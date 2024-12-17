Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Adele Song Must Be Pulled Globally Over Plagiarism Allegation, Brazilian Judge Rules
Celebrities, News

Adele Song Must Be Pulled Globally Over Plagiarism Allegation, Brazilian Judge Rules

A judge in Brazil has ordered Adele’s song Million Years Ago to be removed globally from streaming services due to a plagiarism claim by Brazilian composer, Toninho Geraes.

Geraes alleges that the song plagiarized the music of his 1995 song Mulheres (Women), which Brazilian artist Martinho da Vila sang on his album Tá Delícia, Tá Gostoso.

Highlights
  • A Brazilian judge has ordered Adele's song 'Million Years Ago' to be removed globally due to plagiarism claims.
  • Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes claims the song copies his 1995 samba track 'Mulheres'.
  • Geraes is seeking $160,000 and songwriting credits for the alleged plagiarism case.

The composer is suing for lost royalties and seeking $160,000 in moral damages. He also wants songwriting credits for the samba track, which he believes the Hello singer copied.

    A judge in Brazil has ordered a 2015 Adele song to be withdrawn from streaming platforms due to a plagiarism claim
    Adele in an elegant black outfit, related to a plagiarism claim on a global song withdrawal.

    Image credits: adele

    Judge Victor Torres has ordered the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal to halt “immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercializing the song Million Years Ago, by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform,” AFP reported Monday (December 16).

    “It is a landmark for Brazilian music, which … has often been copied to compose successful international hits,” Fredimio Trotta, Geraes’ attorney, was quoted as saying by AFP.

    “International producers and artists who … have Brazilian music ‘on their radar’ for possible parasitic use will think twice, given this decision.”

    Singer Adele performing on stage amid global song plagiarism claim, Brazilian judge ruling involved.

    Image credits: adele

    Judge Torres’s injunction threatens Sony and Universal, the singer’s labels, with an $8,000 fine “per act of non-compliance.” 

    The major music companies can, however, appeal the Judge’s decision. 

    Trotta said his firm would work to notify streaming services, radio, and television broadcasters of Judge Torres’ ruling.

    Martinho da Vila, 86, is regarded as one of the main representatives of samba music and MPB (música popular brasileira, or Brazilian popular music), and is considered one of the top exponents of samba to have ever lived. Throughout his career, he has released over 40 studio albums.

    Composer Toninho Geraes alleges that Adele’s Million Year Ago plagiarized his 1995 song Mulheres, performed by Martinho da Vila

    Martinho da Vila in a striped shirt and hat smiling, related to global Adele song plagiarism claim.

    The song Million Years Ago was included on Adele’s third studio album, 25, which sold over three million copies in its first week in the US and earned her five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year.

    The acoustic tune was written by Adele and Greg Kurstin, with production of the song provided by the latter.


    On her 2015 Adele at the BBC special, with Graham Norton, the performer said the song expressed the nostalgia that she felt for her pre-fame days.

    “It’s kind of a story about … I drove past Brockwell Park, which is a park in South London I used to live by. It’s where I spent a lot of my youth,” she explained.

    “It has quite monumental moments of my life that I’ve spent there, and I drove past it and I just literally burst into tears. I really missed it, for no other reason than we’ve all got different things going on…”

    The track was featured on the singer’s Grammy-winning album, 25
    Adele in a glamorous setting, wearing a gold dress, holding a wine glass.

    Image credits: Adele

    Adele performing passionately on stage in an elegant black gown, holding a microphone.

    Image credits: adele

    Reacting to a clip of the two songs, many netizens agreed that Adele’s and da Vila’s melodies sounded similar.

    “I like Adele, but it’s obvious that the melody is the same. And for those who don’t know, Brazilian music has a lot of influence all over the world,” one user wrote.

    “The melody is identical… I don’t know if it was intentional, but it’s the same,” another added.

    “What are the chances that Adele knows who Toninho Geraes is?” a third wrote, referencing the composer.

    A separate user said: “I just listened to Million Years Ago, and it’s undeniable: it basically changes 1 note and the instrumental part. But the chorus is the same thing! Same notes and melodies.”

    Brazil signed the Berne Convention, which agrees with international protection for copyrighted works. Adopted in 1886, the convention is the primary international treaty governing copyright law.

    The British star said the song is about the places where she “spent a lot of [her] youth”

    Adele standing on stage in a black dress, flowers in the background, related to plagiarism claim ruling.

    Image credits: adele

    Adele also faced accusations regarding A Million Years Ago in 2015, when Turkish fans claimed the song was similar to a 1985 tune by Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya, titled Acilara Tutunmak (Clinging to Pain).

    Fans accused the British star of plagiarizing Kaya’s song, who passed away in 2000. Kaya’s wife reportedly dismissed the allegations, asserting that it was unlikely for a superstar like Adele to plagiarize a local singer.

    Bored Panda has contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.

    Many people agreed that both songs sounded similar

    Tweet criticizing plagiarism, discussing foreign copies of Brazilian melodies.

    Tweet claims Adele song melody is identical, sparking plagiarism debate involving Brazilian judge's ruling.

    Tweet discussing Adele song plagiarism claim and global withdrawal ordered by Brazilian judge.

    Tweet comments on exchange rate and Adele song plagiarism ruling in Brazil.

    Tweet questioning Adele's awareness of Toninho Geraes amid plagiarism claim. Translation provided.

    Tweet discussing plagiarism claim involving Adele song and Brazilian melody.

    Tweet about Adele song facing plagiarism claim in Brazil, with translation asking if the diva will never visit Brazil.

    Tweet criticizing Adele song for plagiarism claim, urging foreigners to stop copying Latino culture.

    Tweet discussing Adele song plagiarism claim by Brazilian judge, mentioning Brazilian music artists.

    Tweet discussing translation accuracy related to Adele song plagiarism claim.

    A tweet claims Adele's song has plagiarism issues, asserting Brazilian music influence globally.

    Tweet discussing Adele song plagiarism claim, featuring user opinion on the matter.

    Tweet suggesting Adele's song is similar, supporting plagiarism claims.

    Tweet questioning plagiarism claim in Adele's song, highlighting translation accuracy issues.

    Tweet discussing Adele song's similarity and plagiarism claims.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    CK

Community Member

1 hour ago
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The chances of one song coincidentally sounding similar to another are pretty high. There are millions of songs out there, and they're not as unique as snowflakes.

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True, but Martinho da Vila is super famous even outside of Brazil, and for even people who are not used to listening to music outside of their native language, I've heard versions of "Mulheres" (which is a famous song) played in elevators and grocery stores in the US and once at a Tesco. So the likelihood that she heard the chord progression, which is quite distinctive, and it wormed its way inter her subconscious exists. Also, Martinho is probably more likely to be well known in circles of people who produce music. He's not as famous internationally as Sergio Mendes, Caetano Veloso, or Chico Buarque though. Perhaps more in-line with Seu Jorge. Anyways, I doubt it was intentional theft. Maybe should she come out of a re-working of "Mais que Nada" I'll be more prone to pointing fingers.

