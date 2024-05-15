Woman Gets Furious Email From Boss After Twin’s Video Suggests She Took Her Place At The Office

ADVERTISEMENT

After having her leave request denied at work, a woman faced a warning from her boss for allegedly having her twin sister take her place in the office.

On April 25, Ariane and Noémi, who go by @chance_twins on TikTok, posted a video showing one of them driving with an overlay text that read, “Me replacing my twin at work while she’s on a trip because her leave request got denied.”

A few days later, the 22-year-old sisters from Quebec, Canada, shared an update on their plan.

“My boss saw the video my twin posted while covering me at work,” the sisters wrote.

Share icon Twin sisters Ari and Noé have shared their alleged plan to switch places so one could take a vacation while the other went to the office



Image credits: chance_twins

The new video, captioned “We messed up,” features a stern letter that was allegedly sent to the sister who didn’t clock in at work.

“I am utterly appalled by the recent TikTok video that has come to my attention, featuring what appears to be you shamelessly flaunting your disregard for company policies and responsibilities,” the letter begins.

“Your decision to enlist your twin sister as a substitute while you gallivant off on vacation after your leave request was denied is completely unacceptable.

“It’s a slap in the face to both your colleagues who abide by the rules and the company that entrusts you with responsibilities.”

After announcing their plan on social media, the twins said they received a stern letter from the absent sister’s boss

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: chance_twins

Share icon

Image credits: chance_twins

The letter continues: “This level of disregard for protocol and decorum is frankly shocking and will not be tolerated.

“I demand an immediate explanation for your behavior, as well as a plan of action to rectify this situation.

“Furthermore, I expect a sincere apology for the embarrassment and disruption you have caused.

“Consider this a formal warning. Any further instances of misconduct will result in serious consequences, including potential disciplinary action.”

“I demand an immediate explanation for your behavior, as well as a plan of action to rectify this situation,” the letter reads

Share icon

Image credits: chance_twins

The email ends with the peculiar signature: “Disappointed regards, John.”

It remains unclear if the twins intended to trick the boss or if they initially posted the video as a joke, and it was later taken seriously by him.

Some people have also suggested that everything, from the sisters switching places to the emailed letter, was fabricated in an attempt to get more views.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any further instances of misconduct will result in serious consequences, including potential disciplinary action”

Share icon

Image credits: chance_twins

Share icon

Image credits: chance_twins

“Oh, John, she quit the moment you denied her vacation. You were lucky she cared enough to place a warm body in her absence,” someone commented on the video.

“There’s no way you actually swapped, though; it was just a TikTok,” another person said.

“How can they prove it? Just say it was a joke,” a third TikTok user wrote.

It remains unclear if the twins intended to actually trick the boss or if they posted the video as a joke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance Twins (@chance_twins)

Some have suggested that everything, from the sisters swapping places to the emailed letter, was fabricated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance Twins (@chance_twins)

A separate user said, “But is it real, or has ChatGPT written it?” while another person wrote, “It’s a fake email.”

“I don’t think posting your internal company email is going to help matters,” another social media user penned.

Meanwhile, others shared stories that demonstrate that the plot of The Parent Trap isn’t as implausible as it seems.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dad is an identical twin. He and his brother shared a job in college in 1978!! No one knew!!” an Instagram user wrote.

“My old coworker did this all the time. His brother was super relaxed and I was the only one to notice it wasn’t him when he asked me if I needed any help,” another person said.

“He has way too much emotion in that email,” a TikTok user wrote

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon