Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Ruthless’ Vigilante Grandma, 74, Delivers Fatal Justice To Squatters Who Refused To Leave Her Home
Crime, News

‘Ruthless’ Vigilante Grandma, 74, Delivers Fatal Justice To Squatters Who Refused To Leave Her Home

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

In a controversial incident that has polarized public opinion across Mexico, a 74-year-old woman took the law into her own hands after getting tired of people squatting on what she claimed to be her property.

The grandmother, identified as Carlota, fatally shot two men and injured a teenage boy in what she claimed to be an act of self-defense.  

Highlights
  • 74-year-old shot two men she claimed were squatting on her property.
  • The victims' family claims to have had a valid rental contract.
  • The case has sparked public debate and divided opinion across Mexico.
  • Legal outcomes depend on proving property ownership amid rental fraud claims.

The confrontation unfolded last Wednesday (April 2) in the Ex Hacienda de Guadalupe housing unit in Chalco, State of Mexico. Carlota, accompanied by two individuals, arrived in a gray Ford Fiesta and confronted the alleged squatters.

Surveillance footage captured the moment when the elderly woman pulled a firearm and opened fire on the group, who were gathered in the residence’s patio area.

RELATED:

    A 74-year-old woman was arrested after shooting three men who she claimed were squatting in her house

    Elderly woman with pink jacket sitting in a car, wearing glasses and floral dress, embodying a vigilant look.

    Image credits: Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México

    The attack ended the lives of 19-year-old Justin Márquez and his 51-year-old father, Esaú Márquez. A 14-year-old boy, who reportedly attempted to help them, was also shot during the confrontation, getting injured in both legs and rushed to the hospital.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Witnesses described the scene as “disturbing,” with family members screaming and pleading for the woman to stop as she continued to fire.

    Elderly woman in pink dress steps out of a car, embodying vigilantism.

    Image credits: c4jimenez

    Carlota was subsequently arrested alongside her two companions. Authorities are currently investigating her alleged connections to a former Mexican congressman, Arturo Santana, as they believe her to be his mother.

    Elderly woman in a colorful dress, standing outside, holding an object, embodying a vigilant demeanor in a suburban setting.

    Image credits: c4jimenez

    As the news spread through the country, Carlota garnered both support and criticism, as some believe her actions, though extreme, stemmed from an ongoing and unresolved property dispute.

    Carlota had allegedly gone to the local prosecutor’s office to report the illegal occupation of her house, but received no official assistance.

    Her supporters believe this inaction was what ultimately led her to make the fatal decision of confronting the occupants herself.

    The victim’s family, on the other hand, has strongly refuted the notion that they were invaders

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Group confrontation on sidewalk near parked car and bicycle.

    Image credits: c4jimenez

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking to local newspaper Telediario, Daniela Reyes, a relative of Justin and Esaú Márquez, said that the family had a valid rental contract for the property, which they had found advertised online.

    According to Reyes, tensions arose when her relatives entered their home one day, only to find Carlota already inside, claiming ownership and threatening to change the locks. 

    Elderly woman in pink coat uses stairs, assisted by another person, in a building.

    Image credits: Blog del Narco

    The victims then requested Carlota to produce legal documents proving her ownership, but she refused. The situation kept escalating, eventually spiraling into deadly violence in a matter of minutes.

    Elderly woman in a polka dot dress seated in a car, embodying a vigilant demeanor.

    Image credits: Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México

    “Ma’am, we’re just talking calmly; we’re not offending anyone,” Reyes recalled one family member saying moments before the shooting began. “She just turned around, aimed at my father-in-law, and shot.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The virality of the case is largely explained by the distribution of a video of the attack, recorded by one of the victim’s relatives.

    The case has divided the public, with one side defending the woman and the other calling for her to be jailed

    Man in casual attire sitting in a car, related to vigilante justice story.

    Image credits: Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The clip quickly spread across social media, triggering a fierce public debate over whether Carlota was a cold-blooded murderer or a desperate woman failed by the system.

    The legal situation for the grandmother is unfolding rapidly. The video and strong evidentiary trail means judges are expected to decide the fate of the 74-year-old soon.

    A person in a car wearing an orange shirt, with a hand resting on their shoulder, inside a vehicle.

    Image credits: Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México

    Next steps will involve determining whether Carlota was truly the owner of the property. Investigators will need to scrutinize rental agreements, property deeds, and prior complaints Carlota may have filed about the alleged invasion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elderly woman, allegedly a vigilante grandma, stands with law enforcement officials in a room, facing the camera.

