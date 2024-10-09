Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Toddler Version Of Jeffrey Dahmer”: Person Asks If They Were Wrong To Stop Kid’s Cruel Behavior
Social Issues

“Toddler Version Of Jeffrey Dahmer”: Person Asks If They Were Wrong To Stop Kid’s Cruel Behavior

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Children need role models and guidance — positive examples help them make good choices. So when Reddit user Shasta017 spotted a little boy misbehaving, they decided to correct him.

The kid was tricking wild geese into eating rocks while his mother was cheering for him. Concerned for the animals’ safety, Shasta017 intervened and put an end to it, but the child and his mother had such an emotional reaction that after the encounter, the Redditor began to doubt whether they had overreacted and made a post on r/AITAH, asking its members to weigh in on the situation.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shasta017

Interestingly, it is not harmful for geese to swallow small rocks. On the contrary, it is a natural and necessary behavior for them. Geese, like many other birds, do it to aid in digestion. These stones collect in their digestive organ called a gizzard, where they help grind down food since birds do not have teeth.

Interestingly, the issue in this particular scenario isn’t the rocks themselves but the peanut butter, which can be harmful to birds because it isn’t a part of their natural diet.

RELATED:

    Later, the person behind the story clarified what kind of rocks were being used

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most people said they did the right thing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some believe everyone could have handled the situation better

    And some think the author of the post was in the wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    9

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeke57063 avatar
    TrepidMouse
    TrepidMouse
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She might not have known that eating rocks is bad for the geese" Mhm, sure. Maybe she should eat some rocks. Oh, she got sick? Sorry, didn't know. It's not like it's common sense that ANIMALS SHOULDN'T EAT STONE.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First off(of?) not normal behaviour and should not be allowed, and don't think peanuts are part of the list for healthy food for them? But (some?) birds do eat gravel, sand, and small(!) rocks to process the food in their Crop and Gizzard. But this sounds like large stones, and also they where tricked into eating them! 😠😡 There are smol stones to buy just for this reason, but the birds are not tricked into eating them, they eat them to process the food and at own will. And the size of the rocks are accoridng to the birds needs (like 1-2 mm or 2-4 mm depending on the need). I would probably would liked to to the same as OP in this situation.. https://www.quora.com/How-does-a-birds-digestive-system-work-when-they-consume-sand-gravel-or-solid-food-without-chewing-it-first

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel bad for the kid, to be honest. 5 years old, he does not know better. You could argue about he should know not to feed them rocks, but I'm willing to bet he did something innocent at first that got a laugh from the mother. The mother should have corrected the behavior, the bystander should have dealt with the mother not child.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pinky820 avatar
    Disgruntled Panda
    Disgruntled Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't know why you got downvoted, it's a very reasonable assumption. Also, communication (in this case between OP and mother) might have gone a long way

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even without stones...is peanut butter with salt innit really a good diet for geese?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    zeke57063 avatar
    TrepidMouse
    TrepidMouse
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She might not have known that eating rocks is bad for the geese" Mhm, sure. Maybe she should eat some rocks. Oh, she got sick? Sorry, didn't know. It's not like it's common sense that ANIMALS SHOULDN'T EAT STONE.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First off(of?) not normal behaviour and should not be allowed, and don't think peanuts are part of the list for healthy food for them? But (some?) birds do eat gravel, sand, and small(!) rocks to process the food in their Crop and Gizzard. But this sounds like large stones, and also they where tricked into eating them! 😠😡 There are smol stones to buy just for this reason, but the birds are not tricked into eating them, they eat them to process the food and at own will. And the size of the rocks are accoridng to the birds needs (like 1-2 mm or 2-4 mm depending on the need). I would probably would liked to to the same as OP in this situation.. https://www.quora.com/How-does-a-birds-digestive-system-work-when-they-consume-sand-gravel-or-solid-food-without-chewing-it-first

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel bad for the kid, to be honest. 5 years old, he does not know better. You could argue about he should know not to feed them rocks, but I'm willing to bet he did something innocent at first that got a laugh from the mother. The mother should have corrected the behavior, the bystander should have dealt with the mother not child.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pinky820 avatar
    Disgruntled Panda
    Disgruntled Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't know why you got downvoted, it's a very reasonable assumption. Also, communication (in this case between OP and mother) might have gone a long way

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even without stones...is peanut butter with salt innit really a good diet for geese?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda