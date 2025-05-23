Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Final Text Of Missing Teen Who Vanished On Her Way To The Airport Revealed
Young teen with long hair and a nose ring, smiling softly in a close-up selfie revealing final text of missing teen case
Crime, News

Final Text Of Missing Teen Who Vanished On Her Way To The Airport Revealed

The final message from 17-year-old Pheobe Bishop, a teenager who vanished on her way to catch a flight out of Queensland, Australia, has been revealed—painting a haunting picture of a teen eager to escape a troubled life.

“I take off to WA in three days! Get out of this s*** home for a bit, so that will be good,” she texted to a friend on May 12, just days before her disappearance. “Just packing atm.”

Highlights
  • 17-year-old Pheobe Bishop vanished while en route to airport for a flight to visit her boyfriend in Perth, a plane she never boarded.
  • Pheobe had been living in a neglected Gin Gin home with 'flatmates' Tanika Bromley and James Wood before her disappearance.
  • Her final message reveals her wish to escape her complex living situation.
  • Community and social media are rife with suspicion towards Wood and Bromley, but no official links to Pheobe’s disappearance have been confirmed.

Pheobe was last seen on the morning of May 15, departing a rundown home in Gin Gin—a small town west of Bundaberg—where she had recently been living. She was on her way to the airport for an 8:30 am flight to Perth via Brisbane to visit her boyfriend—a plane she never boarded.

Now, just over a week later, the search for Phoebe has intensified, with police divers scouring waterways in the nearby Good Night Scrub National Park and searching her residence, which has been officially declared a crime scene.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    The final message of disappeared teenager Pheobe Bishop has been revealed, detailing her plans before vanishing

    Young woman lying on a pillow, related to the final text of missing teen who vanished on her way to the airport.

    Image credits: ABC News Australia

    Pheobe had been living with local couple Tanika Bromley and James Wood at a house located on Milden Street.

    Described by neighbors as increasingly chaotic and neglected, the property was surrounded by piles of rubbish and a dilapidated single-decker bus with “Let it ride” scrawled across its side.

    Smiling teenage girl making hand gestures while sitting next to a child with a heart emoji covering their face.

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson

    Members of local media sent to report on-site described the area as having a “sickening stench,” presumably due to the presence of multiple dog corpses that were subsequently removed by police.

    “I didn’t even know she was living there until the news broke,” said neighbor Shari Loughland. “The parties, the noise, the howling dogs… it’s been horrible.”

    Teen girl smiling outdoors in casual hoodie, related to final text of missing teen who vanished on her way to the airport

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson

    James Wood, who is suspected to have driven Pheobe to the airport, has since broken his silence. Posting to social media, he made a public plea for help and offered an unconventional incentive.

    “If you know where she is and can give her family a legit address to bring her home or make contact with her, you can [have] my fishing boat as a reward,” he wrote.

    “It’s not much, but it’s yours… Please Pheobe, if you see this, contact one of us and let us know you’re ok.”

    Comment by Mary Deeks expressing hope for the safety of a missing teen who vanished on her way to the airport.

    Two women smiling outdoors with trees and a wooden fence, related to the final text of missing teen revealed.

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson

    Both Wood and Bromley have been questioned by police following the disappearance. 

    Detective Acting Inspector Ryan Thompson confirmed that they are investigating reports of a possible argument between Pheobe and Wood en route to the airport. 

    “There are claims she may have been kicked out of the car before reaching her destination,” Thompson said.

    Pheobe had written cryptic messages on social media explaining what led her to abandon her family home

    Comment expressing empathy for a mother worried about her missing teen who vanished on her way to the airport.

    Police tape blocks access to a house and a black vehicle during the investigation of a missing teen case.

    Image credits: ABC News Australia

    It isn’t entirely clear why Pheobe was living at the Gin Gin house with Bromley and Wood, but her final posts made on social media paint a picture of a teenager carrying the weight of years of emotional abandonment—and a relationship with both of her parents that was damaged beyond repair.

    “When I pass away, get my dad to lower my coffin so he can let me down one last time,” the teenager wrote on TikTok, implying a history of emotional harm and unresolved conflict.

    @couriermail Homicide and police dive squads have been sent in to help in the investigation of missing teen Pheobe Bishop, with a local national park now being searched by police. #investigation#search♬ original sound – couriermail

    In a second post, Pheobe wrote a story in which she met for coffee with a younger version of herself, acting as a metaphor for her inner conflict and doubts regarding her decision to move away from her parents.

    “Do me and mum get along?” the younger version asked. “Did I finally make her proud? Do we still live at home?”

    “What about our siblings? Don’t we need them?”