    Image credits: Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México

    Speaking to Grupo Imagen Televisión, a second relative, María, suggested her family was the victim of fraud by a third party who falsely claimed to have the rights to rent out a property.

    “There are people who invade houses and then rent them,” she said. ”In this case, we didn’t investigate. My nephew didn’t check who was really renting it.”

    “There was a conversation. She kept saying she was the owner, and my nephew asked her to prove it. She never did. That’s what triggered the argument.”

    “People are fed up.” Some netizens sympathized with the woman, feeling her actions were just

    Tweet discussing an invasion in Tizayuca and confrontations with squatters over property issues.

    Image credits: HomeroJimenoo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing frustration with abusers, mentioning a sentence reduction.

    Image credits: jennifer_l81316

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing vigilante grandma taking action against squatters.

    Image credits: jennifer_l81316

    Tweet by Mary Galicia discussing justice for a woman, involving a sentence related to a life-taking event.

    Image credits: MaryGal49216347

    Tweet questioning if property invaders have been arrested, related to vigilantism and justice.

    Image credits: 7240Mirene

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing the actions of a vigilante grandmother against squatters, emphasizing the need for punishment.

    Image credits: Dr_Sebastian_Ro

    CD Miguel Angel tweet discussing eviction procedures and competent authorities, related to vigilante grandma incident.

    Image credits: CDMiguelAngel

    Tweet by Albert Duarte about house invasion and damage by squatters; mentions CNDH treatment.

    Image credits: Chinoduarte007

    Tweet expressing support for a vigilante grandma's actions regarding squatters and advocating for homeowner rights.

    Image credits: yayasinpartido

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user alex80retro discussing a grandmother's transformation into a ruthless vigilante.

    Image credits: alex80retro

    Tweet discussing a grandma dealing with home squatters and taking extreme measures for justice.

    Image credits: WT_CAPYBARA

    Felipe Dosaco tweets about vigilantism and sanity concerning a controversial event.

    Image credits: FeliPE_DOZaco

    Tweet supporting a ‘ruthless’ vigilante grandma defending her home from squatters.

    Image credits: ElpiToParaDoXD

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet supporting grandma's vigilant action against squatters, emphasizing justice and property protection.

    Image credits: Leonramosramos

    Tweet reaction to vigilante grandma delivering justice to squatters.

    Image credits: manuelponcian17

    Tweet supporting vigilante grandma, shared by user roberto.

    Image credits: 19roberto94

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Artu's tweet about defending property when authorities don't act, discussing vigilante justice and self-defense.

    Image credits: Arcoyez97946105

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t pick a side unless/until she produces paperwork that it was her property. The people staying there claim to have proper paperwork; moreover, it sounds as if they didn’t do anything threatening and simply tried to have a conversation with her. Given her face in that first photo, I’da been terrified to speak to her, and mightta simply given up and run off upon seeing that face, as that looks like one UGLY woman (and I’m referring to her soul and character and not her outward appearance). If, in fact, the property isn't hers and never was, it’ll be a damned shame that people diеd over what they thought was their proper rental. 😰

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched a YT video about a similar situation but in the Atlanta area. The people moved into a vacant house and just took it over. They couldn't produce a lease and said they always paid their rent in cash. While the hearing was progressing the attorney for the actual owner did a court record search and found the same "renters" claiming the same story immediately before they moved into the house that they were being tossed out of. The EXACT same circumstances. The judge tossed the "renters" out. I wonder if the same situation is playing out in Mexico.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t pick a side unless/until she produces paperwork that it was her property. The people staying there claim to have proper paperwork; moreover, it sounds as if they didn’t do anything threatening and simply tried to have a conversation with her. Given her face in that first photo, I’da been terrified to speak to her, and mightta simply given up and run off upon seeing that face, as that looks like one UGLY woman (and I’m referring to her soul and character and not her outward appearance). If, in fact, the property isn't hers and never was, it’ll be a damned shame that people diеd over what they thought was their proper rental. 😰

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched a YT video about a similar situation but in the Atlanta area. The people moved into a vacant house and just took it over. They couldn't produce a lease and said they always paid their rent in cash. While the hearing was progressing the attorney for the actual owner did a court record search and found the same "renters" claiming the same story immediately before they moved into the house that they were being tossed out of. The EXACT same circumstances. The judge tossed the "renters" out. I wonder if the same situation is playing out in Mexico.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda