Grandma Gets Sentenced After Leaving Infant In Hot Car, 2 Years After Another Passed In Her Care
Crime, News

Grandma Gets Sentenced After Leaving Infant In Hot Car, 2 Years After Another Passed In Her Care

26

7

A Central Florida grandmother has learned her fate, almost two and a half years since her infant granddaughter passed while she was under her care.

Just two days ago on April 3, Tracey Nix was sentenced to five years behind bars after she was found guilty of leaving 7-month-old Uriel Schock in a heated SUV on November 1, 2022, after just having returned home from grabbing lunch with her friends.

Highlights
  • A Florida grandmother gets sentenced to 5 years in prison after leaving an infant in a hot car, resulting in her passing.
  • Nix previously lost another grandchild who drowned under her care.
  • A debate arose on grandparents' suitability to care for their grandchildren.

She was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter by the jury, which would have locked her in jail for anywhere between 12 to 30 years.

    A Florida grandmother has been sentenced to years in jail after leaving an infant in a hot car for hours on end

    Grandma sitting on a sofa with three toddlers, smiling and holding them on her lap.

    Image credits: Kaila Nix Schock

    The former school principal had gone inside her home at approximately 2pm, talked to her dog, and practiced the piano “for a long time” before finally remembering that she had left her granddaughter in the car, as reported by the arrested affidavit.

    According to the New York Post, temperatures outside in Hardee County had already reached a scathing 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

    About three hours after Nix went inside, she realized she had left the infant inside the car with the windows rolled up. Her husband tried his best to save her by performing CPR, but the girl sadly passed due to hypothermia, according to investigators.

    Woman in court, wearing a red shirt, visibly upset during sentencing related to infant care incident.

    Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

    Courtroom scene with emotional attendees, related to a grandma's sentencing for an infant left in a hot car.

    Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

    Shockingly, this wasn’t the first time Nix’s actions caused the d–ath of a child.

    Not even one year ago, the grandmother was in charge of taking care of her other grandchild, 16-month-old Ezra Schock, who had drowned under Nix’s watch after she had fallen asleep.

    As stated by the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the little boy had opened the doors, sneaked under the fence, and wandered into the pond near his grandparents’ house.

    Both of these tragic stories were spoken about during court on Thursday.

    Previously, one of Nix’s grandchildren drowned under her care

    Schock’s parents were present in the same room as Nix, describing the loss and sadness they felt after losing both their children — and how it felt to see the grandmother be sentenced.

    Kaila Nix-Schock, the mother, struggled with an emotional battle as she addressed her own mother directly. 

    “I still love you. I hate this,” she managed through tears, according to Fox 13 Tampa. “I hate that I have to choose, but you know I had to. But it doesn’t change my heart.”

    A man in an orange shirt holds two toddlers in a cozy armchair.

    Image credits: Kaila Nix Schock

    Her husband, Drew Schock also said that he and his wife had taken the extra precautions needed to protect Uriel after Ezra’s passing — but to no avail.

    He said, “There are some things you don’t think about and, as parents, we have to live with that for the rest of our lives,” adding, “She’s done this twice and the fact that we’re debating whether she deserves jail time is just insane to me.”

    In her own defense, the grandmother merely said she “forgot for a long period of time” that little Uriel was trapped in the car. 

    “I’m broken about what happened. I don’t want to leave anyone with the thought that I’m making excuses, because I’m not,” she said.

    Her daughter claimed that she still “loved” Nix, despite what happened

    A family of three posing outdoors in coordinated birthday shirts, under colorful decorations on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Kaila Nix Schock

    In light of the hearings, the judge of the case has decided to sentence Nix to the maximum sentence, claiming she showed no remorse to the situation — merely sorrow.

    When news of the tragedy broke, those online had varying reactions, but the majority questioned why Uriel’s parents would leave another one of their children in Nix’s care after she had already failed to properly take care of Ezra.

    “I trust my mom with my life, but it’d only take one d–ath for that to end. Leaving a second child with her is unimaginable,” one person wrote.

    Another theorized, “Grandma is obviously unsuitable/responsible to look after children maybe has dementia, forgetfulness? 

    “After the first incident of her neglecting her grandchild I can’t see why the mum again entrusted her with her second child? It doesn’t add up!”

    Elderly woman in court in a red shirt, facing sentencing related to hot car incident involving an infant.

    Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

    “After the first baby, I would NEVER leave another child in her care,” a third echoed. “I dont care if it was an accident the first time. I would never risk another childs life.” 

    Someone stated, “That’s why you have to be careful! Not all grandparents are mentally capable to take care of babies.”

    Ultimately, this brings up the question of whether grandparents should or should not care for their grandchildren — is it their obligation and even if it is, are they fit enough to do so?

    According to a thread on Reddit, many millennials were “practically raised by their grandparents” because their own parents were off working or couldn’t afford childcare.

    Nix was found not guilty of aggravated assault, which would have landed her in prison for longer

    Man and woman sitting on a couch looking serious, related to infant car incident sentencing.

    Image credits: ABC Action News

    But times have changed, and the younger generation is now sharing stories of how their parents refuse to watch their children, or expect to be compensated for it.

    “They want to be asked to do it but they just don’t want to follow through,” read the top comment. “Like wanting to be invited to the party but not wanting to go.”

    Another said, “Now that our parents retired and are more financially stable, they want to enjoy their golden years.”

    One user recalled that due to the trauma and disability of their father, they wouldn’t necessarily see him as an “easy babysitter.”

    Comments thought it strange that the parents would leave another baby in Nix’s care after the tragedy that happened the first time

    Comment questioning repeated incidents of leaving infant in hot car.

    Comment criticizing caretaking, referencing a hot car incident and negligence, with an emoji depicting frustration.

    Comment on incident involving grandma leaving infant in hot car.

    Facebook comment highlights concerns about grandparents' ability to care for infants after a sentencing incident.

    Comment discussing sentencing of grandma after infant left in hot car.

    Comment by Matilda Torres on grandma sentenced in infant hot car case, expressing disapproval with a surprised emoji.

    Social media comment reacting to news of grandma leaving infant in hot car.

    Comment discussing Grandma's sentencing after leaving infant in hot car.

    Text from a comment reacting to grandma sentenced after leaving infant in hot car.

    Comment on grandma's sentencing after infant left in hot car, with user reactions.

    Text message reaction to news about a grandma sentenced for leaving an infant in a hot car.

    Comment criticizing grandma sentenced after infant left in hot car.

    Comment on sentencing of grandma after leaving infant in hot car.

    Text message questioning babysitter choice after infant incident, mentioning care concerns.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    darkhunter avatar
    Nikki Gross
    Nikki Gross
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why in the blue hell would you trust her with another child?! The woman already proved that she was not fit to take care of a child. Why would you even think about leaving her alone with a second child, who is also a little baby? Please someone, make this, make sense.

    Load More Comments
