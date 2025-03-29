Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It’s Just Shocking”: Convict Arrested After Assaulting Bride-to-Be At Bachelorette Party
Crime, News

"It's Just Shocking": Convict Arrested After Assaulting Bride-to-Be At Bachelorette Party

The man who was responsible for the horrific attack on a bride-to-be during her bachelorette party outside of a Texas club has been arrested

Trevon Woodards, 27, was arrested on Friday, March 28, after being accused of attacking 27-year-old Canada Rinaldi on March 22 in East Dallas, just four weeks before her wedding, as Daily Mail reports.

Highlights
  • Trevon Woodards, recently paroled, was arrested after assaulting Canada Rinaldi at her bachelorette party.
  • Rinaldi suffered a broken nose, three broken teeth, and needed eight stitches after the unprovoked attack.
  • Dash cam from an Uber showed Woodards had also attacked Rinaldi's bridesmaid before fleeing the scene.

According to Fox 4, Woodards had been recently granted parole, and has a lengthy criminal history behind him — including charges such as assaulting a police officer, misdemeanor assault, and burglary.

A motive for the attack has not yet been publicly released.

    The man who attacked a bride-to-be during her bachelorette party has been arrested

    Bride-to-be enjoying pizza and drink with a straw labeled "bride" at a festive bachelorette party.

    Image credits: canadacrystal

    Police arrest convict after assault at bachelorette party, street scene with crowd and flashing lights.

    Image credits: WFAA

    The Oklahoma woman had been leaving the nightclub with her friends in Deep Ellum when she was hit with a punch in the face, knocking her unconscious and causing her to fall face-first onto the pavement. 

    Dash cam footage acquired by a passing Uber saw one of her bridesmaids, Kelly Peralta, try to save her friend before also getting punched by Woodards, resulting in a black eye.

    The attacker managed to flee the scene before authorities arrived.

    The man responsible had a lengthy criminal history

    Injured bride-to-be at a hospital after shocking bachelorette party assault, wearing a neck brace and a bloodied dress.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    What should’ve been one of the happiest nights of Rinaldi’s lift ended with her having a broken nose, three broken teeth, and eight stitches to her face. 

    “I just didn’t deserve it,” she said tearfully to WFAA. “Nobody does, but I didn’t either.”

    She recalled the exact moment it happened, saying she was walking to her Uber when she was struck. 

    “I remember walking toward the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance. That’s all I remember,” she said.

    Bride-to-be with visible injuries, looking distressed after assault incident at bachelorette party.

    Image credits: WFAA

    Mugshot of arrested convict related to assault at bachelorette party.

    Image credits: Dallas Police Department

    “It’s just shocking. It’s just hard to believe. It just feels like a lot of my experiences were taken away from me. I feel like I’m not excited to plan my wedding anymore.”

    Rinaldi’s younger sister, Brienna, who had been trailing behind the group, gave her own version of what happened.

    “I saw this man walk up behind Canada, and he reached his arm out like he was going to take her hat. Then he suddenly pulled back and punched her,” she recounted. “I just started screaming her name.”

    Rinaldi ended the night with a broken nose, three broken teeth, and eight stitches to her face

    Convict arrested after bachelorette party assault, with images of the suspect labeled "Arrested" in bold red text.

    Image credits: canadacrystal

    Rinaldi has since told Bored Panda that she is in the process of healing and has returned back to Oklahoma, where she is back at work. 

    She said, “My fiancé has been very supportive. He is shook up over the whole incident. And I know he wishes he was there.” 

    Despite the love she’s receiving, she now faces more than $10,000 in medical expenses, as stated by the GoFundMe created to help ease her financial burden.

    Three women in party dresses smiling and holding drinks in front of a leafy backdrop at a bachelorette party.

    Image credits: canadacrystal

    The page read, “On the night of Saturday, March 22, our beautiful friend was celebrating her bachelorette party — what should have been one of the happiest nights of her life. Instead it turned into a nightmare.

    “Just 24 hours earlier, she had told us she was having ‘the best trip of her life.’ That happiness was ripped away from her in an instant, turning it into the most terrifying and traumatizing night she’s ever experienced.”

    Addressing the massive bill, it continued, “She is now trying to heal — not only physically, but emotionally and financially — when she should be counting down the days to her wedding.”

    Sympathies flooded in as the news broke.

    Bride-to-be at bachelorette party smiling in front of festive balloons and decorations.

    Image credits: canadacrystal

    “Things like this happen and can happen anywhere. It’s sad how humanity can be so pathetic and cruel,” one person said. 

    “Omg! That poor girl. Aside from the physical pain, that trauma affects you mentally and emotionally. I can speak from experience,” another wrote.

    A third stated, “Nobody deserves this. I don’t care how drunk you are or anything. A real man would walk away. 

    “I don’t really even know what happened that caused it, but you don’t beat the hell out of a woman like that or anybody else for that matter the person that did, this was definitely violent in nature.”

    Anger for Woodard poured in from social media

    Tweet by @Weerlig_za, "Vegas, not even once," related to convict and bachelorette party incident.

    Image credits: Weerlig_za

    Tweet reacting to convict arrested after assault at bachelorette party, expressing dismay at acceptance of such incidents.

    Image credits: LibsHateUs

    Tweet discussing convict arrest at bachelorette party with shocked response and call for accountability.

    Image credits: lsedd

    Tweet reacting to convict arrested after assault on bride-to-be. Text: "I’m shocked they found him.

    Image credits: wmbrodybarton

    Tweet by AuntiEnigma reacting to shocking news about a convict assaulting a bride-to-be at a bachelorette party.

    Image credits: AuntiEnigma

    Tweet reaction to convict's arrest after assaulting a bride-to-be.

    Image credits: freedommom64

    Tweet commenting on convict arrested after assault at bachelorette party, mentioning attempted murder charges.

    Image credits: mcb471965

    Tweet expressing concern after bride-to-be attacked at bachelorette party.

    Image credits: shredded_dork

    Tweet reacting to convict arrested after assaulting bride at bachelorette party.

    Image credits: suzlarock95

    Tweet from Evelyn describes an assault incident at a bachelorette party as "shocking and heartbreaking.

    Image credits: Evelya232

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Also on Bored Panda