“Angels”: Nurses Go Viral For Risking Their Lives To Protect Newborns During Myanmar Earthquake
News, World

“Angels”: Nurses Go Viral For Risking Their Lives To Protect Newborns During Myanmar Earthquake

30

In the middle of the chaos and destruction brought upon Myanmar last Friday (March 28), a team of nurses in China demonstrated extraordinary courage as a massive 7.7 earthquake struck the country.

Security footage from a hospital in Ruili, located on the Myanmar-China border, captured the harrowing moment when the nurses rushed to protect newborn babies, risking their lives as violent tremors shook the room and water started pouring in.

Highlights
  • Nurses risk lives to protect newborns during 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar.
  • Viral video of nurses protecting babies inspires millions online.
  • Chinese nurses praised globally for bravery during earthquake.
  • Myanmar already in crisis, earthquake exacerbates humanitarian needs.

“It’s okay, it’s okay,” a nurse is seen telling one of the crying babies, shielding them with her body while another desperately holds onto cots, ensuring the tiny patients don’t fall.

Their courage, contained in the short 53-second video, served as much-needed inspiration for a country already struggling with conflict and economic hardship, facing a long road to recovery.

    Footage of Chinese nurses risking their lives to protect newborn babies amid massive earthquake inspired millions online

    Collapsed building after Myanmar earthquake, highlighting nurses' heroic efforts to protect newborns.

    Image credits: Myanmar_Now_Eng

    The heart-stopping footage quickly went viral, amassing millions of views across various social media platforms and eliciting admiration from netizens all over the world.

    “Mad respect! A time where they could have been selfish and protected themselves, they chose to be selfless and help the helpless,” one user wrote. “These nurses deserve awards for their heroic efforts.”

    “And in the scariest moment of their lives, they were still protecting those precious babies. God bless those women,” another replied.

    Nurses protect newborns during Myanmar earthquake, showcasing bravery and dedication.

    Image credits: osemagnum

    Among the praise was the recognition by fellow nurses from many countries, who felt both inspired and represented by the bravery of their Asian counterparts. One in particular proudly stated, “This is what we do!”

    “When I tell people I’m their strongest advocate out there, I’m not lying! I’m so proud of these nurses but honestly not surprised by their courage at all,” she said.

    “They did an excellent job. I can’t even imagine how horrible that had to be or what they were thinking when they were saving those babies.”

    The nurses explained their courage as the result of instinct, prioritizing the babies’ safety above all else

    Nurses protect newborns during Myanmar earthquake, showcasing bravery and dedication.

    Image credits: osemagnum

    Thankfully, for their admirers, local outlets were able to interview one of the nurses, as well as confirm that both of the health workers, as well as the babies, were safe and sound.

    Nurse protects newborns during Myanmar earthquake, demonstrating bravery and care.

    Image credits: osemagnum

    “I didn’t have time to think,” one of the nurses explained, confusion still present in her voice.

    “All that mattered was keeping the babies safe. It was just instinct,” she recounted, the babies’ safety taking precedence over her own life as the 7.7-magnitude earthquake ravaged the city.

    According to reports, the disaster struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s ancient royal capital, at a shallow depth of just 6 miles.

    Tremors were felt over 600 miles away in Bangkok, where high-rise buildings swayed violently, made worse by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock, prompting mass evacuations.

    Emergency efforts are underway in Myanmar, a country already struggling with an economic and humanitarian crisis

    Buddhist monks walking past a collapsed building in Myanmar after an earthquake.

    Image credits: Myanmar_Now_Eng

    The earthquake found Myanmar already deep in a humanitarian crisis. According to Arif Noor, Myanmar’s Country Director for CARE, a non-profit dedicated to ending poverty, nearly 20 million people were already in need of assistance by the time the seismic movement hit.

    “The response remains significantly underfunded, and this disaster has only worsened an already fragile situation,” the Director explained.

    The local government has declared a state of emergency, with transport and communications systems being heavily damaged.

    Scenic view of Myanmar temple by the river, showcasing traditional architecture amidst a peaceful landscape.

    Image credits: Myanmar_Now_Eng

    Emergency efforts are already underway to support the communities most affected, with various organizations ensuring access to shelter, water, and sanitation.

    The road to recovery is expected to be long and arduous, but the courage displayed by the nurses serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and selflessness that emerge in the face of catastrophe.

    “Angels. That’s the only word for them.”

    “Heartwarming.” Netizens congratulated the nurses for their courage and dedication

    Comment praising nurses as "angels" for protecting newborns during Myanmar earthquake.

    Comment praising nurses as heroes in healthcare for protecting newborns.

    Text comment praising nurses as "Angels on Earth," accompanied by a heart emoji.

    Comment expressing admiration for nurses protecting newborns during Myanmar earthquake.

    Text praising nurses as heroes for protecting lives during disasters, with heart and prayer emojis.

    Comment praising nurses as angels for their bravery during Myanmar earthquake.

    Text comment about nurses risking lives to protect newborns during Myanmar earthquake.

    Comment praising nurses as heroic angels for protecting newborns during Myanmar earthquake.

    Comment celebrating nurses as angels, praising their dedication and care for newborns.

    Comment praising nurses as angels for their bravery.

    Comment praising nurses for their bravery during Myanmar earthquake.

    Tweet praising nurses as "angels" for protecting newborns during Myanmar earthquake.

    Image credits: AidudoStella

    Tweet expressing admiration for nurses risking lives during Myanmar earthquake, calling their actions touching.

    Image credits: treasure_uti

    Tweet expressing respect for nurses who protected newborns during Myanmar earthquake.

    Image credits: EstherIke16

    Tweet praising nurses as "Angels" for their humanitarian service during the Myanmar earthquake.

    Image credits: ella_bosslady_

    Tweet about strong women, appreciation, and mothers, highlighting their invaluable contributions and importance in our lives.

    Image credits: Healthwolf2

    Tweet praising nurses as "angels" for their bravery during Myanmar earthquake, highlighting respect for their profession.

    Image credits: ndionuigbo

    Nurses praised as heroes for protecting newborns during Myanmar earthquake, with a tweet admiring their bravery.

    Image credits: VictorCKanu1

    Tweet praising nurses, highlighting their dedication and calling.

    Image credits: ChimaobiOnyeike

    Tweet praising nurses as angels, highlighting their bravery during the Myanmar earthquake.

    Image credits: OGreat6

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
