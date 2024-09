ADVERTISEMENT

A man who was jailed with a minimum sentence of 18 months is still in prison 18 years later for robbery and a fight he was involved in as a teenager.

Luke Ings, aged 36, was handed an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence for street robbery and a fight in McDonald’s when he was 17.

IPP sentences, in force in the UK between 2005 and 2012, were intended for offenders who had committed serious crimes and posed a significant risk to society.

Prisoners with IPP sentences received a minimum period after which they could be released under strict license conditions, but they had no set end date; they could be jailed until a parole board concluded that they could no longer cause serious harm to the public.

Image credits: Duncan/stock.adobe.com

If they are refused release, they have to wait another year before applying again.

These sentences were abolished in 2012 when the government determined they were “not defensible” amid human rights concerns for the prisoners’ mental health.

However, it was determined that those who had previously received an IPP sentence still had to be subject to it.

Nearly 3,000 prisoners in England and Wales remain in prison under IPP sentences, not knowing when they’ll be freed, The Independent reported.

Ings, from Bracknell, Berkshire, South East England, is serving his indeterminate IPP sentence at HMP Wakefield, a category A men’s prison that is home to a large number of high-risk murderers and sex offenders.

Image credits: Luke Ings

Image credits: ITV Meridian

“It’s wrong, they need to sort this out,” Ing’s mother, Samantha, told the outlet.

“I understand if they had murdered someone or raped someone. My son was in a fight at McDonald’s and a street robbery.

“He was 17 years old, and my mum had died two weeks before that. He went off the rails. I don’t know what else to do to get him out.

“There is no light at the end of the tunnel for him.”



Samantha told the outlet she still keeps his son’s clothes in a drawer in the hopes that he’ll come home one day.

Image credits: ITV Meridian

The IPP sentence has affected his family in many ways, including Ings not being able to see his younger sister grow up and missing special family celebrations.

“My little girl, she was seven months old when he got put in prison. It’s so unfair she’s missed 20 years of her brother,” she said.

“It’s horrendous the way that they have treated them, and I know it’s not just him. It’s like our family’s not whole. We are missing someone – every Christmas, every birthday, every Easter, any time we get together – he’s missing.”

Image credits: Sam Ings

Last year, probation recommended him for release, but the parole board later denied his request.

“I can’t understand it. They are just finding reasons to not let him have parole. It’s a joke. It’s about time somebody gave him a break and let him come home.”

IPP sentences pose significant mental health risks for prisoners. Dr. Alice Jill Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture, described these punishments as “inhumane” and as forms of “psychological torment.”

“People on IPP sentences must satisfy the Parole Board that it is no longer necessary for the protection of the public for them to be confined. And yet, few have access to the rehabilitation programs that are needed to demonstrate that reduction in their risk to the public,” Dr. Edwards stressed.



“The result is they often wait years, decades even – as the cases I’ve highlighted showcase – languishing in prison, not knowing when they will be released.”

Image credits: JamesSunderl

After being released, IPP prisoners can be recalled back to prison for being late for an appointment or for admitting to feeling suicidal to a probation officer, Dr. Edwards explained.

IPP prisoners are reportedly two-and-a-half times more likely to self-harm than the general prison population, The Guardian reported.

At least 90 prisoners have committed suicide in jail after spending years waiting for a moment they were never certain would come. Other 30 cases of suicide were reported within the IPP population that was released.

Image credits: UN Human Rights Council

David Blunkett, the Labour home secretary who introduced IPP in 2005, has since sought reform for it, admitting in 2021 that he “got it wrong.”

IPP sentences will be undergoing changes under the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024.

When implemented, the new measures will reduce the qualifying period for license review by the Parole Board from 10 years to three years and include a presumption that the IPP/DPP license will be terminated by the Parole Board at the end of the three-year period.

Additionally, the act grants the Secretary of State for Justice new authority to refer release decisions by the Parole Board to the High Court for reconsideration.

