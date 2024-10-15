Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing “Harsh” Tactic To Make Husband An “Equal Parent”
Couples, Feminism

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing “Harsh” Tactic To Make Husband An “Equal Parent”

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother has stirred up controversy by offering advice for women on how to improve their significant other’s problem-solving skills to make them “an equal parent.”

Pace Webb runs Our Home Flows, a platform where she offers courses to help mothers reclaim their time and distribute household responsibilities more equally with their partners.

In a recent Instagram video, the entrepreneur suggested that mothers stop answering questions their partners could easily answer themselves.

“I stopped answering every question he could figure out for himself,” she says in the clip, shared on September 28.

Pace Webb sparked discussion after advising mothers to stop answering their partner’s “unnecessary questions”

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Image credits: tasteofpace

“It may sound kind of harsh, but if you’re always answering the questions, they’re just gonna keep asking you, and you’re going to be the one who does all the thinking.”

Webb recommends that, instead of providing straightforward answers, mothers respond with phrases such as, “Hmmm. . . I’m not sure,” or “I don’t know.”

Another effective response she suggests is, “I’m in the middle of something right now, but I can try and look in a minute.” She says this is almost guaranteed to make them figure out the solution before that “minute” arrives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Webb stresses that these responses shouldn’t sound passive-aggressive. The main goal is to break the habit some people have of asking their significant other “a lot of unnecessary questions.”

“If you’re always answering the questions, they’re just gonna keep asking you, and you’re going to be the one who does all the thinking,” the mother said

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Image credits: tasteofpace

The content creator’s approach was celebrated by dozens of mothers who shared their experiences with dividing household chores with their partners.

“No one showed us how to figure out the mom life…it’s more work added to us when we have to stop and help them navigate to a solution,” one woman commented.

“I just stopped knowing all the things. ‘I don’t know’ was my battle cry. And suddenly, there were less questions,” shared another.

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Image credits: ourhomeflows

“This is the advice I will give to women getting married or having children. Don’t start that cycle. It’s a hard one to break,” recommended a separate user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another woman said she implements this technique for her husband’s “Where can I find the…?” questions.  “As the purchaser and put-awayer of food I knew exactly what was in there. And it’s 18.1 cubic feet of well lit white space. I have every confidence that men can find things in the fridge, and I will let them starve trying.”

Webb suggested that women answer with phrases like, “I’m not sure,” to encourage their partner’s problem-solving skills and promote equal parenting within the household

@ourhomeflows 💫 Comment CHANGE if you are drowning in the Mental Load of Motherhood, and I’ll send you some resources that changed the game for me when it came to getting my hubs to participate in the domestic workload. 👉🏽 Follow @ourhomeflows for more tips on how to have hard conversations around the mental load with your spouse and how to get more time back for yourself! 🧘🏻‍♀️ #mentalload #momburnout #communicationskills #communicationtips #mompreneur #momlife #mom #mompreneur #motherhood #parenting #marriage #marriagegoals #marriageadvice #marriagetips #marriagehelp #marriagelife #workingmom #workingmomlife #exhaustedmommy #parentingadvice #newmom #momguilt #modernmotherhood #consciousparenting #cyclebreakers #ig_motherhood #toddlermomlife #honestmotherhood #momtruth #mentalloadofmotherhood ♬ original sound – OurHomeFlows


For some, this advice also applies to professional environments. “I did this with a coworker and my work stress reduced significantly,” said a commenter, while another wrote, “I started doing it with employees. It’s insane how well it works. And a few told me they feel more confident on the site now because they’ve had to solve their own problems.”

However, others criticized Webb’s video, arguing that her solution is too harsh or may end up infantilizing the other adult in the relationship.

“The problem here is that if you continue to stonewall him without explanation he will stop talking to you altogether,” an additional user wrote.

“What….this is why we have failed marriages….women treat their husbands like kids. Don’t get married then,” said somebody else.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On top of having a career, the expectation for mothers to continue to be the ‘CEO’ of the household is simply outdated”

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Image credits: Pace Webb

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Image credits: Pace Webb

Webb’s project, Our Home Flows, began when her daughter was six months old, and she started to feel growing resentment in her relationship due to handling all the household chores on her own.

“No one tells you about the time and mental load caring for another human takes! On top of having a career, the expectation for mothers to continue to be the ‘CEO’ of the household is simply outdated,” the mother wrote on her website.

“I realized that I wasn’t sharing the workload of caring for our child or household with my husband, and although he was willing to do anything I asked, the fact that I held all the keys was too much to balance while having a demanding career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Image credits: Pace Webb

About 91% of women with children spend at least an hour per day on housework, compared to 30% of men with children, according to data from the European Institute for Gender Equality

Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children, the institute notes, adding that only 19% of young men spend an hour on cooking and housework per day, compared to 39% of young women.

Educational levels also affect the likelihood of women and men spending an hour on household chores. While the number of women who spend this time on housework decreases with higher educational levels, the opposite is true for men.

Webb, who runs Our Home Flows, shares advice for women on how to distribute household responsibilities more equally with their partners

@ourhomeflows 🕊️ Something that helped me relax a bit more was this👇🏽 If I wanted my husband to do something for the house/kids I would: ❓Ask him if he could do X 🕰️ Let him know when it needs to be done by 👍🏼 Make sure that timeline works for him Try not to force them to just “say yes”. Understand that men work differently and aren’t as time regimented as we are, but they do want to participate and make us happy. 🫶🏼Comment “MEET” for my easy Mom + Dad MeetUp “agenda” to have weekly check-ins with your spouse.👩‍❤️‍👨 Use this time to connect on how the domestic workload is going in addition to a few other topics to stay on the same page! Be patient! Consistent and respectful communication is the cure all for resentment. ✈️ Send this to a mama who could use it! Follow @ourhomeflows for more tips on how to have hard conversations around the mental load with your spouse and how to get more time back for yourself! 🧘🏻‍♀️ #mentalload #momburnout #communicationskills #communicationtips #mompreneur #momlife #mom #mompreneur #motherhood #parenting #marriage #marriagegoals #marriageadvice #marriagetips #marriagehelp #marriagelife #workingmom #workingmomlife #exhaustedmommy #parentingadvice #newmom #momguilt #modernmotherhood #consciousparenting #cyclebreakers #ig_motherhood #toddlermomlife #honestmotherhood #momtruth #mentalloadofmotherhood ♬ original sound – OurHomeFlows


Moreover, fathers are more likely than mothers to say that managing schedules and activities is evenly shared, as per data on American couples from the Pew Research Center.

In other videos, Webb highlighted the importance of mothers having alone time instead of “spending every free moment [they have] with her husband and kids,” and encouraged them to let their partners take on different chores rather than “beating [them] to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I won’t think for him and I certainly won’t remember for him,” one woman wrote
Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

Mom Sparks Heated Debate After Revealing "Harsh" Tactic To Make Husband An "Equal Parent"

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

12

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP, could you please start adding the word "tiktok" on your articles where it's about a tiktok video? That would save me lots of clicks.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last comment pushed some triggers: "maybe you should communicate with him". Wow, I've never thought of that, Sherlock. I've tried countless times to discuss with my ex-partner, to explain that house chores are not women's job exclusively, that he should not expect me to constantly pick up after him. I even made lists with what each of us should do (which he ignored). At the same time, he complained that I wouldn't let him "dominate like a man" in our relationship :))) Well, there are some dirty dishes in the sink, they're waiting for your manly domination. And some bills that also need to be dominated. And the trash needs to be taken out by a dominant man. :))) (Obviously we split up, thank God we didn't marry. Nobody has time for an entitled manchild.)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP, could you please start adding the word "tiktok" on your articles where it's about a tiktok video? That would save me lots of clicks.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last comment pushed some triggers: "maybe you should communicate with him". Wow, I've never thought of that, Sherlock. I've tried countless times to discuss with my ex-partner, to explain that house chores are not women's job exclusively, that he should not expect me to constantly pick up after him. I even made lists with what each of us should do (which he ignored). At the same time, he complained that I wouldn't let him "dominate like a man" in our relationship :))) Well, there are some dirty dishes in the sink, they're waiting for your manly domination. And some bills that also need to be dominated. And the trash needs to be taken out by a dominant man. :))) (Obviously we split up, thank God we didn't marry. Nobody has time for an entitled manchild.)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda