinner

Christmas Dinner

“Memories of childhood were the dreams that stayed with you after you woke.”

Chad Madden Report

#29

Learning To Ride A Bike

Learning To Ride A Bike

“Every time you miss your childhood, ride on a bicycle!”

Nathan Dumlao Report

#30

Counting Down The Days Until The Summer Holidays

Counting Down The Days Until The Summer Holidays

“Children are one-third of our population and all of our future.”

RODNAE Productions Report

#31

Caravan Family Holidays

Caravan Family Holidays

“A happy childhood is perhaps the most fortunate gift in life.”

Alex Plesovskich Report

#32

Swimming Lessons

Swimming Lessons

“For in every adult there dwells the child that was, and in every child there lies the adult that will be.”

Leo Rivas Report

#33

Learning To Read

Learning To Read

"When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so."

Michał Parzuchowski Report

#34

Watching Films Which Were Above Your Age Rating

Watching Films Which Were Above Your Age Rating

“Childhood is a time of rapidly changing emotions, and the growth process is often painful.”

cottonbro studio Report

#35

Going To Theme Parks

Going To Theme Parks

"The story from childhood is like a flower pressed between the pages of a book - you touch it and it crumbles to dust."

Suzy Hazelwood Report

#36

Handwriting Lessons

Handwriting Lessons

"It is only when we start enjoying childhood that we have stepped out of it."

Markus Spiske Report

#37

Your Favorite Stuffed Animal

Your Favorite Stuffed Animal

"Childhood is the kingdom where nobody dies.”

Paulo Almeida Report

#38

Memorable Children's Storybooks

Memorable Children's Storybooks

"Childhood is a disease - a sickness that you grow out of."

Lina Kivaka Report

#39

Collecting Shells On The Beach

Collecting Shells On The Beach

"The older I grow, the more earnestly I feel that the few joys of childhood are the best that life has to give."

Brian Kelly Report

#40

Climbing Trees

Climbing Trees

“I spent my whole childhood wishing I were older and now I’m spending my adulthood wishing I were younger.”

Annie Spratt Report

#41

Ice Cream Van

Ice Cream Van

“Childhood is where dreams are born, and time is never planned.”

Gavin Allanwood Report

#42

Paddling In The Sea

Paddling In The Sea

“The mud and dirt will wash off, but the childhood memories will last a lifetime.”

Ashley K Bowen Report

#43

School Field Trips

School Field Trips

“Sometimes, it’s better to bunk a class and enjoy time with friends, because today, when I look back, marks never make me laugh, but memories do.”

Thomas Park Report

#44

Ice Cream Floats

Ice Cream Floats

“Childhood is the light of our life, we must keep it safe within our hearts.”

Louis Hansel Report

#45

"Scratch And Sniff" Stickers

"Scratch And Sniff" Stickers

“Cleaning the house while your kids are still growing is like shoveling the sidewalk before it stops snowing.”

qbertking Report

#46

Staying Up Late For New Year’s Parties

Staying Up Late For New Year's Parties

“Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back on your childhood everything is different?”

Pixabay Report

#47

Blowing Out The Candles On A Birthday Cake

Blowing Out The Candles On A Birthday Cake

“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.”

Anastasia Shuraeva Report

#48

Family Holidays Abroad

Family Holidays Abroad

“There is no land like the land of your childhood.”

Swansway Motor Group Report

#49

Spelling Tests

Spelling Tests

"One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world."

RODNAE Productions Report

#50

Flying A Kite

Flying A Kite

“A day spent making happy memories with your kids is never wasted.”

Önder Örtel Report

#51

Painting, Arts And Crafts

Painting, Arts And Crafts

"Childhood is the one story that stands by itself in every soul."

cottonbro studio Report

#52

Jumping In Puddles

Jumping In Puddles

"If you've never jumped from one couch to the other to avoid the lava, then you've never had a childhood."

