As time passes, many childhood memories start to fade. And that is completely normal since our brain needs to make room for new information and experiences. Hence, we often turn to photos, memory boxes, and other tangible things reminiscent of our childhood as a portal to the times we lived without a single care in the world. One can’t help but have that bittersweet feeling about memories from childhood—happy it happened, sad that it’s over.

What everyone should aspire to in life is to be rich in memories, and if memories of childhood are part of them, one is pretty much halfway there. The many quotes about childhood emphasize that childhood memories, so fragile and distant, are timeless treasures of the heart, carrying so many firsts and special moments of life. Perhaps this is why so many live with platonic hope of wishing to return to “the good old days.” And although time travel has not been invented (just yet), reliving one’s childhood is very much possible. It’s not just reliving sweet memories through photos but doing things you enjoyed doing as a child: building sand castles, collecting shells, swinging on the swing, blowing out candles on your birthday cake, or reading children’s books. There’s no such thing as being too old to do the things you enjoy or things that make you happy. So if a childhood memory of you making daisy chains and wearing them around your head has you smiling from the inside, go ahead and relive it as soon as the first daisies come to bloom.

Below, we’ve compiled heaps of childhood memories to help you reconnect with your inner child and recall the pure joy and innocence of the early days. To make the post even more inspiring, under several entries, we’ve added some quotes about childhood memories that hit right in the feels. And if any of them did, give them an upvote! Also, do you have a favorite childhood memory? What is it? Share it with fellow Pandas and us in the comments!