Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing “Harsh” Tactic To Make Husband An “Equal Parent”

A mother has stirred up controversy by offering advice for women on how to improve their significant other’s problem-solving skills to make them “an equal parent.”

Pace Webb runs Our Home Flows, a platform where she offers courses to help mothers reclaim their time and distribute household responsibilities more equally with their partners.

In a recent Instagram video, the entrepreneur suggested that mothers stop answering questions their partners could easily answer themselves.

“I stopped answering every question he could figure out for himself,” she says in the clip, shared on September 28.

“It may sound kind of harsh, but if you’re always answering the questions, they’re just gonna keep asking you, and you’re going to be the one who does all the thinking.”

Webb recommends that, instead of providing straightforward answers, mothers respond with phrases such as, “Hmmm. . . I’m not sure,” or “I don’t know.”

Another effective response she suggests is, “I’m in the middle of something right now, but I can try and look in a minute.” She says this is almost guaranteed to make them figure out the solution before that “minute” arrives.

Webb stresses that these responses shouldn’t sound passive-aggressive. The main goal is to break the habit some people have of asking their significant other “a lot of unnecessary questions.”

The content creator’s approach was celebrated by dozens of mothers who shared their experiences with dividing household chores with their partners.

“No one showed us how to figure out the mom life…it’s more work added to us when we have to stop and help them navigate to a solution,” one woman commented.

“I just stopped knowing all the things. ‘I don’t know’ was my battle cry. And suddenly, there were less questions,” shared another.

“This is the advice I will give to women getting married or having children. Don’t start that cycle. It’s a hard one to break,” recommended a separate user.

Another woman said she implements this technique for her husband’s “Where can I find the…?” questions. “As the purchaser and put-awayer of food I knew exactly what was in there. And it’s 18.1 cubic feet of well lit white space. I have every confidence that men can find things in the fridge, and I will let them starve trying.”

For some, this advice also applies to professional environments. “I did this with a coworker and my work stress reduced significantly,” said a commenter, while another wrote, “I started doing it with employees. It’s insane how well it works. And a few told me they feel more confident on the site now because they’ve had to solve their own problems.”

However, others criticized Webb’s video, arguing that her solution is too harsh or may end up infantilizing the other adult in the relationship.

“The problem here is that if you continue to stonewall him without explanation he will stop talking to you altogether,” an additional user wrote.

“What….this is why we have failed marriages….women treat their husbands like kids. Don’t get married then,” said somebody else.

“On top of having a career, the expectation for mothers to continue to be the ‘CEO’ of the household is simply outdated”

Webb’s project, Our Home Flows, began when her daughter was six months old, and she started to feel growing resentment in her relationship due to handling all the household chores on her own.

“No one tells you about the time and mental load caring for another human takes! On top of having a career, the expectation for mothers to continue to be the ‘CEO’ of the household is simply outdated,” the mother wrote on her website.

“I realized that I wasn’t sharing the workload of caring for our child or household with my husband, and although he was willing to do anything I asked, the fact that I held all the keys was too much to balance while having a demanding career.”

About 91% of women with children spend at least an hour per day on housework, compared to 30% of men with children, according to data from the European Institute for Gender Equality.

Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children, the institute notes, adding that only 19% of young men spend an hour on cooking and housework per day, compared to 39% of young women.

Educational levels also affect the likelihood of women and men spending an hour on household chores. While the number of women who spend this time on housework decreases with higher educational levels, the opposite is true for men.

Moreover, fathers are more likely than mothers to say that managing schedules and activities is evenly shared, as per data on American couples from the Pew Research Center.

In other videos, Webb highlighted the importance of mothers having alone time instead of “spending every free moment [they have] with her husband and kids,” and encouraged them to let their partners take on different chores rather than “beating [them] to it.”

Share icon “I won’t think for him and I certainly won’t remember for him,” one woman wrote



