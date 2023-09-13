"Choosing beggar" is an online term used to describe people who make unreasonable or entitled demands. And there's a whole subreddit dedicated to this colorful bunch.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, parents make up a considerable number of them. So we at Bored Panda decided to try and see what their requests are usually about. Turns out, child care is arguably their top priority.

To show you that some moms and dads need a reality check, we compiled a collection of moments when they tried to get someone to watch their kids for (basically) free.

#1

Sister Sent Me This...she Was Blocked Immediately After

Sister Sent Me This...she Was Blocked Immediately After

VortexThing Report

#2

The Second I Saw “Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting” I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare

The Second I Saw "Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting" I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare

boardcertifiedbitch Report

Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People really like making use of other's kindness huh?

#3

$5/Hr Is Insane. 3 Kids Under 5, Btw

$5/Hr Is Insane. 3 Kids Under 5, Btw

hexby Report

#4

Cb Wants Somebody To Watch Their Toddler For $3.33 An Hour

Cb Wants Somebody To Watch Their Toddler For $3.33 An Hour

c-biscuit77 Report

#5

This Parent Who "Can Only Do $6 An Hour" For A Babysitter To Come And Watch Their Kids Five Days A Week

This Parent Who "Can Only Do $6 An Hour" For A Babysitter To Come And Watch Their Kids Five Days A Week

u/penguinophile Report

#6

$15 A Day! And She Needs Overnight Care Too

$15 A Day! And She Needs Overnight Care Too

oddlysatisfiednow Report

#7

It's Always A "Nanny" That They Want For Dirt Cheap Or Less

It's Always A "Nanny" That They Want For Dirt Cheap Or Less

FU-Committee-6666 Report

PFD
PFD
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking for someone with no problems with the law in order to enter into a conspiracy to evade tax. No wonder they want a Trump fan...

#8

Paying You To Babysit Is “A Deal Breaker Sorry No”

Paying You To Babysit Is "A Deal Breaker Sorry No"

sky12340987 Report

#9

Wants A Nanny For Less Than $5/Hour

Wants A Nanny For Less Than $5/Hour

KK232023 Report

#10

For Market Price, You Can Clean Our House And Watch Our Kids!

For Market Price, You Can Clean Our House And Watch Our Kids!

krn0309 Report

#11

Someone’s Want Add For A Babysitter 3 Days A Week

Someone's Want Add For A Babysitter 3 Days A Week

reddit.com Report

#12

Willing To Pay "A Couple Bucks" Per "Hang Out Session" With My Fabulous Child!

Willing To Pay "A Couple Bucks" Per "Hang Out Session" With My Fabulous Child!

Altruistic-Ebb2742 Report

#13

$30 For A Whole Day Of Watching A 2 Year Old And 6 Month Old

$30 For A Whole Day Of Watching A 2 Year Old And 6 Month Old

givemethepastaa Report

#14

The Audacity Of This Woman

The Audacity Of This Woman

mielmami Report

#15

5.83 An Hour. To Chase A Toddler For 12 Hours A Day. In Comments Says It Would Be Ideal For A Retired Person. Claims Nothing Is Wrong With That Pay, She Herself Would Take It!

5.83 An Hour. To Chase A Toddler For 12 Hours A Day. In Comments Says It Would Be Ideal For A Retired Person. Claims Nothing Is Wrong With That Pay, She Herself Would Take It!

agbellamae Report

#16

I Won’t Pay You To Babysit

I Won't Pay You To Babysit

Crazy_cat_lady_88 Report

#17

Watch My Kid For 50+hrs A Week For $100 Each Week...also, Have 3 Years Babysitting Experience And Preferably A Cpr Certificate

Watch My Kid For 50+hrs A Week For $100 Each Week...also, Have 3 Years Babysitting Experience And Preferably A Cpr Certificate

Megandapanda Report

#18

Another Mom Refusing To Pay For Babysitting, People Can Sure Be Mean Sometimes

Another Mom Refusing To Pay For Babysitting, People Can Sure Be Mean Sometimes

Spock_Skywalkr Report

#19

Local Babysitting Group, ~$2/Hour Opportunity!!

Local Babysitting Group, ~$2/Hour Opportunity!!

msalabarria Report

#20

Babysit My Kid Full Time And I'll Pay You $30 A Day! $3 An Hour, Such A Steal!

