45 Posts From Out-Of-Touch Parents Offering Insultingly Low Pay To Watch Their Little Kids
"Choosing beggar" is an online term used to describe people who make unreasonable or entitled demands. And there's a whole subreddit dedicated to this colorful bunch.
Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, parents make up a considerable number of them. So we at Bored Panda decided to try and see what their requests are usually about. Turns out, child care is arguably their top priority.
To show you that some moms and dads need a reality check, we compiled a collection of moments when they tried to get someone to watch their kids for (basically) free.
Sister Sent Me This...she Was Blocked Immediately After
The Second I Saw “Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting” I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare
People really like making use of other's kindness huh?
Some are entitled. Some seem to be earning less than minimum wage themselves with insane working hours. I have assumed that these are from the US, which is increasingly dystopian in my view. No child care. No paid maternity or paternity leave, etc.
Yes, I feel sorry for many of these people. I think it might be they just have no options, not enough money, and need some sort of support. There'll be a mix of people obviously, but some need sympathy, and help.
So... your children are supposed to be the most valuable things in your life, yet these people are willing to put their care in the hands of the lowest bidder.
