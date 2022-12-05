Artist Illustrates The Pressures She And Other Women Face From Society In 32 New Honest Comics Interview With Artist
Lainey Molnar is an artist that explores topics of masculinity and femininity in honest and empowering comics. In her illustrations, she talks about body image, stereotypes, motherhood, freedom of choice and many other resonating themes that many people, especially women, can relate to.
Scroll down for some candid illustrations. Lainey's work has been featured on Bored Panda before, so if you'd like to see the previous parts, make sure to click here, here, here and here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Yes!! Whatever matches your personality! So what's up with that insecurity on the other post?
Bored Panda reached out to Lainey again to get to know more about her creative process. We asked her where she gets inspiration and motivation for her work. The artist replied that besides getting inspired by her own experience as a woman, she also follows a variety of content creators from psychologists, spiritual pages, body-positive influencers, mom influencers, and other inspiring people to "understand more about matters thousands or even millions of women go through." The artist shared that she has a long list of illustration ideas on her phone and she picks the one that makes her feel inspired at the moment of drawing.
but if it is genetic, then is it real? I thought it was a social construct... or are we now going back to 1890?
Since the majority of Lainey's illustrations are about women, we got curious whether she receives some feedback from men that are following her on social media. The artist replied that only 5% of her audience is men and she has experienced two kinds of interactions with them on different ends of a spectrum. "Some men are really warm and kind and express their support and understanding, ask about what they can do better, or tell me that they are having conversations about the topics I bring up with their families or friends. On the other hand, unfortunately, the majority of comments and messages from men are deeply misogynistic or they are trying to force aggressive arguments. Nothing I engage in, we are clearly not on the same page."
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making 90 US dollars an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $16,000 US dollars a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just using this website.. www.Profitguru7.com
Lainey revealed that she receives countless requests from teachers from all over the world to get permission to print out her illustrations for their classrooms, which made her think about why this medium seems to express a message so well. "I personally believe that important or heavy topics are processed in a straightforward way - with just a few words - and with colorful and fun drawings it’s easier to relate to and connect over. I always mean to start conversations more than make statements, this content is as much about the individual stories and opinions shared in comments as the illustration itself."
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making 90 US dollars an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $16,000 US dollars a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just using this website.. www.Profitguru7.com
"My mantra is always 'simplify, simplify, simplify' to convey a message, but I also come from a fashion background and I tremendously enjoy drawing elaborate outfits and many details, so usually my biggest struggle is where to meet with the two. I’m always ecstatic when someone in the comments points out a tiny detail or easter egg they found in the illustration, so it’s worth the extra work!"
The artist shared that if all goes well, she's going to start writing her book very soon! "Besides being an illustrator and content creator I’m also an author (my first book came out in my native Hungarian in 2014) and it’s time to share my story along with drawings and the wisdom I picked up about womanhood over the years!"
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making 90 US dollars an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $16,000 US dollars a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just using this website.. www.Profitguru7.com
The secret is to just run from these people. Edit just to clarify that I don’t condone this in any way, just saying that it seems like it could very easily become dangerous here.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making 90 US dollars an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $16,000 US dollars a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just using this website.. www.Profitguru7.com
I need to work on saying "no." And setting boundaries.
Why's there even a need for femininity or a difference between what is and what is not in the first place? Both of them are women and look great in their preferred style, that's all what should matter.
I honestly don’t get why people got so upset over Ariel’s casting. The only part of her racial identity that has significance in the story is the fact that she’s a mermaid. I guess it could be a nostalgia thing but honestly you’d be better off sticking to the original in that case.
I guess my whole enviroment and friend groups are very strong people. We don't give a s**t about other people's opinion on our clothing style. Especially not in that age ...
Ok, honest question..is the woman in the middle "talking" about a bedroom toy?
Working vs staying at home? Not always. Only if the partner doesn't mind and you can afford it. Knew a couple who had no cent. We helped em, cause their 3 y o kid ate peanuts from hunger and they had no central heating. Then I got a baby and everyone asked her: why don't you get a job? No she had chosen to be a housewife. Well good luck. I didn't help her anymore.
I'm just waiting for the Elizabethen fashoin trend of having no eyebrows is back in.