Grandma Gets Sentenced After Leaving Infant In Hot Car, 2 Years After Another Passed In Her Care

A Central Florida grandmother has learned her fate, almost two and a half years since her infant granddaughter passed while she was under her care.

Just two days ago on April 3, Tracey Nix was sentenced to five years behind bars after she was found guilty of leaving 7-month-old Uriel Schock in a heated SUV on November 1, 2022, after just having returned home from grabbing lunch with her friends.

Nix previously lost another grandchild who drowned under her care.

A debate arose on grandparents' suitability to care for their grandchildren.

She was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter by the jury, which would have locked her in jail for anywhere between 12 to 30 years.

Image credits: Kaila Nix Schock

The former school principal had gone inside her home at approximately 2pm, talked to her dog, and practiced the piano “for a long time” before finally remembering that she had left her granddaughter in the car, as reported by the arrested affidavit.

According to the New York Post, temperatures outside in Hardee County had already reached a scathing 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

About three hours after Nix went inside, she realized she had left the infant inside the car with the windows rolled up. Her husband tried his best to save her by performing CPR, but the girl sadly passed due to hypothermia, according to investigators.

Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Shockingly, this wasn’t the first time Nix’s actions caused the d–ath of a child.

Not even one year ago, the grandmother was in charge of taking care of her other grandchild, 16-month-old Ezra Schock, who had drowned under Nix’s watch after she had fallen asleep.

As stated by the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the little boy had opened the doors, sneaked under the fence, and wandered into the pond near his grandparents’ house.

Both of these tragic stories were spoken about during court on Thursday.

Schock’s parents were present in the same room as Nix, describing the loss and sadness they felt after losing both their children — and how it felt to see the grandmother be sentenced.

Kaila Nix-Schock, the mother, struggled with an emotional battle as she addressed her own mother directly.

“I still love you. I hate this,” she managed through tears, according to Fox 13 Tampa. “I hate that I have to choose, but you know I had to. But it doesn’t change my heart.”

Image credits: Kaila Nix Schock

Her husband, Drew Schock also said that he and his wife had taken the extra precautions needed to protect Uriel after Ezra’s passing — but to no avail.

He said, “There are some things you don’t think about and, as parents, we have to live with that for the rest of our lives,” adding, “She’s done this twice and the fact that we’re debating whether she deserves jail time is just insane to me.”

In her own defense, the grandmother merely said she “forgot for a long period of time” that little Uriel was trapped in the car.

“I’m broken about what happened. I don’t want to leave anyone with the thought that I’m making excuses, because I’m not,” she said.

Image credits: Kaila Nix Schock

In light of the hearings, the judge of the case has decided to sentence Nix to the maximum sentence, claiming she showed no remorse to the situation — merely sorrow.

When news of the tragedy broke, those online had varying reactions, but the majority questioned why Uriel’s parents would leave another one of their children in Nix’s care after she had already failed to properly take care of Ezra.

“I trust my mom with my life, but it’d only take one d–ath for that to end. Leaving a second child with her is unimaginable,” one person wrote.

Another theorized, “Grandma is obviously unsuitable/responsible to look after children maybe has dementia, forgetfulness?

“After the first incident of her neglecting her grandchild I can’t see why the mum again entrusted her with her second child? It doesn’t add up!”

Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

“After the first baby, I would NEVER leave another child in her care,” a third echoed. “I dont care if it was an accident the first time. I would never risk another childs life.”

Someone stated, “That’s why you have to be careful! Not all grandparents are mentally capable to take care of babies.”

Ultimately, this brings up the question of whether grandparents should or should not care for their grandchildren — is it their obligation and even if it is, are they fit enough to do so?

According to a thread on Reddit, many millennials were “practically raised by their grandparents” because their own parents were off working or couldn’t afford childcare.

Image credits: ABC Action News

But times have changed, and the younger generation is now sharing stories of how their parents refuse to watch their children, or expect to be compensated for it.

“They want to be asked to do it but they just don’t want to follow through,” read the top comment. “Like wanting to be invited to the party but not wanting to go.”

Another said, “Now that our parents retired and are more financially stable, they want to enjoy their golden years.”

One user recalled that due to the trauma and disability of their father, they wouldn’t necessarily see him as an “easy babysitter.”

