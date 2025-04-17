“Scary”: Influencers Say Police Kicked Them Out Of ‘Illegal’ Airbnb At Gunpoint During Coachella

ADVERTISEMENT

A dream trip to Coachella quickly spiraled into a harrowing nightmare for two Aussie influencers—culminating in a raid by armed US police, guns drawn, and a forced eviction from what they later discovered was an illegally listed Airbnb.

24-year-old Izzy Armitage and 28-year-old Hannah Dal Sasso had flown from Melbourne to Los Angeles for the iconic music festival, which ran from April 11 to April 13.

Highlights Aussie influencers were evicted from an illegal Airbnb at gunpoint by US police.

Izzy Armitage and Hannah Dal Sasso described the police action 'disproportionate'.

The influencers found the Airbnb 'filthy' with condoms and stained sheets.

After being evicted, the pair moved to a hotel, noting the host's suspicious behavior.

Preparing themselves for a wonderful time alongside their viewers, they were instead jolted awake by deputies pounding on their doors, screaming commands, and pointing weapons at their faces.

“We were both practically naked and had to come out while they were screaming, ‘Is there anyone else in there?!’” Dal Sasso recounted.

A pair of Australian influencers woke up with guns to their faces after police raided their Airbnb

Image credits: izzyarmitage3

Within minutes, the women were out on the street with their luggage, no explanation beyond a chilling claim from police: the property they were staying in wasn’t supposed to be rented at all.

Image credits: izzyarmitage

According to the duo, police banged on the door before bursting in. Armitage, who was asleep in a different room, initially thought she was dreaming.

Dal Sasso, on the other hand, was immediately made aware of just how real the situation was, as she described waking up to a gun pointed at her face.

Image credits: izzyarmitage

“Some random dude came into my room just screaming in a full sheriff outfit. With a freaking gun at me while I’m asleep.” she said. “ I didn’t understand what was going on. It’s not like I was doing anything wrong.”

Image credits: izzyarmitage3

The Melbourne pair were allegedly given just ten minutes to pack their things up and leave, with no explanation beyond being told their Airbnb was “not legal.” Officers offered no apology and left the women standing on the street with their suitcases.

The pair have since relocated to a hotel, but the experience left a lasting impact—especially on Dal Sasso, who described the situation as “traumatic.”

The pair were left traumatized by the incident, and described the police’s reaction as “disproportionate”

Image credits: Airbnb

In a follow-up video, the influencers explained how the apartment was “filthy” when they arrived, with stained sheets, used towers, and condom wrappers in the bathroom, being among the disturbing things they found.

Image credits: izzyarmitage3

“There were pubes in our sink and a cum rag on the bathroom floor,” Armitage revealed. “So it’s probably better we’re gone anyway.”

Image credits: izzyarmitage3

In retrospect, the influencers’ interactions with the renter hinted at something being wrong with the apartment all along.

Not only were they promised that the place would be clean, but they were snuck in through the basement by the host instead of the front door.

Image credits: hannahdalsasso

“Apparently it wasn’t an Airbnb at all,” they said, suggesting it made sense for the host to not hire a professional cleaning company due to its illegal status.

Dal Sasso, who previously dated tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis, said they were grateful to be safe, and hoped their story served as a warning for others traveling abroad.

Image credits: izzyarmitage3

The ordeal struck a nerve with netizens, many of whom took to the comments to share their own horror stories—and warn others of the growing risks tied to short-term rentals.

“This is exactly why I don’t use Airbnb anymore,” one user wrote. “You never really know who owns the property.”

“Wait till they find out the place was rigged with hidden cameras,” another said.

Others labeled the service as “not worth the risk,” arguing that hotels, while more expensive, often come with guaranteed hygiene and security standards.

“Traumatizing.” Netizens sympathized with the duo, lamenting their experience

