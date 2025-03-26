15 Of The Best Children’s Books To Celebrate Our Debut Book Release
Sharing stories with children isn’t just a way to teach letters and sounds—it’s a chance to bond, grow, imagine, and create lasting memories together. Stories help little ones dream freely and feel safe. And yes, they’re fun for grown-ups, too.
To mark the debut release of Bored Panda’s first-ever children’s book, hitting shelves on April 29 from Penguin Random House, we’ve put together a list of inspiring reads we adore.
They might become your child’s new favorite… or yours. Because deep down, we’re all just big kids trying to keep boredom away.
Reading helps kids grow, imagine, and connect away from screens
That’s why Bored Panda is releasing its very first children’s book on April 29
Preorder here now and help your child discover the joy of embracing boredom!
To celebrate, we collected a list of the most inspiring children's books. Did we miss anything?
Journey By Aaron Becker
In this wordless picture book, a lonely girl draws a magic door on her bedroom wall and steps into a breathtaking world of adventure. The intricate illustrations draw kids in, allowing them to “read” the story through pictures, fostering imagination and visual literacy.
Where The Wild Things Are By Maurice Sendak
This classic story follows Max, a boy sent to his room for misbehaving, who sails away to a land of wild creatures and becomes their king. It taps into a child's love of fantasy, adventure, and the idea of escaping to a world where they’re in charge. The emotional undertone also helps kids understand and process feelings like anger, loneliness, and love.
wow, flash back! I was first exposed to this book in 1976 as a 4 year old and it freaked me out. never got the point. I must re visit it to see what it was all about
The Very Hungry Caterpillar By Eric Carle
A caterpillar eats its way through a variety of foods before turning into a beautiful butterfly. Kids adore the bright, cut-out illustrations, the rhythmic, predictable text, and the fun of "eating" along with the caterpillar. It’s also a great early lesson in metamorphosis, counting, and days of the week.
Dragons Love Tacos By Adam Rubin
A hilarious, quirky story that asks the all-important question: what happens when dragons eat tacos with spicy salsa? Kids love the absurd humor, chaotic party scenes, and the silly premise. Perfect for giggle-filled reading sessions.
Goodnight Moon By Margaret Wise Brown
A bedtime staple for generations, this gentle poem says goodnight to everything in a little bunny’s room. The soft illustrations and rhythmic, comforting language create a sense of safety and calm, perfect for winding down at night.
Not A Box By Antoinette Portis
A young bunny insists that a box is not just a box. It’s a rocket ship, a robot, a mountain, and more. This book celebrates unstructured, creative play, and kids love recognizing their own tendency to turn everyday objects into wild adventures.
We Don’t Eat Our Classmates By Ryan T. Higgins
Penelope Rex is a T. Rex starting school—but she keeps eating her human classmates! Kids crack up at the outrageous concept, while the story gently teaches empathy, boundaries, and how to be a friend.
There’s A Bear On My Chair By Ross Collins
A grumpy little mouse just wants his chair back, but the huge, unbothered bear sitting on it won’t budge. The rhyming text is playful and satisfying, and the dramatic expressions make it a delight to read aloud with funny voices.
The Invisible String By Patrice Karst
A comforting book for children experiencing loss, separation, or anxiety. It introduces the idea that we are all connected by an invisible string made of love—even when we’re far apart. Parents often use it during tough transitions like divorce, moving, or grief.
Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! By Mo Willems
When a bus driver takes a break, the pigeon begs the reader to let him drive. He pleads, bargains, and throws hilarious tantrums, creating an interactive experience where kids say “NO!” again and again. It's funny, engaging, and perfect for reading aloud.
The Snowy Day By Ezra Jack Keats
This beautifully illustrated story captures the quiet magic of a snowy morning, as seen through the eyes of a little boy named Peter. It celebrates simple joys—crunching snow, making footprints, and bringing snowballs home. It resonates deeply with children’s natural curiosity and love for seasonal change.
Last Stop On Market Street By Matt De La Peña
CJ and his grandma ride the city bus across town, encountering people of all walks of life. CJ asks questions about the world around him, and his grandma always finds beauty and meaning. It’s a celebration of community, gratitude, and seeing the good in every situation.
What Do You Do With An Idea? By Kobi Yamada
A poetic story about a child who has an idea—and learns to nurture it, protect it, and eventually share it with the world. It's a powerful metaphor for creativity, self-trust, and courage, encouraging kids to honor their imaginative thoughts.
The Rabbit Listened By Cori Doerrfeld
After a young child’s tower falls, a parade of animals try to help by suggesting solutions—but only the rabbit quietly listens. This sweet and tender book gives kids an important emotional message: sometimes the best comfort is just being there.
I Am Enough By Grace Byers
A lyrical affirmation of self-worth and diversity. With empowering lines and radiant illustrations of girls of all backgrounds, this book helps children embrace who they are and treat others with respect.
Bold move, BP. "We have published a children's book. Here is a list of other books that are probably better."
