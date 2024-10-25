Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Confronts Fiancé Over Disrespectful Jokes, He Suggests She Can Be A Girlboss Without Him
Couples, Relationships

Woman Confronts Fiancé Over Disrespectful Jokes, He Suggests She Can Be A Girlboss Without Him

Interview With Expert
It’s not uncommon for couples to disagree on things—after all, no relationship is perfect. But what do you do when those arguments start to get serious?

One woman took to Reddit, revealing that her fiancé had been making jokes about her degree and even suggested she quit her final year of studies. He felt it was a waste of time and money since she planned to be a stay-at-home wife anyway. Not knowing how to approach the situation, she turned to the internet for advice.

Read on for the full story, and don’t miss our conversation with psychologist Sabina Nazarova about how to resolve difficult fights.

More info: Instagram | Medium | Threads

The woman was in her final year of a biomedical sciences degree, hoping to graduate soon

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, her fiancé insisted that she quit her studies and fully commit to becoming a stay-at-home wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwawaygirlie2003

Working through major arguments in a relationship takes effort, but it’s entirely possible

ADVERTISEMENT

The story went viral on Reddit, with many commenters urging the woman to reconsider marrying her fiancé. But is a disagreement like this enough to end a relationship? To gain more insight, Bored Panda reached out to psychologist Sabina Nazarova for her perspective.

“The strong reaction is largely because they sense a lack of respect from her fiancé,” Nazarova explains. “It’s understandable, since respect is a key foundation for any healthy relationship. When one partner dismisses or ridicules the other’s goals, such as the woman’s pursuit of her degree, it can definitely raise red flags.”

According to Nazarova, the real concern isn’t just the disagreement itself, but the way it’s being handled. “In this case, the man’s ongoing dismissal of her education and his insistence on traditional gender roles might reflect deeper issues of respect, equality, and control,” she says.

For this story, it’s also worth noting that some cultural context is missing. Both the Netherlands and Denmark are quite individualistic societies that tend to emphasize gender equality. “While these countries lean toward progressive ideals, they are also diverse, with many ethnicities and cultural backgrounds influencing family dynamics and gender roles,” Nazarova says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Without knowing more about the couple’s specific cultural context, it’s difficult to fully understand the dynamics at play,” she adds. “However, traditional gender roles can often reinforce harmful stereotypes about men and women, potentially leading to inequality in relationships. Respecting cultural values is important, but it should never come at the cost of one partner’s ambitions or personal growth.”

Nazarova argues that major disagreements between couples, especially about significant future goals, can be managed if both partners are committed to open communication, empathy, and finding a compromise.

“Disputes like this one, over traditional gender roles versus career aspirations, can be resolved when both partners listen to each other’s concerns and work toward a mutually beneficial solution,” she says. “In this case, the woman’s desire to finish her degree and have a fallback option is entirely reasonable, as is the fiancé’s wish for a more traditional family structure. However, both must be willing to meet halfway and acknowledge each other’s values. I know it sounds like a lot to do, but it is possible—not easy.”

Before entering a long-term relationship or marriage, couples should have clear and open discussions about their values and long-term goals. Topics like career aspirations, gender roles, financial plans, and visions for family life are crucial to cover. “In highly individualistic and gender-equal societies like Denmark and the Netherlands, many couples expect both partners to support each other’s career aspirations and personal goals, so it’s important that both partners feel respected and valued in their decisions,” Nazarova says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since both Denmark and the Netherlands are diverse countries with many different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds, it would be helpful to consider how cultural values may influence their perspectives on gender roles and family life,” she concludes. “Understanding the cultural context of the couple can offer deeper insight into their expectations. By discussing these values early on, couples can ensure they are aligned on major life decisions and build a strong foundation for their partnership.”

In the replies, the woman defended her fiancé, claiming that he respects her

Many commenters encouraged the woman to reconsider the relationship

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, others felt that by staying with a controlling fiancé, the woman was failing to stand up for herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This man doesn't want a person, he wants a dumb maid he can have sex with and who'll raise his children without complaining. Wanting a traditional marriage is not the same as disrespecting someone's academic achievements simply because you won't be putting it into practise. Honey, you're a smart woman and he can't handle that. He's scared you'll wisen up and leave his condescending a*s, but he KNOWS you're one of those women who doubts their own judgment at every turn because 'am I being unreasonable?'. "Am I being too harsh about these harmless jokes?" You're not being harsh enough! He's bullying you because he's scared you'll realize you don't need him in your life. There's heaps of men out there who are religious, want a traditional marriage but then WITHOUT the shaming and bullying.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She’s the AH for acceptance of this red flag brigade of problems. Christ on a crutch.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
