Sharing stories with children isn’t just a way to teach letters and sounds—it’s a chance to bond, grow, imagine, and create lasting memories together. Stories help little ones dream freely and feel safe. And yes, they’re fun for grown-ups, too.

To mark the debut release of Bored Panda’s first-ever children’s book, hitting shelves on April 29 from Penguin Random House, we’ve put together a list of inspiring reads we adore.

They might become your child’s new favorite… or yours. Because deep down, we’re all just big kids trying to keep boredom away.

Reading helps kids grow, imagine, and connect away from screens

Image credits: Mike Bender, Chuck Dillon

That’s why Bored Panda is releasing its very first children’s book on April 29

Image credits: Mike Bender, Chuck Dillon

Preorder here now and help your child discover the joy of embracing boredom!

Image credits: Mike Bender, Chuck Dillon

To celebrate, we collected a list of the most inspiring children's books. Did we miss anything?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Journey By Aaron Becker

Children’s book cover of "Journey" by Aaron Becker, showcasing a castle and a red boat with a silver medal.

In this wordless picture book, a lonely girl draws a magic door on her bedroom wall and steps into a breathtaking world of adventure. The intricate illustrations draw kids in, allowing them to “read” the story through pictures, fostering imagination and visual literacy.

Aaron Becker Report

    #2

    Where The Wild Things Are By Maurice Sendak

    Cover of "Where the Wild Things Are" featuring a boat and a sleeping creature, highlighting children's books.

    This classic story follows Max, a boy sent to his room for misbehaving, who sails away to a land of wild creatures and becomes their king. It taps into a child's love of fantasy, adventure, and the idea of escaping to a world where they’re in charge. The emotional undertone also helps kids understand and process feelings like anger, loneliness, and love.

    Maurice Sendak Report

    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    wow, flash back! I was first exposed to this book in 1976 as a 4 year old and it freaked me out. never got the point. I must re visit it to see what it was all about

    #3

    The Very Hungry Caterpillar By Eric Carle

    Colorful caterpillar illustration from a children’s book cover by Eric Carle.

    A caterpillar eats its way through a variety of foods before turning into a beautiful butterfly. Kids adore the bright, cut-out illustrations, the rhythmic, predictable text, and the fun of "eating" along with the caterpillar. It’s also a great early lesson in metamorphosis, counting, and days of the week.

    Eric Carle Report

    #4

    Dragons Love Tacos By Adam Rubin

    Children’s book cover: "Dragons Love Tacos," featuring a red dragon surrounded by tacos and flying dragons.

    A hilarious, quirky story that asks the all-important question: what happens when dragons eat tacos with spicy salsa? Kids love the absurd humor, chaotic party scenes, and the silly premise. Perfect for giggle-filled reading sessions.

    Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri Report

    #5

    Goodnight Moon By Margaret Wise Brown

    "Goodnight Moon book cover featuring a cozy room with a window showing a full moon."

    A bedtime staple for generations, this gentle poem says goodnight to everything in a little bunny’s room. The soft illustrations and rhythmic, comforting language create a sense of safety and calm, perfect for winding down at night.

    Wise Brown Report

    #6

    Not A Box By Antoinette Portis

    Children's book cover, "Not a Box," featuring a bunny illustration.

    A young bunny insists that a box is not just a box. It’s a rocket ship, a robot, a mountain, and more. This book celebrates unstructured, creative play, and kids love recognizing their own tendency to turn everyday objects into wild adventures.

    Antoinette Portis Report

    #7

    We Don’t Eat Our Classmates By Ryan T. Higgins

    Cute dinosaur in overalls, featured on a children's book cover titled "We Don't Eat Our Classmates" by Ryan T. Higgins.

    Penelope Rex is a T. Rex starting school—but she keeps eating her human classmates! Kids crack up at the outrageous concept, while the story gently teaches empathy, boundaries, and how to be a friend.

    Ryan T. Higgins Report

    #8

    There’s A Bear On My Chair By Ross Collins

    Children’s book cover art featuring a bear sitting on a chair, with a mouse looking on.

    A grumpy little mouse just wants his chair back, but the huge, unbothered bear sitting on it won’t budge. The rhyming text is playful and satisfying, and the dramatic expressions make it a delight to read aloud with funny voices.

    Ross Collins Report

    #9

    The Invisible String By Patrice Karst

    Cover of "The Invisible String" by Patrice Karst, depicting a woman and two children in a grassy field.

    A comforting book for children experiencing loss, separation, or anxiety. It introduces the idea that we are all connected by an invisible string made of love—even when we’re far apart. Parents often use it during tough transitions like divorce, moving, or grief.

    Patrice Karst, Joanne Lew-Vriethoff Report

    #10

    Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! By Mo Willems

    Children’s book cover: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” by Mo Willems, featuring a cartoon pigeon.

    When a bus driver takes a break, the pigeon begs the reader to let him drive. He pleads, bargains, and throws hilarious tantrums, creating an interactive experience where kids say “NO!” again and again. It's funny, engaging, and perfect for reading aloud.

    Mo Willems Report

    #11

    The Snowy Day By Ezra Jack Keats

    "The Snowy Day" book cover by Ezra Jack Keats, featuring a child in red suit with Caldecott Medal.

    This beautifully illustrated story captures the quiet magic of a snowy morning, as seen through the eyes of a little boy named Peter. It celebrates simple joys—crunching snow, making footprints, and bringing snowballs home. It resonates deeply with children’s natural curiosity and love for seasonal change.

    Ezra Jack Keats Report

    #12

    Last Stop On Market Street By Matt De La Peña

    Children's book cover illustration featuring a bus, with award medals.

    CJ and his grandma ride the city bus across town, encountering people of all walks of life. CJ asks questions about the world around him, and his grandma always finds beauty and meaning. It’s a celebration of community, gratitude, and seeing the good in every situation.

    Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson Report

    #13

    What Do You Do With An Idea? By Kobi Yamada

    Children’s book cover: "What Do You Do with an Idea?" by Kobi Yamada, featuring a child and a golden egg.

    A poetic story about a child who has an idea—and learns to nurture it, protect it, and eventually share it with the world. It's a powerful metaphor for creativity, self-trust, and courage, encouraging kids to honor their imaginative thoughts.

    Kobi Yamada, Mae Besom Report

    #14

    The Rabbit Listened By Cori Doerrfeld

    Cover of children's book "The Rabbit Listened" by Cori Doerrfeld, featuring a child hugging a rabbit.

    After a young child’s tower falls, a parade of animals try to help by suggesting solutions—but only the rabbit quietly listens. This sweet and tender book gives kids an important emotional message: sometimes the best comfort is just being there.

    Cori Doerrfeld Report

    #15

    I Am Enough By Grace Byers

    Cover of "I Am Enough" by Grace Byers, featuring an illustration of a girl with a confident expression.

    A lyrical affirmation of self-worth and diversity. With empowering lines and radiant illustrations of girls of all backgrounds, this book helps children embrace who they are and treat others with respect.

    Grace Byers, Keturah A. Bobo Report

