Explosive Fight Erupts Between Roommates When One Finds All Of Her Baby’s Formula In The Trash
Living with roommates requires making many compromises. You may not be able to play your music out loud late at night, and there’s always a possibility that you’ll go to the kitchen and find a pile of dishes in the sink that you never used. But for a living arrangement to work, it’s important that everyone in the house respects one another and keeps their hands off personal items that don’t belong to them.
One woman recently reached out to Reddit for advice after getting into an explosive fight with her roommate. Below, you’ll find the full story of what sparked this roommate rift, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.
This woman has been feeding her newborn formula since she came into the world
But when the mom came home to find all of her formula in the trash, she ended up in a huge fight with her roommate
Later, the mother replied to some of the comments she had received and provided a brief update
Many parents rely on formula to feed their babies
The reason why this woman decided to throw away her roommate’s baby formula in the first place is because she believes that it’s “poison.” So we did some research to find out: is there anything wrong with giving infants baby formula?
According to the CDC, parents can safely start giving their children formula within the first days of their lives. During this time, the newborn will only need about 1 to 2 ounces of formula every few hours (if they’re not receiving any breastmilk), but it’s absolutely not going to poison your child to start them out on formula as soon as they come into the world.
Now, there are some pros and cons to using formula, as KidsHealth reports that babies who have been fed breastmilk tend to develop less infections and end up in the hospital less often than formula-fed babies.
Breastfeeding might also help protect children against allergies, asthma, diabetes, obesity and sudden infant death syndrome. It’s free, convenient and many mothers feel that it’s a great way to bond with their children.
However, breastfeeding can become a huge challenge for many moms. What to Expect reports that a whopping 59% of mothers admit that nursing is harder than they thought it would be, and 12% say that they tried to breastfeed their children but couldn’t.
97% of mothers also seek breastfeeding support, and nearly a quarter say that they would have nursed their babies for longer if they had a better supply of milk.
Because not all moms can rely on their own milk to feed their infants, formula is a wonderful invention and a godsend for many families. It can also be quite convenient, as dads can prepare it as well, and it can be made at any time.
High-quality formula is a perfectly healthy substitute for breastmilk
It allows moms much more flexibility in their schedules, as they won’t have to stop to nurse frequently. Mothers can also can eat or drink whatever they like without considering the impact their diet will have on their child’s milk.
Unfortunately, there are still some misconceptions about formula that are widely circulated, and it’s likely that the roommate in this story has fallen victim to this kind of misinformation. The Bump notes that many parents worry they won’t bond as closely with their children if they don’t nurse them, but that’s simply not the case.
Breastfeeding can be a bonding experience, but as long as parents take time to get in plenty of skin-to-skin contact with their babies, they’ll be just fine. It’s also not true that breastfed babies are smarter than formula-fed infants.
Nowadays, formulas are filled with “brain-boosting ingredients like DHA and ARA,” The Bump assures parents. So there’s nothing to worry about. On that same note, some fear that formula isn’t nutritious enough to grow a healthy baby.
There are different formulas on the market, so parents should do their research before deciding on one for their kids. But as long as the child takes the formula well, there’s no need to worry about them missing out on nutritional needs.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you found yourself in this mother’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda piece discussing similar issues, look no further than right here!
Many readers urged the mother to get police involved, and she shared some more details about her situation
However, a small minority thought that the mother should bear some of the blame
There are so many as*holes in this story, I don't even know where to start, but OP isn't one of them. The roommate needs to have a police report filed against her self-righteous a$$, the useless father of this child needs a firm slap and to step up and be a decent man and father, OP's parents also need firm slaps for being racist, and don't get me started about the idiots in our government who fought to make abortion unavailable. One final thing: everything in this young woman's life is seemingly working against her, yet she's absolutely trying her very best, so those who told her to "keep her legs closed" can 100% f**k all the way off.
As someone who possesses a uterus, I was ENRAGED at that. Yeah, sure, she could have practiced abstinence, but that's not the freaking point. Baby is here now, baby is alive, and mom and baby are in a scary and potentially dangerous situation and OP is looking for advice on her current situation, NOT whether or not she should have had unprotected sex 12 months ago. Though, as an aside, I am even angrier that OP didn't even have the option to have an abortion because her state has a strict ban on abortions. I cannot believe my country, which I was so proud of as a young child in the 80s/90s for being so modern and progressive and filled with hope and potential for its female citizens, has somehow become darker than our most stereotyped visions of the Dark Ages. I'm not mad at OP, I'm mad because my stupid country didn't even allow her to have a choice over her body and her pregnancy.Load More Replies...
It's a crazy misogynist system that does not allow abortion but allows the father to veto adoption without having 100% responsibility for the child. You don't want motivated, caring people to adopt your offspring? Then f*****g take care of it. Plus, additional misogyny, support for single moms is almost non-existent obviously. And people call themselves "pro life". Makes me want to scream all day long.
They are "pro-life" until the baby pokes its head through mum's legs. After that, they couldn't care less.
The baby's father also had unprotected sex, but he is not judged and he is not dealing with the consequences. If she should have kept her legs crossed, he should have kept his thingy inside his trousers. He is as responsible as she is, but she's the one whose life if f****d. It's so unfair!
Yeah, was a bit shocked that someone even thought that, much less said it.
This hits a bit close to home for me, I was a mum at 17. There is so much stigma for single mothers, especially those who are young, we constantly get comments about not opening our legs and how we are everything that is wrong with society. We are the ones who stayed and fought everyday to bring up our children, the men who abandoned their responsibilities are the ones who need to be shamed.
Me too! I also had my daughter at 17. And she was also on nutramigen after weeks of trying different formulas and losing weight, so it was amazing to just have something she wasn't allergic to. And it's crazy expensive. $37.99 for 12.6 oz at target.
Nearly forty dollars for a can of milk???? What does it contain? Gold?
I wish I could up vote this a million times! My son's "father" disappeared over 40 years ago, never to be seen again.
anon YTA figures... no, a*****e, people shouldn't have to lock s**t away, other people should have the decency to not commit destruction of property and then assault a baby. GTFO. Like, GTFRO.
