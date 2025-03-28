ADVERTISEMENT

A magnitude-7.7 earthquake centered in Myanmar rocked Southeast Asia on Friday (March 28), causing multiple casualties and extensive damage. Rescuers in Bangkok, the capital and largest city of neighboring country Thailand, are searching for 81 people believed to be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building.

A rescue team in Mandalay, Myanmar, said the number of casualties caused by the powerful earthquake is not yet known, “but is at least in the hundreds,” as per the BBC.

The country suffered from major power outages, with two major telecom companies down for large parts of the day in Mandalay.

A video shows a 30-story skyscraper in Bangkok, which had been under construction, collapsing into a pile of rubble as people ran from the site.

Image credits: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed that three people lost their lives at the building site. Eighty-one construction workers are reportedly missing.



Officials have said around 320 people were at the construction site at Chatuchak Park at the time of the collapse.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake, which struck at lunchtime, was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

It is the largest to hit Myanmar since 1946, when an earthquake estimated to be 7.6 to 7.7 and also occurred along the Sagaing Fault.

The epicenter was about 17 km from the Myanmar city of Mandalay, which has a population of approximately 1.5 million.

BREAKING NEWS: 💥 A massive 7.7 earthquake rocks Myanmar & Thailand! Shaking felt in China, India, and Bangladesh! pic.twitter.com/IVJz8sgOgP — Henry Kabogo 💧 ❄ 🇰🇪 (@Kabogo_Henry) March 28, 2025

❗️🇲🇲 – Myanmar is experiencing scenes straight out of a disaster movie. A major hospital in the capital, Naypyidaw, has been designated a “mass casualty area” following a powerful earthquake that struck the country on March 28, 2025. The 7.7 magnitude quake, centered near… pic.twitter.com/SD3sgcUlff — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 28, 2025

Many buildings were reportedly destroyed in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar. Video showing people being rescued from the rubles of the collapsed buildings. Pray for Myanmar 🇲🇲 🙏🏻#Myanmar#earthquake#แผ่นดินไหวpic.twitter.com/7yPoGXMBvK — Sumit (@SumitHansd) March 28, 2025

In Myanmar, three people lost their lives after a mosque collapsed. The number of casualties is expected to rise, with Myanmar’s ruling military saying many civilians were injured.

“We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking,” a resident of Mandalay told Reuters. “I witnessed a five-storey building collapse in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road and no one dares to go back inside buildings.”

Myanmar state media said the quake caused the collapse of buildings in five cities and towns, as well as a railway bridge and a road bridge on the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway.

Footage shows the destroyed Ava Bridge over the Irrawaddy River, with its arches leaning into the water.

Tremors were also felt across Thailand and in China

Share icon

Image credits: Pyaye Phyo/Facebook

Another video shows a rooftop pool in Thailand overflowing from the edges of a swaying building.

The earthquake was followed by a powerful aftershock and several more moderate ones.

It has also caused extensive damage to historic buildings, including the Mandalay Palace, which was built in the 1850s by Myanmar’s royal family.

The ancient Shwe Sar Yan Pagoda temple, which is said to be over 1,000 years old, also collapsed. Footage shows residents screaming as a tower snapped and fell away from the temple.

🚨🇹🇭: Unbelievable scene in Bangkok: Earthquake hits while folks swim in a skyscraper pool. Water sloshes like a tidal wave, yet they ride it out! #Bangkok#earthquakepic.twitter.com/FiTIIsXjRO — WorldsQuant (@WorldsQuant) March 28, 2025

Just experienced a 7.7 strength #earthquake in #Bangkok for close to 3 minutes. Its epicenter was Mandalay, Myanmar, over 1200 kms from here. Despite the distance it swayed buildings; caused cracks, forced evacuations and rooftop pools cascaded much water to down below. Scary! pic.twitter.com/iIeV7WQWN6 — Joseph Çiprut (@mindthrust) March 28, 2025

Pov: the situation on top of the tallest building near the swimming pool during the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand Gempa Myanmar dan Thailand yang berkekuatan 7,7 magnitudo dari batas gedungpic.twitter.com/Es9YuEUXZB — sepp (@aseprivva) March 28, 2025

Other videos show a fire engulfing Mandalay University. It is unclear how the fire started.

Joe Freeman, Amnesty International’s Myanmar researcher, said the tragedy could “not have come at a worst time” for the country, which has been ruled by a military junta since 2021. The military coup then sparked a civil war.

“There are so many issues already impacting civilians there – military airstrikes, clashes between resistance groups and the military and different towns under different control,” he told the BBC.

As a result of the armed conflict, more than three million people have been internally displaced in Myanmar. The United Nations stated that more than a third of the population are in need of humanitarian aid.

The quake is the largest to hit Myanmar since 1946

Share icon

Image credits: SumitHansd

The military government has made a rare request for international help, as per the French news agency AFP.

“We want the international community to give humanitarian aid as soon as possible,” Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the military junta, told AFP reporters at a hospital.

The Myanmar Red Cross Society has deployed a response team to Mandalay.

It said electricity and internet are down in several parts of Myanmar, including Mandalay and Sagaing.

Hotel infinity pool, moments of the 7.7 Magnitude powerful earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand 🇹🇭 (28.03.2025) pic.twitter.com/3G8be5xGh7 — Henry Kabogo 💧 ❄ 🇰🇪 (@Kabogo_Henry) March 28, 2025

Rooftop infinity pool turns into a waterfall during the Bangkok earthquake (shot by my realtor) pic.twitter.com/Li5A5ONCdb — Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) March 28, 2025

“Public infrastructure has been damaged including roads, bridges and public buildings,” said Marie Manrique, Myanmar Program Coordinator for the International Federation of the Red Cross.

“We currently have concerns for large scale dams that people are watching to see the conditions of them. We anticipate the impact to be quite large.”

Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the situation in Thailand is “starting to ease” and people can safely return indoors after the quake in the neighboring country created an “emergency zone” in Bangkok.

Share icon

Image credits: SumitHansd

Rescuers in Bangkok, the capital city of neighboring country Thailand, are searching for 81 people trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building

7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast Asia, mainly impacting Myanmar and Thailand. pic.twitter.com/hIEgS2w712 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2025

Moment of the 7.7 Magnitude powerful earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand 🇹🇭 (28.03.2025) pic.twitter.com/KOLTBVS4ES — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) March 28, 2025

Heartfelt prayers and solidarity with the people affected by the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in #Myanmar and #Thailand.

May those who lost loved ones find strength, the injured recover swiftly, and communities rebuild with resilience. The world stands with you.… pic.twitter.com/GDMndlS71J — Tulsi For President🌺 (@TulsiPotus) March 28, 2025



“It is now safe for everyone to return to their accommodations,” Shinawatra said.

“The buildings with issues are those under construction, where both structural integrity and wall stability are concerns.”

Shinawatra stated that there is no risk of a tsunami, as the earthquake occurred far enough from the shore.

“We want to reassure the public that the aftershocks following this event will not pose a significant threat. Residents of high-rise buildings that sustained minor damage can safely return to their residences.”



“Sending prayers to all who have been affected,” one person wrote