Babysit My Kid Full Time And I'll Pay You $30 A Day! $3 An Hour, Such A Steal!

CearaLucaya Report

#21

$3/Hr To Babysit Your 5 Year Old? Yeah No Thanks…

$3/Hr To Babysit Your 5 Year Old? Yeah No Thanks…

jfoley9788 Report

#22

Babysitter Choosing Beggars; People Should Just Babysit For Free!!

Babysitter Choosing Beggars; People Should Just Babysit For Free!!

xaislinx Report

#23

75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting

75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting

alexpleasestop23 Report

#24

Looking For An Experienced Babysitter At $3/Hour

Looking For An Experienced Babysitter At $3/Hour

BanannaKarenina Report

#25

You Must Be Cute, Pay My Brother To Babysit, And You Must Surprise Me

You Must Be Cute, Pay My Brother To Babysit, And You Must Surprise Me

TOWMissle Report

#26

$250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card

$250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card

jexmex Report

#27

Babysit My Kid For 20$/Day

Babysit My Kid For 20$/Day

ikilldotcom Report

#28

Free Babysitter Needed

Free Babysitter Needed

janecgard Report

#29

Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage

Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage

vemper Report

#30

Need A Babysitter/Slave

Need A Babysitter/Slave

Pete_the_rawdog Report

#31

I Wish Someone Would Help Take Care Of Our 3 Kids.. But It Has To Be More Than 2 Hours

I Wish Someone Would Help Take Care Of Our 3 Kids.. But It Has To Be More Than 2 Hours

Invisible-Gorilla13 Report

#32

This Is Not A Babysitting Job

This Is Not A Babysitting Job

westcoastcdn19 Report

#33

Babysitting Type 1 Diabetics For Less Than $4.50 An Hour

Babysitting Type 1 Diabetics For Less Than $4.50 An Hour

Zannyland Report

#34

$5 An Hour For A Full Time Babysitter For 2 Little Boys. 45 Hours A Week At $250

$5 An Hour For A Full Time Babysitter For 2 Little Boys. 45 Hours A Week At $250

sphil76 Report

#35

Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School

Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School

OrangeExo Report

#36

Cb Will Pay $100 For 57 Hours Of Babysitting, For Two Kids Under 4. Oh And They Stay With You

Cb Will Pay $100 For 57 Hours Of Babysitting, For Two Kids Under 4. Oh And They Stay With You

PrincessFig Report

#37

Less Than $2 For Babysitting Is Insane

Less Than $2 For Babysitting Is Insane

camposgrises Report

#38

From My Town’s Facebook Page. She Wants A Babysitter For Two Infants To Come To Her Home And Clean For Less Than Minimum Wage??

From My Town's Facebook Page. She Wants A Babysitter For Two Infants To Come To Her Home And Clean For Less Than Minimum Wage??

BloobleDoodle Report

#39

You = Reliable Car + Drivers License + Babysitting Experience. Us = We Pay $4.54/Hour

You = Reliable Car + Drivers License + Babysitting Experience. Us = We Pay $4.54/Hour

a_sheila Report

#40

Fulltime “Babysitter”

Fulltime "Babysitter"

CPolland12 Report

#41

$2/Hr For A Full Time (58 Hours/Week) Babysitting Job. Sweet Deal!!

$2/Hr For A Full Time (58 Hours/Week) Babysitting Job. Sweet Deal!!

fartypantsmcghee Report

#42

Passive Aggressive Post After No One Would Babysit Free Of Charge

Passive Aggressive Post After No One Would Babysit Free Of Charge

7i1i2i6 Report

#43

Woman Wants To Pay Up To $45 Dollars For 8 Hours Of Babysitting In An Area Where Minimum Wage Is $14.25

Woman Wants To Pay Up To $45 Dollars For 8 Hours Of Babysitting In An Area Where Minimum Wage Is $14.25

deathbringer537 Report

#44

I Don’t Think Anyone Is Going To Want To Watch Your 4 Year Old For $3 An Hour

I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Want To Watch Your 4 Year Old For $3 An Hour

kenzeeee Report

#45

$30 A Day For 8 Hours And 2 Kids, Am I Crazy Or Is This Ridiculous?

$30 A Day For 8 Hours And 2 Kids, Am I Crazy Or Is This Ridiculous?

sweetmotherofodin Report

