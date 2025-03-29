“It’s Just Shocking”: Convict Arrested After Assaulting Bride-to-Be At Bachelorette Party

ADVERTISEMENT

The man who was responsible for the horrific attack on a bride-to-be during her bachelorette party outside of a Texas club has been arrested.

Trevon Woodards, 27, was arrested on Friday, March 28, after being accused of attacking 27-year-old Canada Rinaldi on March 22 in East Dallas, just four weeks before her wedding, as Daily Mail reports.

Highlights Trevon Woodards, recently paroled, was arrested after assaulting Canada Rinaldi at her bachelorette party.

Rinaldi suffered a broken nose, three broken teeth, and needed eight stitches after the unprovoked attack.

Dash cam from an Uber showed Woodards had also attacked Rinaldi's bridesmaid before fleeing the scene.

According to Fox 4, Woodards had been recently granted parole, and has a lengthy criminal history behind him — including charges such as assaulting a police officer, misdemeanor assault, and burglary.

A motive for the attack has not yet been publicly released.

The Oklahoma woman had been leaving the nightclub with her friends in Deep Ellum when she was hit with a punch in the face, knocking her unconscious and causing her to fall face-first onto the pavement.

Dash cam footage acquired by a passing Uber saw one of her bridesmaids, Kelly Peralta, try to save her friend before also getting punched by Woodards, resulting in a black eye.

The attacker managed to flee the scene before authorities arrived.

What should’ve been one of the happiest nights of Rinaldi’s lift ended with her having a broken nose, three broken teeth, and eight stitches to her face.

“I just didn’t deserve it,” she said tearfully to WFAA. “Nobody does, but I didn’t either.”

She recalled the exact moment it happened, saying she was walking to her Uber when she was struck.

“I remember walking toward the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance. That’s all I remember,” she said.

“It’s just shocking. It’s just hard to believe. It just feels like a lot of my experiences were taken away from me. I feel like I’m not excited to plan my wedding anymore.”

Rinaldi’s younger sister, Brienna, who had been trailing behind the group, gave her own version of what happened.

“I saw this man walk up behind Canada, and he reached his arm out like he was going to take her hat. Then he suddenly pulled back and punched her,” she recounted. “I just started screaming her name.”

Rinaldi has since told Bored Panda that she is in the process of healing and has returned back to Oklahoma, where she is back at work.

She said, “My fiancé has been very supportive. He is shook up over the whole incident. And I know he wishes he was there.”

Despite the love she’s receiving, she now faces more than $10,000 in medical expenses, as stated by the GoFundMe created to help ease her financial burden.

The page read, “On the night of Saturday, March 22, our beautiful friend was celebrating her bachelorette party — what should have been one of the happiest nights of her life. Instead it turned into a nightmare.

“Just 24 hours earlier, she had told us she was having ‘the best trip of her life.’ That happiness was ripped away from her in an instant, turning it into the most terrifying and traumatizing night she’s ever experienced.”

Addressing the massive bill, it continued, “She is now trying to heal — not only physically, but emotionally and financially — when she should be counting down the days to her wedding.”

Sympathies flooded in as the news broke.

Image credits: canadacrystal

“Things like this happen and can happen anywhere. It’s sad how humanity can be so pathetic and cruel,” one person said.

“Omg! That poor girl. Aside from the physical pain, that trauma affects you mentally and emotionally. I can speak from experience,” another wrote.

A third stated, “Nobody deserves this. I don’t care how drunk you are or anything. A real man would walk away.

“I don’t really even know what happened that caused it, but you don’t beat the hell out of a woman like that or anybody else for that matter the person that did, this was definitely violent in nature.”

Anger for Woodard poured in from social media

Image credits: Weerlig_za

Image credits: LibsHateUs

Image credits: lsedd

Image credits: wmbrodybarton

Image credits: AuntiEnigma

Image credits: freedommom64

Image credits: mcb471965

Image credits: shredded_dork

Image credits: suzlarock95

Image credits: Evelya232