“Toddler Version Of Jeffrey Dahmer”: Person Asks If They Were Wrong To Stop Kid’s Cruel Behavior

Children need role models and guidance — positive examples help them make good choices. So when Reddit user Shasta017 spotted a little boy misbehaving, they decided to correct him.

The kid was tricking wild geese into eating rocks while his mother was cheering for him. Concerned for the animals’ safety, Shasta017 intervened and put an end to it, but the child and his mother had such an emotional reaction that after the encounter, the Redditor began to doubt whether they had overreacted and made a post on r/AITAH, asking its members to weigh in on the situation.

Interestingly, it is not harmful for geese to swallow small rocks. On the contrary, it is a natural and necessary behavior for them. Geese, like many other birds, do it to aid in digestion. These stones collect in their digestive organ called a gizzard, where they help grind down food since birds do not have teeth.

Interestingly, the issue in this particular scenario isn’t the rocks themselves but the peanut butter, which can be harmful to birds because it isn’t a part of their natural diet.

Later, the person behind the story clarified what kind of rocks were being used

Most people said they did the right thing

But some believe everyone could have handled the situation better

And some think the author of the post was in the wrong