Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You’re Too Old For The Children’s Section”: Bookstore Clerk Kicks Guy Out Because He’s 19
Entitled People, Social Issues

“You’re Too Old For The Children’s Section”: Bookstore Clerk Kicks Guy Out Because He’s 19

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

If you thought nobody buys books at brick-and-mortar bookstores anymore, you’d be wrong. According to Statista, bookstores sell more than 700 million paper books each year. New bookstores are even popping up in smaller cities, inviting people to shop for their favorite stories.

But not all bookstores are so welcoming. This guy, for example, was asked to leave because the bookstore clerk thought his browsing the kids’ section was inappropriate. As he was only looking for a gift for his 5-year-old nephew, he decided to get back at the overzealous employee with petty revenge.

RELATED:

    A man came to the bookstore to look for a gift for his 5-year-old nephew

    Image credits: Sphotostudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But he was soon reprimanded by an employee saying it was only for kids 12 and under

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: GaudiLab/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: OlyLift13

    Bias towards men persists that they’re more likely to be creepy with children than women

    Image credits: AboutImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As evident from this story, men often have to bear the brunt of being labeled creepy or inappropriate when they’re doing nothing wrong. A man sitting on a park bench facing a playground or browsing the kids’ section in a library or a bookstore warrants dirty looks and sometimes even calls to the police.

    While it’s statistically true that men creep on children more often, women commit these types of crimes too. Some research suggests that 10%-25% of perpetrators are women or female adolescents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For some reason, we tend to think that men are creepier than women. A 2016 study by researchers at Knox College asked 1,029 women and 312 men to evaluate the creepiness of certain characteristics. The consensus was clear: 95% of the participants perceived men to be more likely to be creepy than women.

    This bias also persists in childcare. Although the main reason men get rejected from jobs in schools and daycares is that they’re thought of as lousier caregivers than women, the perceived risk of crimes against children also plays a role.

    A 2021 study set out to find out why men are so underrepresented in early childhood education roles. They found that employers choose women because of gender bias. Males get rejected simply because they’re men and, therefore, are incompetent in childcare.

    What’s more, their research also showed that men are associated with the risk of potential child exploitation more often than women. Older research also points to the “discourse of suspicion,” where men interested in working with children are suspected of child exploitation.

    Adults who read children’s books aren’t weird; they might just be missing their childhood

    Image credits: FabrikaPhoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We might say that the bookstore clerk asked the OP to leave because she stereotyped him as a creep due to gender bias. But there’s another element here as well: she most likely thought that a grown-up had no business being in the kids’ section.

    For some reason, we think that it’s inappropriate or shameful for adults to read children’s or YA books. But if you’re a grown-up reader not shy of picking up Alice in Wonderland or a John Green novel, you’re not alone.

    In 2012, 55% of YA books were actually bought by adults, and 78% of them were buying the books for themselves. Surprisingly, it’s not just the bestsellers like The Hunger Games, Harry Potter, and Twilight that the adults were going for. The readers reported around 220 various titles.

    Some people may re-read the children’s books they read as kids for that feeling of familiar comfort. In fact, during the pandemic, many grown-ups revisited their childhood classics, such as The Chronicles of Narnia, Winnie the Pooh, and the Harry Potter series.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Also, as the OP very rightly says, children’s picture books are hilarious! As a former nanny, I completely agree. Show me a person who wouldn’t let out at least a chuckle while reading Frank and Bean: Food Truck Fiasco!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katherine Rundell, the author of Why You Should Read Children’s Books, Even Though You are so Old and Wise, says that children’s literature speaks of universal virtues. “They say: look, this is what bravery looks like. This is what generosity looks like. They tell me, through the medium of wizards and lions and talking spiders, that this world we live in is a world of people who tell jokes and work and endure.”

    People in the comments sided with the guy, wondering why the employee jumped to such conclusions

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have been tempted to just say "I'm looking for a book for my 5 year old nephew so why don't you FOAD?"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was seriously stupid, I by interesting kid's books for the bathroom.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This poor young man is being prepared for that same woman to approach him when he's a dad with his kid at the park. He handled it perfectly, glad the couple understood. The second time for the employee, though... I hope she's working out the root of it, so she feels better, and so she doesnt end up being a park lady side-eyeing dads or worse. :/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have been tempted to just say "I'm looking for a book for my 5 year old nephew so why don't you FOAD?"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was seriously stupid, I by interesting kid's books for the bathroom.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This poor young man is being prepared for that same woman to approach him when he's a dad with his kid at the park. He handled it perfectly, glad the couple understood. The second time for the employee, though... I hope she's working out the root of it, so she feels better, and so she doesnt end up being a park lady side-eyeing dads or worse. :/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda