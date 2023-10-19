ADVERTISEMENT

Adele has recently opened up about embracing sobriety. During one of the performances at her Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, the 35-year-old singer revealed having been a “borderline alcoholic” in her 20s.

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It’s boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much,” she told the audience that night, adding, “So enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous.”

The Grammy winner also revealed how alcohol had always fascinated her due to its impact on family dynamics. “It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it,” Adele told US Vogue last October.

She also shared with the magazine how drinking made her vulnerable to relentless media scrutiny, which took a toll on her sanity as they relentlessly criticized her. “They descend, and descend, and descend on you, which drives you fucking mad.”

Adele talking to her lottery seat winners about not drinking + “ I just realised my chicken fillets moved out of place n it looks like I’ve got 3 boobs ” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/eT9bh7jRlQ — A🤍 (@adelesgolden) October 14, 2023

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the “I Drink Wine” singer disclosed that she decided to stop drinking following the demise of her estranged father in May 2021. “That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” she said.

Earlier this year, the singer revealed to a Las Vegas audience that she had consumed “four bottles of wine” before 11 a.m. while in lockdown due to COVID-19.

Adele is nearing the end of her Las Vegas “Weekends with Adele” residency which commenced on November 18, 2022. Her last performance is scheduled for November 4.