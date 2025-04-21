Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Hope He’s Charged As An Adult!”: Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No
Crime, News

“Hope He’s Charged As An Adult!”: Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

It started with a rejection and ended in a fiery explosion. A Michigan teen, who was angry after being turned down by a girl he had only known for a few days, reportedly broke into her family’s home and set off an explosive

The act of violence put the lives of seven people inside the house at risk, including three young children.

Highlights
  • A 17-year-old Michigan teen is facing adult charges for allegedly setting explosives in a girl’s home after she turned him down.
  • The teen’s spiteful act endangered seven lives in the house, forcing the entire family to run for their lives.
  • People are demanding that the boy be tried as an adult due to the violent nature of the crime.

Now, at just 17 years old, the teen is facing adult charges that could put him behind bars for decades.

RELATED:

    A Michigan teen set off explosives in the home of a girl who rejected him

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    Image credits: fotosr52/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Police reports detail that the alleged culprit, teenager Jonathan Michael Brady, broke into a Michigan family’s home and placed an explosive device in it. The reports suggest that the reason behind the arson was rejection. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Earlier that same night, a female cousin living in the house refused to go out with Brady, which angered him.

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    Image credits: STUEDAL/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The family of seven in the home consisted of Dalvon Lee, his son, his son’s mother and grandmother, along with a 2-month-old, a cousin, and her 9-month-old child. Luckily, the family managed to escape, hopping over a back fence to safety with no harm.

    A family of seven was inside the house at the time of the fire

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Speaking to WXYZ Detroit, Dalvon Lee, the father of said house in Mount Clemens, said, “This is a kid ruining his life over a girl he met five days ago.” According to police reports, the incident happened around 3 AM, on April 10. At the time, Lee was at home with his 9-month-old son when he heard a “big old boom.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It sounded literally like someone threw an M-80 in there,” he said. “Just.. it blew up. When I went downstairs, first it was like a little fire. It wasn’t nothing big.” However, the house fire quickly spread, eventually covering the entire home.

    “You just see the whole front of [the house] just burst into flames,” Lee shared, saying that “it was crazy.”

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The father of the house said the explosives went off near the room where the babies were sleeping

    According to Lee, the explosive detonated just outside the room where the babies were sleeping. “My children were so terrified; they thought someone was shooting and breaking into the house,” Lee recounted.

    The children ran and hid in the basement, but Lee managed to reach them in time to explain that it was actually a fire.

    “My main concern was making sure my son was good and everybody was out the house,” Lee added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The teen who is currently in the juvenile center will be tried as an adult

    Following the fire, arson investigators quickly saw that it had been set intentionally. Just five days later, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office had taken Brady into custody, who was accused of breaking into the home and setting the explosive.

    Brady is currently being held at the Juvenile Justice Center, but prosecutors have opted to charge him as an adult. He faces one count each of home invasion, arson, placing explosives near a property, and possessing bombs with unlawful intent, all of which carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.

    According to the Detroit News, He was charged as an adult on April 17 and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The prosecutor stated the teen’s “grievous conduct” led to him being charged as an adult

    Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said, “I did not reach the decision to charge Mr. Brady as an adult lightly,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement. “The gravity of this crime plus the need to seek justice for the victims and protect the public required this solemn action,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    Image credits: Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    “When I served in the Michigan Senate, I authored and passed the legislation that ended the prosecutorial practice of automatically charging 17-year-olds as adults to provide more discretion and fairness in the justice system,” Lucido added.

    “I believe in measured justice and giving second chances to young people. But, in this case, Mr. Brady’s alleged grievous conduct requires me to charge him as an adult,” he concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens are infuriated at the horrifying crime committed by the 17-year-old

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    "Hope He's Charged As An Adult!": Angry Teen Blows Up Girl’s House After She Said No

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    2

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep hearing more stories about escalating violence in young adults.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    suzi63 avatar
    Sue
    Sue
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tired of entitled boys thinking they are entitled to any woman at all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep hearing more stories about escalating violence in young adults.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    suzi63 avatar
    Sue
    Sue
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tired of entitled boys thinking they are entitled to any woman at all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda