Explosive Fight Erupts Between Roommates When One Finds All Of Her Baby’s Formula In The Trash

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with roommates requires making many compromises. You may not be able to play your music out loud late at night, and there’s always a possibility that you’ll go to the kitchen and find a pile of dishes in the sink that you never used. But for a living arrangement to work, it’s important that everyone in the house respects one another and keeps their hands off personal items that don’t belong to them.

One woman recently reached out to Reddit for advice after getting into an explosive fight with her roommate. Below, you’ll find the full story of what sparked this roommate rift, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

RELATED:

This woman has been feeding her newborn formula since she came into the world

Share icon

Image credits: Toa Heftiba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when the mom came home to find all of her formula in the trash, she ended up in a huge fight with her roommate

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the mother replied to some of the comments she had received and provided a brief update

Share icon

Image credits: Infinite-Minute2004

Many parents rely on formula to feed their babies

The reason why this woman decided to throw away her roommate’s baby formula in the first place is because she believes that it’s “poison.” So we did some research to find out: is there anything wrong with giving infants baby formula?

According to the CDC, parents can safely start giving their children formula within the first days of their lives. During this time, the newborn will only need about 1 to 2 ounces of formula every few hours (if they’re not receiving any breastmilk), but it’s absolutely not going to poison your child to start them out on formula as soon as they come into the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, there are some pros and cons to using formula, as KidsHealth reports that babies who have been fed breastmilk tend to develop less infections and end up in the hospital less often than formula-fed babies.

Breastfeeding might also help protect children against allergies, asthma, diabetes, obesity and sudden infant death syndrome. It’s free, convenient and many mothers feel that it’s a great way to bond with their children.

However, breastfeeding can become a huge challenge for many moms. What to Expect reports that a whopping 59% of mothers admit that nursing is harder than they thought it would be, and 12% say that they tried to breastfeed their children but couldn’t.

97% of mothers also seek breastfeeding support, and nearly a quarter say that they would have nursed their babies for longer if they had a better supply of milk.

Because not all moms can rely on their own milk to feed their infants, formula is a wonderful invention and a godsend for many families. It can also be quite convenient, as dads can prepare it as well, and it can be made at any time.

High-quality formula is a perfectly healthy substitute for breastmilk

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rainier Ridao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It allows moms much more flexibility in their schedules, as they won’t have to stop to nurse frequently. Mothers can also can eat or drink whatever they like without considering the impact their diet will have on their child’s milk.

Unfortunately, there are still some misconceptions about formula that are widely circulated, and it’s likely that the roommate in this story has fallen victim to this kind of misinformation. The Bump notes that many parents worry they won’t bond as closely with their children if they don’t nurse them, but that’s simply not the case.

Breastfeeding can be a bonding experience, but as long as parents take time to get in plenty of skin-to-skin contact with their babies, they’ll be just fine. It’s also not true that breastfed babies are smarter than formula-fed infants.

Nowadays, formulas are filled with “brain-boosting ingredients like DHA and ARA,” The Bump assures parents. So there’s nothing to worry about. On that same note, some fear that formula isn’t nutritious enough to grow a healthy baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are different formulas on the market, so parents should do their research before deciding on one for their kids. But as long as the child takes the formula well, there’s no need to worry about them missing out on nutritional needs.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you found yourself in this mother’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda piece discussing similar issues, look no further than right here!

Many readers urged the mother to get police involved, and she shared some more details about her situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a small minority thought that the mother should bear some of the blame