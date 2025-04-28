Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Missing Teen Girl Found In Ex-Con’s Closet After 5 Months Thanks To Instagram Message
Crime, News

Missing Teen Girl Found In Ex-Con's Closet After 5 Months Thanks To Instagram Message

A teenager who went missing in December was found inside the home of a 44-year-old man who held her captive after grooming her online.

The 16-year-old, from Missouri, was found hiding behind the door of a cluttered closet of Maximilian Bondrescu. The man had a prior conviction for communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

While in captivity, the abducted girl sent an Instagram message to a friend, which helped police track her location in Colorado.

Highlights
  • A teenager from Missouri was rescued after sending an Instagram message from the home of her abductor.
  • The 16-year-old was found in the closet of 44-year-old Maximilian Bondrescu's bedroom.
  • Her father had reported her missing in early December after she failed to show up for class.
    A 16-year-old girl was rescued from the home of 44-year-old Maximilian Bondrescu after being held captive since December
    Police car with flashing lights related to missing teen girl case.

    Image credits: zef art / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Bondrescu was arrested in Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

    He faces multiple charges, including s*xual assault on a child and failure to properly register as a s*xual offender.

    The teen’s father reported her missing on December 6, 2024, after she failed to show up for school.

    Mugshot of ex-con linked to missing teen girl's discovery in a closet.

    Image credits: Larimer County Jail

    Friends told police she had talked about escaping to Colorado.

    According to the arrest affidavit, she began communicating with Bondrescu in November 2024 on Boo, a dating and friendship app, before they continued talking on Snapchat, a social media app known for its disappearing messages, photos, and videos.

    The victim and Bondrescu reportedly plotted her escape. Bondrescu picked her up in a rented car during the night and took her to his house in Fort Collins, Colorado.

    When they reached the house, Bondrescu allegedly wrapped the 16-year-old in a blanket so no one would see her.

    The victim was found hiding in Bondrescu’s closet on April 18

    Neighborhood street with tree and Warren Landing sign.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    She told police the 44-year-old took her learner’s permit and student ID and broke her phone so that she could not contact police. 

    However, he gave her another, older phone, unaware that it still had the Instagram app.

    Using the app, the girl managed to send a message to one of her friends, leading investigators to track the IP address where she had logged in to the account.

    Law enforcement officials obtained a search warrant and arrived at the property on April 18. 

    Blue shovel leaning against railing outside a home related to missing teen girl case.

    Image credits: 9NEWS / YouTube

    Bondrescu denied having any knowledge of the teen, but police located her in the closet of his bedroom, “n*ked and hiding.”

    The girl told detectives “she was held against her will,” police said.

    She told police the perpetrator made her dye her hair and wear sunglasses and a mask when he allowed her to leave the house, which only happened “a handful of times” since December.

    Bondrescu was arrested in Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond

    Mailing address number on a black U.S. mailbox with wooden post.

    Image credits: 9NEWS / YouTube

    Fort Collins Police press release on missing teen girl found via Instagram message, with details on arrest and charges.

    Image credits: Fort Collins Police Services / Facebook

    She said she was forced to work for his snow removal company, FoCo Sno GO, shoveling snow in her disguise.

    The s*xual offender made the teen feel dependent on him and gave her excuses for why he couldn’t take her home.

    A month after she arrived at the man’s home, she pleaded with him to go back to Missouri, but he told her he couldn’t afford the journey.

    He also asked the teen what would happen if she escaped, to which she replied that she didn’t know anyone in Colorado and, therefore, had nowhere to go.

    Police said the girl was found without her clothes on and had been held “against her will”

    A police officer discusses a missing teen girl case at a press conference.

    Image credits: 9NEWS / YouTube

    Bondrescu was reportedly convicted in 2019 for communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

    In addition to k*dnapping and s*xual assault, the man is being accused of child ab*se, harboring a minor, obstructing a peace officer, second-degree assault, failing to properly register as a s*xual offender, and false imprisonment.

    The victim was able to escape after sending an Instagram message to one of her friends, leading authorities to track her location

    A quiet suburban street with trees, related to missing teen girl case found via Instagram message.

    Image credits: 9NEWS / YouTube

    Signpost at Warren Landing with a painted anchor symbol, surrounded by greenery and a residential area.

    Image credits: 9NEWS / YouTube

    Police asked anyone with information about Bondrescu or his snow removal business to contact Detective David Guy at (970) 416-2026.

    “The importance of the work done by the Fort Collins Police Cyber Crime Unit, and similar units across the nation, play a vital role in helping to keep our children safe,” said Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, as per CBS News.

    “Had it not been for the diligent work of these detectives, the juvenile could have continued to be victimized. Our investigators will now work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure justice for this child.”

    People said Bondrescu “needs to be locked up for life” as others thanked the Fort Collins Police Department

    Comment about deportation related to missing teen girl found after Instagram tip.

    Comment discussing federal implications for missing teen girl case found via Instagram.

    John Petersen praises FCPD in a message related to finding missing teen girl.

    Kassi Shae comments on teen girl's story after finding via Instagram message.

    Comment praising police for finding missing teen girl after 5 months.

    Message expressing relief for missing teen girl found and hope for her recovery, with positive reactions shown.

    Social media comment discussing missing teen girl's rescue.

    Comment about sentencing for offenses against children and calls for stricter punishments.

    Comment about missing teen girl found, discussing justice and parental intervention.

    Comment discussing re-offending risks of abusers from ex-con's closet case.

    Comment expressing relief about a missing teen girl found in ex-con's closet, describing emotional impact and gratitude.

    Comment praising effort in finding missing teen girl, with six likes.

    Comment discussing extradition related to the missing teen girl case.

    Text exchange discussing safe recovery of missing teen girl found in ex-con's closet after 5 months.

    Social media comment on an ex-con, mentions nightmare scenario related to a missing teen girl.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

