Artist Exposes Societal Double Standards In Illustration Series “Imagine A World Like This”
During lockdown in 2020, Lainey Molnar started expressing her personal experiences as a woman, and over the years, her visual works on difficult social topics have garnered widespread attention and acclaim.
Now, the artist with well over a million followers on social media is back with another thought-provoking series.
Titled 'Imagine a World Like This,' it cleverly inverts gender roles and exposes the hypocritical double standards against women.
"This took me several days to illustrate, and when they were done and I swiped through them, I had goosebumps," Lainey wrote, sharing the pictures. "It seems surreal and heartbreaking to live in this world."
For our earlier publication on her socially conscious comics, Lainey said that she has a miles-long list of ideas that she wants to do.
"I sometimes literally wake up in the middle of the night to write down new ones, and I grab my phone to make notes at any point when I see something inspiring," she explained to Bored Panda back then.
It's all about the process. When Lainey sits down to draw something from the list, she finds it resonates with the moment. As she sometimes loves to binge-watch TV shows while working, the artist said: "Still, usually, I like to create an ambiance, like with candles, incense, and good music, because I believe the vibes and emotions also go into every artwork.”
Upon first glance, it might appear that Lainey explores topics such as female empowerment straightforwardly or funnily, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, and the artist does her best to internalize the complexities of these issues.
"Still, at the end of the day, we are all simply human beings," she added. "I find it crucial to address stigmatized topics because it gives so many of us relief to know that we aren't alone."
Many of us agree that society places different expectations on men and women. Americans, for example, believe that honesty and morality are what the general public wants to see in males, as well as financial success and leadership, while women are expected to be physically attractive and nurturing.
Lainey's work provides a medium to have conversations about these rigid stereotypes, and each of them contributes to dismantling them.
