Lainey Molnar is an artist that explores topics of masculinity and femininity in honest and empowering comics. In her illustrations, she talks about body image, stereotypes, motherhood, freedom of choice and many other resonating themes that many people, especially women, can relate to. 

Scroll down for some candid illustrations.

#1

#1

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes!! Whatever matches your personality! So what's up with that insecurity on the other post?

Bored Panda reached out to Lainey again to get to know more about her creative process. We asked her where she gets inspiration and motivation for her work. The artist replied that besides getting inspired by her own experience as a woman, she also follows a variety of content creators from psychologists, spiritual pages, body-positive influencers, mom influencers, and other inspiring people to "understand more about matters thousands or even millions of women go through." The artist shared that she has a long list of illustration ideas on her phone and she picks the one that makes her feel inspired at the moment of drawing.
#2

#2

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 minute ago

but if it is genetic, then is it real? I thought it was a social construct... or are we now going back to 1890?

#3

#3

Poeha
Poeha
Community Member
1 hour ago

I never understood why they sold em with wings, cause without wings it didn't become a mess.

Since the majority of Lainey's illustrations are about women, we got curious whether she receives some feedback from men that are following her on social media. The artist replied that only 5% of her audience is men and she has experienced two kinds of interactions with them on different ends of a spectrum. "Some men are really warm and kind and express their support and understanding, ask about what they can do better, or tell me that they are having conversations about the topics I bring up with their families or friends. On the other hand, unfortunately, the majority of comments and messages from men are deeply misogynistic or they are trying to force aggressive arguments. Nothing I engage in, we are clearly not on the same page."
#4

#4

#5

#5

Sarah Elizabeth
Sarah Elizabeth
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited)

Lainey revealed that she receives countless requests from teachers from all over the world to get permission to print out her illustrations for their classrooms, which made her think about why this medium seems to express a message so well. "I personally believe that important or heavy topics are processed in a straightforward way - with just a few words - and with colorful and fun drawings it’s easier to relate to and connect over. I always mean to start conversations more than make statements, this content is as much about the individual stories and opinions shared in comments as the illustration itself."
#6

#6

Sarah Elizabeth
Sarah Elizabeth
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited)

#7

#7

Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
46 minutes ago

SO NO ONE TOLD YOU LIFE WAS GONNA BE THIS WAY

"My mantra is always 'simplify, simplify, simplify' to convey a message, but I also come from a fashion background and I tremendously enjoy drawing elaborate outfits and many details, so usually my biggest struggle is where to meet with the two. I’m always ecstatic when someone in the comments points out a tiny detail or easter egg they found in the illustration, so it’s worth the extra work!"
#8

#8

#9

#9

The artist shared that if all goes well, she's going to start writing her book very soon! "Besides being an illustrator and content creator I’m also an author (my first book came out in my native Hungarian in 2014) and it’s time to share my story along with drawings and the wisdom I picked up about womanhood over the years!"
#10

#10

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why are we taught to not go out alone, or put your keys between your knuckles like a B rated Wolverine, etc etc....yet there is little discussion about consent?!

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

Sarah Elizabeth
Sarah Elizabeth
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited)

#14

#14

Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

The secret is to just run from these people. Edit just to clarify that I don’t condone this in any way, just saying that it seems like it could very easily become dangerous here.

#15

#15

Sarah Elizabeth
Sarah Elizabeth
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited)

#16

#16

Matt Ronald Slater
Matt Ronald Slater
Community Member
1 hour ago

I need to work on saying "no." And setting boundaries.

#17

#17

#18

#18

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why's there even a need for femininity or a difference between what is and what is not in the first place? Both of them are women and look great in their preferred style, that's all what should matter.

#19

#19

Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago

I honestly don’t get why people got so upset over Ariel’s casting. The only part of her racial identity that has significance in the story is the fact that she’s a mermaid. I guess it could be a nostalgia thing but honestly you’d be better off sticking to the original in that case.

#20

#20

messy_artist11
messy_artist11
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Cant upvote this enough!! so tru it hurts

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago

I guess my whole enviroment and friend groups are very strong people. We don't give a s**t about other people's opinion on our clothing style. Especially not in that age ...

#25

#25

#26

#26

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Ok, honest question..is the woman in the middle "talking" about a bedroom toy?

#27

#27

#28

#28

Poeha
Poeha
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited)

Working vs staying at home? Not always. Only if the partner doesn't mind and you can afford it. Knew a couple who had no cent. We helped em, cause their 3 y o kid ate peanuts from hunger and they had no central heating. Then I got a baby and everyone asked her: why don't you get a job? No she had chosen to be a housewife. Well good luck. I didn't help her anymore.

#29

#29

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I'm just waiting for the Elizabethen fashoin trend of having no eyebrows is back in.

#30

#30

#31

#31

Poeha
Poeha
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Neh those who do better are also fun. My sis does better with everything, also plants. She gave me a plastic plant. I still didn't kill it.

#32

#32