Germán TR Report

#53

A Day Full Of Surprises

A Day Full Of Surprises

"When you are a child, there is joy. There is laughter. And most of all, there is trust. Trust in your fellows. When you are an adult... then comes suspicion, hatred, and fear."

Maxime Bhm Report

#54

The Smell Of Their Favorite Meal Cooking On The Stove

The Smell Of Their Favorite Meal Cooking On The Stove

"Most of our childhood is stored not in photos, but in certain biscuits, lights of day, smells, textures of carpet."

Athena Report

#55

Playing Hop Scotch

Playing Hop Scotch

"Childhood is practically the most beautiful part of a person’s life, the most innocent too."

Charlie f Report

#56

Playground Games

Playground Games

“If you carry your childhood with you, you never become older.”

Simon Report

#57

Recording The Music Charts On A Sunday

Recording The Music Charts On A Sunday

“Will you turn back time and let me live my childhood once more? I was happier back then.”

Dmitriy Demidov Report

#58

School Dinners

School Dinners

“When you finally go back to your old hometown, you find it wasn't the old home you missed but your childhood.”

Abigail Miller Report

#59

Fighting With Siblings

Fighting With Siblings

“The happiness never leaves me whenever I am reminiscing about my childhood days. I treasure them.”

cottonbro studio Report

#60

Playing On A Rope Swing In The Woods

Playing On A Rope Swing In The Woods

“Childhood is not a race to see how quickly a child can excel academically. Childhood is a small window of time to play, build friendships, and have fun while learning along the way.”

Annie Spratt Report

#61

Exploring Rock Pools

Exploring Rock Pools

“Childhood memories are the sweetest memories of the past.”

Kelly Sikkema Report

#62

Using Jumpers For Goal Posts

Using Jumpers For Goal Posts

“Childhoods never last. But everyone deserves one.”

KoolShooters Report

#63

Buying A School Uniform

Buying A School Uniform

“Growing old is mandatory; growing up is optional.”

Joseph Chan Report

#64

Running Around Bare Foot Outside

Running Around Bare Foot Outside

“I miss being the child whose eyes shone brightly at the thought of seeing the simplest of things.”

Ron Lach Report

#65

School Packed Lunches

School Packed Lunches

“Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them.”

Yan Krukau Report

#66

First Time Getting Told Off By A Teacher

First Time Getting Told Off By A Teacher

“Adults are just outdated children.”

Taylor Flowe Report

#67

Sliding On The Grass In School Uniform

Sliding On The Grass In School Uniform

“I love those random childhood memories that make me smile no matter what is going on in my life right now.”

Thirdman Report

#68

Paper Rounds

Paper Rounds

“There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million.”

anaterate Report

#69

Buying Penny Sweets From The Village Shop

Buying Penny Sweets From The Village Shop

“Children are not only innocent and curious but also optimistic and joyful and essentially happy. They are, in short, everything adults wish they could be.”

Sneha Chekuri Report

#70

Being In The School Play

Being In The School Play

"Childhood means simplicity. Look at the world with the child's eye - it is very beautiful."

Brett Sayles Report

#71

First Day Of Secondary School

First Day Of Secondary School

“In every child there is a piece of the future.”

CDC Report

#72

Bath Time

Bath Time

"Childhood is that wonderful time of life when all you need to do to lose weight is take a bath."

Isaac Quesada Report

#73

Sports Days

Sports Days

“The happiness never leaves me whenever I am reminiscing about my childhood days. I treasure them.”

Kampus Production Report

#74

Playing In The Paddling Pool

Playing In The Paddling Pool

“While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about.”

Brandon Morgan Report

#75

Sitting Cross-Legged In Assemblies

Sitting Cross-Legged In Assemblies

“Great childhoods are made of feelings of connection and positive experiences, not things.”

CDC Report

#76

Winning An Award

Winning An Award

"Life isn't a matter of milestones, but of moments."

Toby Bowles Report

#77

Singing Hymns

Singing Hymns

“Childhood is measured out by sounds and smells and sights, before the dark hour of reason grows.”

GemmaRay23 Report

