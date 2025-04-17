Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Scary”: Influencers Say Police Kicked Them Out Of ‘Illegal’ Airbnb At Gunpoint During Coachella
News, US

“Scary”: Influencers Say Police Kicked Them Out Of ‘Illegal’ Airbnb At Gunpoint During Coachella

A dream trip to Coachella quickly spiraled into a harrowing nightmare for two Aussie influencers—culminating in a raid by armed US police, guns drawn, and a forced eviction from what they later discovered was an illegally listed Airbnb.

24-year-old Izzy Armitage and 28-year-old Hannah Dal Sasso had flown from Melbourne to Los Angeles for the iconic music festival, which ran from April 11 to April 13. 

Highlights
  • Aussie influencers were evicted from an illegal Airbnb at gunpoint by US police.
  • Izzy Armitage and Hannah Dal Sasso described the police action 'disproportionate'.
  • The influencers found the Airbnb 'filthy' with condoms and stained sheets.
  • After being evicted, the pair moved to a hotel, noting the host's suspicious behavior.

Preparing themselves for a wonderful time alongside their viewers, they were instead jolted awake by deputies pounding on their doors, screaming commands, and pointing weapons at their faces.

“We were both practically naked and had to come out while they were screaming, ‘Is there anyone else in there?!’” Dal Sasso recounted.

A pair of Australian influencers woke up with guns to their faces after police raided their Airbnb

    Influencer in a car discussing a scary incident during Coachella, wearing a gray hoodie and seatbelt fastened.

    Image credits: izzyarmitage3

    Within minutes, the women were out on the street with their luggage, no explanation beyond a chilling claim from police: the property they were staying in wasn’t supposed to be rented at all.

    Influencer taking a selfie at Coachella amidst a grassy area with palm trees and festival-goers in the background.

    Image credits: izzyarmitage

    According to the duo, police banged on the door before bursting in. Armitage, who was asleep in a different room, initially thought she was dreaming.

    Dal Sasso, on the other hand, was immediately made aware of just how real the situation was, as she described waking up to a gun pointed at her face.

    Influencers in festival attire walking outdoors during Coachella, with palm trees and traffic cones lining the path.

    Image credits: izzyarmitage

    “Some random dude came into my room just screaming in a full sheriff outfit. With a freaking gun at me while I’m asleep.” she said. “ I didn’t understand what was going on. It’s not like I was doing anything wrong.”

    Influencers posing during Coachella, with one in a white top and leopard print headscarf, and the other in a brown top.

    Image credits: izzyarmitage3

    The Melbourne pair were allegedly given just ten minutes to pack their things up and leave, with no explanation beyond being told their Airbnb was “not legal.” Officers offered no apology and left the women standing on the street with their suitcases.

    The pair have since relocated to a hotel, but the experience left a lasting impact—especially on Dal Sasso, who described the situation as “traumatic.”

    The pair were left traumatized by the incident, and described the police’s reaction as “disproportionate”

    Airbnb logo in red, connected to a story about influencers and police involvement during Coachella.

    Image credits: Airbnb

    In a follow-up video, the influencers explained how the apartment was “filthy” when they arrived, with stained sheets, used towers, and condom wrappers in the bathroom, being among the disturbing things they found.

    Influencer in car looking surprised, wearing a gray sweater, discussing a scary incident at an Airbnb during Coachella.

    Image credits: izzyarmitage3

    “There were pubes in our sink and a cum rag on the bathroom floor,” Armitage revealed. “So it’s probably better we’re gone anyway.”

    Person sitting in a car, looking concerned, wearing a hoodie.

    Image credits: izzyarmitage3

    In retrospect, the influencers’ interactions with the renter hinted at something being wrong with the apartment all along.

    Not only were they promised that the place would be clean, but they were snuck in through the basement by the host instead of the front door.

    Influencers posing together in stylish outfits at a restaurant setting, showcasing vibrant social energy.

    Image credits: hannahdalsasso

    “Apparently it wasn’t an Airbnb at all,” they said, suggesting it made sense for the host to not hire a professional cleaning company due to its illegal status.

    Dal Sasso, who previously dated tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis, said they were grateful to be safe, and hoped their story served as a warning for others traveling abroad.

    Influencer having breakfast at a hotel after a scary night with police at an illegal Airbnb during Coachella.

    Image credits: izzyarmitage3

    The ordeal struck a nerve with netizens, many of whom took to the comments to share their own horror storiesand warn others of the growing risks tied to short-term rentals.

    @izzyarmitage3If you don’t laugh you’ll cry♬ original sound – Izzy Armitage

    “This is exactly why I don’t use Airbnb anymore,” one user wrote. “You never really know who owns the property.”

    “Wait till they find out the place was rigged with hidden cameras,” another said.

    Others labeled the service as “not worth the risk,” arguing that hotels, while more expensive, often come with guaranteed hygiene and security standards.

    “Traumatizing.” Netizens sympathized with the duo, lamenting their experience

    Influencer's comment on Airbnb eviction during Coachella, noting overreaction with 2624 likes.

    Comment by Kat Clark saying “Omg how scary” with 672 likes.

    Comment comparing hotels to Airbnb, highlighting preferences in accommodation choices.

    Comment expressing concern about influencers' scary experience with police during Coachella.

    Comment discussing safety concerns in LA related to a scary Airbnb incident.

    Comment expressing concern for influencers after Airbnb incident.

    Comment expressing concern over a scary incident at an Airbnb during Coachella.

    Comment on police, Airbnb incident during Coachella, urging embassy complaint.

    Comment expressing support after an incident at an Airbnb during Coachella, emphasizing a traumatic experience.

    Comment expressing sympathy about a scary situation involving influencers at an illegal Airbnb.

    Comment discussing a traumatic experience about police incident during Coachella.

    Comment questioning police actions at Airbnb, calling the situation "scary.

    Screenshot of a comment saying the police incident was horrific and hoping for safety.

    Comment by Nikita Kathleen expressing concern for safety at Coachella.

    Comment expressing concern about Airbnb safety and scammers in the USA.

    User comment suggesting staying in staffed hotels for safety, related to influencers' scary Airbnb experience.

    Comment from "velevskisuzie" discussing staying in verified locations.

    Comment expressing sympathy in response to influencers' scary incident at Coachella Airbnb.

    A comment reacting to influencers' scary Airbnb experience during Coachella.

    Comment on Airbnb incident post about influencers, expressing concern and sympathy for them.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few things. One that these two geniuses saw the c*m rags and condoms and still slept there. Two. They are influencers. Since they never said Airbnb responded to any complaints about it, I'm pretty sure they weren't supposed to be there. So squatting. Also why can they say c*m rags and I can't.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Normally I'd say this terrible. And the police were completely out of line. But it happened to self-described "influencers", so I don't care. I wish nothing but bad things for these parasites.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
