“Scary”: Governor Josh Shapiro’s Residence Set Ablaze At 2AM; Arson Investigation Underway

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family woke up today (April 13) to their residence being set on fire while they were asleep inside.

The blaze reportedly broke out at around 2 am local time in the Harrisburg mansion prompting an immediate emergency response.

Authorities have confirmed that the fire was intentionally set, signifying a grave breach of security at the 29.000 square-foot residence that has served as the home for eight Pennsylvania governors.

Shapiro, his wife Lori, and their four children were safely evacuated without injuries after firefighters from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire rushed to the scene alongside Pennsylvania and Capitol Police.

Image credits: Mark Makela / Getty

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg,” Shapiro shared on X.

Image credits: WHTM

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police.”

Image credits: WNEP

Shapiro then proceeded to confirm that no one was injured in the process, and thanked law enforcement and first responders for their work.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family. Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator

Image credits: WHTM

Photos of the scene show portions of the home severely damaged, with black smoke billowing from the building as firefighters battled the flames. Several areas of the mansion appeared charred and scarred by the fire.

Image credits: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline confirmed that everyone inside the residence had been in separate areas of the home when the fire broke out, a fact that was instrumental in them being able to escape without injuries.

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025

The timing of the arson coincided with Shapiro posting a photo online of his family celebrating together in the mansion.

As investigations continue, a $10,000 reward has been offered by the Pennsylvania State Police for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

The incident marks the first time in the mansion’s history that it has been the target of arson

Image credits: Drew Angerer / Getty

The historic governor’s mansion was built in 1968 and has since stood through multiple natural disasters over the decades.

For instance, in 1972 it was flooded by Hurricane Agnes, and again in 2011 as a result of Tropical Storm Lee. The residence went through extensive repairs each time.

As of now, no suspects have been named, and officials urge anyone with relevant information to come forward. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.

“Heartbreaking.” Netizens hoped the culprit would be caught and sympathized with the Governor’s family

