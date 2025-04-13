Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Scary”: Governor Josh Shapiro’s Residence Set Ablaze At 2AM; Arson Investigation Underway
Crime, News

“Scary”: Governor Josh Shapiro’s Residence Set Ablaze At 2AM; Arson Investigation Underway

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family woke up today (April 13) to their residence being set on fire while they were asleep inside.

The blaze reportedly broke out at around 2 am local time in the Harrisburg mansion prompting an immediate emergency response.

Authorities have confirmed that the fire was intentionally set, signifying a grave breach of security at the 29.000 square-foot residence that has served as the home for eight Pennsylvania governors.

Highlights
  • Governor Shapiro and family were safely evacuated after arson at their mansion.
  • The fire was intentionally set at the historic 29,000 square-foot residence.
  • A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arsonist's arrest.
  • No injuries reported; investigation continues with no suspects yet.

Shapiro, his wife Lori, and their four children were safely evacuated without injuries after firefighters from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire rushed to the scene alongside Pennsylvania and Capitol Police.

    Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home was set ablaze while him and his family were asleep inside

    Group embraces with concern, likely related to Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion arson investigation.

    Image credits: Mark Makela / Getty

    “Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg,” Shapiro shared on X.

    Firefighters respond at night to Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion arson investigation, rescue vehicles visible.

    Image credits: WHTM

    “The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police.”

    Front view of Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion at night, scene of recent arson investigation.

    Image credits: WNEP

    Shapiro then proceeded to confirm that no one was injured in the process, and thanked law enforcement and first responders for their work.

    “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family. Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

    A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator

    Damaged entrance of Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion after arson investigation.

    Image credits: WHTM

    Photos of the scene show portions of the home severely damaged, with black smoke billowing from the building as firefighters battled the flames. Several areas of the mansion appeared charred and scarred by the fire.

    Front view of the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion, brick facade with white trim and lush greenery.

    Image credits: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline confirmed that everyone inside the residence had been in separate areas of the home when the fire broke out, a fact that was instrumental in them being able to escape without injuries.

    The timing of the arson coincided with Shapiro posting a photo online of his family celebrating together in the mansion.

    As investigations continue, a $10,000 reward has been offered by the Pennsylvania State Police for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

    The incident marks the first time in the mansion’s history that it has been the target of arson

    Man in glasses in front of bright lights, serious expression, blurred flags in background; related to Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion.

    Image credits: Drew Angerer / Getty

    The historic governor’s mansion was built in 1968 and has since stood through multiple natural disasters over the decades.

    For instance, in 1972 it was flooded by Hurricane Agnes, and again in 2011 as a result of Tropical Storm Lee. The residence went through extensive repairs each time.

    As of now, no suspects have been named, and officials urge anyone with relevant information to come forward. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

    This is a developing story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.

    “Heartbreaking.” Netizens hoped the culprit would be caught and sympathized with the Governor’s family

    Comment about Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire, expressing shock.

    Comment text saying, "This is not okay," related to Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion arson.

    Maria Petrova emphasizes unity in response to Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion arson investigation.

    Comment on Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire incident relief.

    Comment discussing security cameras after Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire.

    Comment by Susan Atwood on Pennsylvania Governor's mansion fire, expressing concern and relief for family's safety.

    Comment by Joseph Boslego expressing relief about safety after Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire.

    Comment on Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire investigation: "I hope the law catches up to them.

    Comment about Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire investigation.

    Doris Ban's comment reacting to Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire with a sad and angry emoji.

    Comment by Bob Campbell stating 'Totally unacceptable' related to Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire.

    Comment by Arlene Keane expressing fear over Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion fire.

    Comment expressing relief for Pennsylvania Governor's safety after mansion fire, calls for thorough investigation and accountability.

    People Also Ask

    • When did Josh Shapiro begin his term as Pennsylvania Governor?

      The 51-year-old became the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania in January 2023. He previously served as the state's attorney general in 2016.
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This sort of thing is completely unacceptable, especially with children in residence, but I can't help but think that the more desperate people get, the more they're going to lash out at those they think are responsible.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right as they had been celebrating their Passover Seder... I hope the people who did this are caught quickly and brought to justice. While there's still a justice system left in the US.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
