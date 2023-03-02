23 Honest And Relatable Comics Exploring Societal Standards By Lainey Molnar (New Pics)
Lainey Molnar is back on Bored Panda with even more thought-provoking illustrations. With her art, she challenges and explores societal norms surrounding femininity, body image and more.
The artist creates empowering comics that resonate with women from around the world. From motherhood to freedom of choice, she tackles a variety of themes important to many. "I personally believe that important or heavy topics are processed in a straightforward way - with just a few words - and with colorful and fun drawings it’s easier to relate to and connect over. I always mean to start conversations more than make statements, this content is as much about the individual stories and opinions shared in comments as the illustration itself," Lainey shared with Bored Panda.
If you'd like to see the previous parts, make sure to click here, here, here and here and here.
More info: Instagram | bylainey.com | tiktok.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
When we asked Lainey about her source of inspiration, the artist revealed that her own experiences, as well as a variety of content creators, inspire her for new illustrations or comics. The artist has also shared that she has a long list of illustration ideas on her phone and she picks the one that makes her feel inspired at the moment of drawing.
We asked Lainey whether she finds it challenging to convey a message in the form of an illustration or a comic. "My mantra is always 'simplify, simplify, simplify' to convey a message," the artist replied, "but I also come from a fashion background and I tremendously enjoy drawing elaborate outfits and many details, so usually my biggest struggle is where to meet with the two. I’m always ecstatic when someone in the comments points out a tiny detail or easter egg they found in the illustration, so it’s worth the extra work!"
Lainey is Hungary's first personal blogger. She's been involved in the fashion industry and women's empowerment projects for quite some time already. However, in her blogging days, she received a lot of hate and harassment, so that's when she decided to create a comic-style avatar as a representation of herself to help her process what she's been going through as a woman.
We are happy to share Lainey's works since we believe she can be an inspiration and encouragement for many struggling to accept their true selves. Doesn't matter what your hobbies, body shape, or life aspirations are, you are worth love and care!