“Angels”: Nurses Go Viral For Risking Their Lives To Protect Newborns During Myanmar Earthquake

ADVERTISEMENT

In the middle of the chaos and destruction brought upon Myanmar last Friday (March 28), a team of nurses in China demonstrated extraordinary courage as a massive 7.7 earthquake struck the country.

Security footage from a hospital in Ruili, located on the Myanmar-China border, captured the harrowing moment when the nurses rushed to protect newborn babies, risking their lives as violent tremors shook the room and water started pouring in.

Highlights Nurses risk lives to protect newborns during 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar.

Viral video of nurses protecting babies inspires millions online.

Chinese nurses praised globally for bravery during earthquake.

Myanmar already in crisis, earthquake exacerbates humanitarian needs.

“It’s okay, it’s okay,” a nurse is seen telling one of the crying babies, shielding them with her body while another desperately holds onto cots, ensuring the tiny patients don’t fall.

Their courage, contained in the short 53-second video, served as much-needed inspiration for a country already struggling with conflict and economic hardship, facing a long road to recovery.

RELATED:

Footage of Chinese nurses risking their lives to protect newborn babies amid massive earthquake inspired millions online

Share icon

Image credits: Myanmar_Now_Eng

ADVERTISEMENT

The heart-stopping footage quickly went viral, amassing millions of views across various social media platforms and eliciting admiration from netizens all over the world.

“Mad respect! A time where they could have been selfish and protected themselves, they chose to be selfless and help the helpless,” one user wrote. “These nurses deserve awards for their heroic efforts.”

7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast Asia, mainly impacting Myanmar and Thailand. pic.twitter.com/hIEgS2w712 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2025

“And in the scariest moment of their lives, they were still protecting those precious babies. God bless those women,” another replied.

Share icon

Image credits: osemagnum

Among the praise was the recognition by fellow nurses from many countries, who felt both inspired and represented by the bravery of their Asian counterparts. One in particular proudly stated, “This is what we do!”

“When I tell people I’m their strongest advocate out there, I’m not lying! I’m so proud of these nurses but honestly not surprised by their courage at all,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They did an excellent job. I can’t even imagine how horrible that had to be or what they were thinking when they were saving those babies.”

The nurses explained their courage as the result of instinct, prioritizing the babies’ safety above all else

Share icon

Image credits: osemagnum

Thankfully, for their admirers, local outlets were able to interview one of the nurses, as well as confirm that both of the health workers, as well as the babies, were safe and sound.

Share icon

Image credits: osemagnum

“I didn’t have time to think,” one of the nurses explained, confusion still present in her voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All that mattered was keeping the babies safe. It was just instinct,” she recounted, the babies’ safety taking precedence over her own life as the 7.7-magnitude earthquake ravaged the city.

Earthquake sum up 3pm (Myanmar/Thailand)

– 7.7 quake hit near Mandalay/Myanmar

– Hundreds of homes collapsed (various Myanmar cities)

– Strong shocks in Thailand + multiple building collapse in Bangkok

– USGS predicts thousands of people dead (Bangkok clips from social media:) pic.twitter.com/kJodTn6BIg — Florian Witulski (@vaitor) March 28, 2025

According to reports, the disaster struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s ancient royal capital, at a shallow depth of just 6 miles.

Tremors were felt over 600 miles away in Bangkok, where high-rise buildings swayed violently, made worse by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock, prompting mass evacuations.

Emergency efforts are underway in Myanmar, a country already struggling with an economic and humanitarian crisis

Share icon

Image credits: Myanmar_Now_Eng

The earthquake found Myanmar already deep in a humanitarian crisis. According to Arif Noor, Myanmar’s Country Director for CARE, a non-profit dedicated to ending poverty, nearly 20 million people were already in need of assistance by the time the seismic movement hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omg! This is awful 😢 pray for these people in the rubble! M7.7 #Earthquake hits #MYANMAR Video showing people being rescued from the rubles of the collapsed buildings. pic.twitter.com/QE2TiggTG4 — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) March 28, 2025

“The response remains significantly underfunded, and this disaster has only worsened an already fragile situation,” the Director explained.

The local government has declared a state of emergency, with transport and communications systems being heavily damaged.

Share icon

Image credits: Myanmar_Now_Eng

Emergency efforts are already underway to support the communities most affected, with various organizations ensuring access to shelter, water, and sanitation.

reasons I have maximum respect for nurses and midwives! Chinese nurses protect newborn babies during Myanmar earthquake. Gosh! pic.twitter.com/miW1U2Q3Q3 — Dr. Ose Etiobhio (@osemagnum) March 30, 2025

The road to recovery is expected to be long and arduous, but the courage displayed by the nurses serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and selflessness that emerge in the face of catastrophe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Angels. That’s the only word for them.”

“Heartwarming.” Netizens congratulated the nurses for their courage and dedication

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: AidudoStella

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: treasure_uti

Share icon

Image credits: EstherIke16

Share icon

Image credits: ella_bosslady_

Share icon

Image credits: Healthwolf2

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ndionuigbo

Share icon

Image credits: VictorCKanu1

Share icon

Image credits: ChimaobiOnyeike

Share icon

Image credits: OGreat6

ADVERTISEMENT