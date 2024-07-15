“Girls Trip” Turns Into Solo One After Friend Confesses Last Minute She Didn’t Buy A Plane Ticket

Planning a trip with friends can be a fun yet daunting task. Firstly, it’s so difficult to match schedules and settle on a date. Once that’s done, the debate about choosing a destination and dividing responsibilities begins. And let’s not forget the inevitable chaos of food and activity preferences. Well, it’s all worth it when you finally travel together with your best friends. But sometimes things don’t go according to plan.

For instance, a woman from the United States excitedly spent months planning a trip to San Francisco with her best friend. However, just weeks before leaving, her bestie told her that she had not booked her plane ticket and would not come for their vacation. The woman shared details about how her trip turned into a solo adventure on TikTok. Below, you’ll find all the details about the incident.

Traveling with friends is an opportunity to create fun memories

An American TikToker shared how she had meticulously planned a trip for months, only to be ditched by her best friend at the last minute

A couple years ago I was planning a trip to San Francisco. It was my first time being in California ever, and I wasn’t going to be there long, I was going to get tattooed. My best friend at the time was all about going.

I’m very much a type A planner when it comes to a trip. I am all about planning where we stay, an itinerary, what we’re going to do, where we’re going to go, where we’re going to eat. I love doing that stuff. I love planning a really good trip. So she basically left everything to me. All she had to do was buy her plane ticket.

I planned this trip months in advance, it had to be at least four or five months in advance. So she had multiple months to buy the ticket and to prepare. Within that time, we were chatting it up the whole time, it’s going to be so fun when we go there. Oh my gosh, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that.

Then, like two weeks before we’re supposed to go, we’re in the gym and I’m saying, ‘Oh, hey, when you can, can you pay your half of the Airbnb?’ And this [jerk] tells me, “Oh, about that. I never bought my ticket. And also I’m not going.”

Excuse me? So you’ve been lying to me for the past multiple months, and now I’m supposed to go to California alone? Yes, that’s exactly what she was doing. She lied to me for multiple months and then told me right before.

I still wanted to go. I still wanted to get my tattoo. A lot of my friends were surprised that I was still going to go anyway.

I still went. It was in January of 2020, right before COVID hit and changed the game of traveling forever, so I really got it in right under the wire. I honestly had the best time. I did all the things I wanted to do, I ate all the foods I wanted to eat, and I did everything on my time, and I had the best solo trip ever. It was amazing.

Me and that friend, we stayed friends for multiple years after that, but we recently ended our friendship, and I’ll tell you why. Just like she was a liar then, she’s still a liar now. If you have close friends who lie to you, cut ties. End it. It’s going nowhere. If you have friends that don’t even respect you enough to tell you the truth, there is no point in being friends, save yourself the agony.

Many people were pleased that the woman went ahead and enjoyed a solo trip

Others recounted similar incidents of being abandoned by their friends

