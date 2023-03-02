Lainey Molnar is back on Bored Panda with even more thought-provoking illustrations. With her art, she challenges and explores societal norms surrounding femininity, body image and more.

The artist creates empowering comics that resonate with women from around the world. From motherhood to freedom of choice, she tackles a variety of themes important to many. "I personally believe that important or heavy topics are processed in a straightforward way - with just a few words - and with colorful and fun drawings it’s easier to relate to and connect over. I always mean to start conversations more than make statements, this content is as much about the individual stories and opinions shared in comments as the illustration itself," Lainey shared with Bored Panda.

If you'd like to see the previous parts, make sure to click here, here, here and here and here.

More info: Instagram | bylainey.com | tiktok.com | Facebook