    Comment by Alan Walker expressing sadness and curiosity about the missing teen’s connection to a house in poor condition.

    Pheobe then replies to herself that she’s been “in and out for years,” and that her younger self’s hopes of reconciliation and stability will never be fulfilled.

    “We don’t see nor talk to her, but it’s better like this,” she said, referring to her mother. “This year, they’re all gone, and we have different lives.”

    Side-by-side portraits of a man with a beard and a woman with blue eyes related to missing teen case updates.

    Image credits: James Wood/Tanika Bromley

    Comment expressing suspicion about airline ticket related to missing teen case discovered on social media.

    Given this context, the teenager was presumably living with Bromley and Wood to escape from unresolved trauma. The fact that she was living with “flatmates” at a derelict property also hints at her not being supported financially by her parents.

    While the details of what led Pheobe to leave her parents remain undisclosed, the stench-ridden property in Gin Gin seemed, in her eyes, a better alternative to her family home.

    Pheobe’s mother was harassed online shortly after taking to social media to ask for help in locating her daughter

    Teen girl balanced between two large trees in forest, related to final text of missing teen who vanished on way to airport.

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson

    While Pheobe was dealing with her inner demons, her mother, Kylie Johnson, was busy blanketing the town with missing posters. In her desperation, she took to social media to beg for information—a move that made her the target of internet harassment.

    “As another day starts, it’s getting harder to breathe,” she wrote. “The numbness that we feel at not knowing is eating at us. We would do anything just to hear your voice.”

    Image credits: ABC News Australia

    Netizens blamed Johnson for pushing her daughter away, accusing her of introducing her to a lifestyle that ultimately led to her “living with a pair of meth users on weapons charges.”

    “I do suspect dr*gs and alcohol are at play. And Phoebe may have learned some bad habits from her parents, perhaps drinking, smoking cigarettes, pot, etc.”

    Teen girl with long dark hair in a black and white photo, related to final text of missing teen revealed.

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson

    Other rumors surrounding the family’s situation were soon to follow.

    “Phoebe’s aunt has been on social media getting upset that Phoebe’s mother is pretending to care about her; she hinted at severe dysfunction within the home,” one user wrote.

    “We have a mum who is letting her teenager live with random adults whose home looks like a crack house and have criminal records. She apparently lost custody of Phoebe at one stage and is now pretending to be a loving mother online.”

    Netizens suspect the Gin Gin couple is responsible, but official information has not linked them to the disappearance

    Grey Hyundai SUV on a rural road linked to the final text of missing teen who vanished on way to airport case.

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson

    Authorities continue to search the Bundaberg and Gin Gin areas, but no arrests have been made in relation to the teen’s disappearance.

    “We are examining all possible scenarios,” Inspector Thompson said.

    Back in Gin Gin, its community of just 1,300 people have been watching from their porches as forensic teams comb the crime scene, visibly disturbed by the events unfolding just beneath their noses.

    Comment from Jess Redmond questioning if missing teen was seen in vehicle en route to airport, hoping she is found soon

    Teen girl and woman at airport, related to final text of missing teen who vanished on her way to the airport revealed.

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson

    While the mystery of what happened to Pheobe Bishop remains unresolved, netizens believe the fault lies squarely with Wood and Bromley.

    Image credits: 9 News Australia

    “This couple is guilty; they know where she is, and I have a feeling it’s murder,” one user wrote.

    “I read that the neighbor said the dogs were non-stop barking, and days later when police were at the property, they found that every single one of them had d*ed.”

    Official information, however, has not linked the couple with the disappearance.

    “May she rest in peace.” Some netizens have already given up on the idea of Pheobe being found alive

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the final text of a missing teen who vanished en route to the airport.

    Comment discussing skepticism about a boat being offered to police to help find missing teen.

    Comment expressing hope detectives reveal final text of missing teen who vanished before reaching airport.

    Comment from Gail Thomas expressing hope the missing teen is found safe amid online harassment of her mother.

    Comment by Paul Duffy discussing evidence compilation related to a missing teen case and investigation progress.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for the missing teen who vanished on her way to the airport.

    Comment from Christine Logan discussing the uncertainty surrounding the final text of missing teen vanished en route to airport.

    Comment from Emma Louise expressing suspicion about a missing teen living in squalor despite close family ties.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing concerns about animal decay as a possible deterrent in a missing teen case.

    Comment discussing suspects in the case of the missing teen who vanished on her way to the airport.

    Comment from Sandra Avery urging to leave the case to police and contact Crimestoppers with any information on missing teen case

    Comment from Leanne Froud expressing hope for the safe return of the missing teen who vanished on her way to the airport.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
