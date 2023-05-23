Artist Makes Comics About Social Stereotypes For Women (21 New Pics)
Lainey Molnar is an artist that creates thought-provoking illustrations exploring and challenging societal norms surrounding femininity, body image and more. From motherhood to freedom of choice, she tackles a variety of themes important to many.
Molnar is Hungary's first personal blogger. She's been involved in the fashion industry and women's empowerment projects for quite some time already. However, in her blogging days, she received a lot of hate and harassment, so that's when she decided to create a comic-style avatar as a representation of herself to help her process what she's been going through as a woman.
It honestly doesn’t impact you in any way if gay people get married or not. Just let them be happy
I don’t know how to be kind with myself at all. There’s a battle going on in my head everyday between 2 sides. The side that believes that I’m a narcissist and a s****y person and the other side who thinks I’m fine. The wrong side is winning