Going on holiday should be straightforward. You pick a destination. You buy your tickets. You book a room at some cozy little place. You pack your bags. And then you’re off on an adventure! Sadly, life often isn’t as smooth as that.

That place you booked? You might have just accidentally stumbled on a nightmare waiting to happen. We’ve compiled a list of the very worst experiences travelers have had with Airbnb hosts and homes, as shared by the r/mildlyinfuriating online community. Check ‘em out below. Pssst, Pandas, if your host is arguing that a rat you saw in the kitchen is ‘actually a mouse,’ it’s best to book a hotel in the future.

Found A Camera In My Air B&b. It Was Halfway Behind The Painting With Only The Lens Peeking Out. Discovered It Because We Heard It Clicking After Me And My Girl Got Out Of The Shower

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's disgusting, but sadly all too common these days. Call the cops

Port Huron, Mi Outrageous Airbnb 67$/Night Listing Came Out To 261$. Cant Forget The 150$ Cleaning Fee That Will Be Conducted By The Guest

The “Mattress” At My Airbnb

The r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit is practically a legend on the internet. Created more than a decade ago, way back in June 2012, it’s now home to nearly 6.7 million members from all around the World Wide Web.

Members of the online community share the ‘mildly infuriating’ things that have happened to them. These can range from dealing with rude people and frustrating bureaucracy to rising prices and… horrible experiences with Airbnb and other companies.
My Friend Got This Response When Telling The Airbnb Owner There Was A Mouse

More Reasons To Hate Airbnb. I Went On A Trip Several Weeks Ago To New Orleans, And Our Airbnb Host Didn't Tell Us Until We Landed That The Pool Was Unusable. The A/C In 80% Of The House Was Broken Too

The Airbnb I'm At Has The Toilet So Close To The Sink I Can Wash My Hands And Poop At The Same Time

According to Airbnb, if you ever have a problem during your stay, you should document the issue and get in touch with your host. The company notes that guests have 72 hours (3 days) to report any issues they find to either the host or Airbnb itself.

It’s recommended that you take photos or film the problem so that there’s evidence, whether you’re dealing with a broken chair or something far more serious.
I Checked Into My Airbnb Apartment In Seattle Today And Saw This When I Opened The Fridge. F**k Everything About This

I Don’t Even Know Why I Bothered Looking At Airbnb

This Bathroom In An Airbnb

To be fair, many hosts are going to be able and willing to sort out whatever problem their guests face. It’s in their best interest to do so, after all. If they’re rude or inattentive, if their property is absolutely awful, they won’t have much business in the future.

Reputation has always mattered. But it’s even more important in this day and age, when it’s so easy to collect proof of (lack of) quality service.
I’ve Never Felt So Gigantic (Airbnb In Italy)

thomas_maertens avatar
Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, if it's in the toilets to wash your hands, I see no problem. If it's in the bathroom it's a bit different though

Airbnb Host Asking For Tips

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here’s a tip, Marzipan, sell the house to someone who needs housing to live in.

If You Needed Another Reason To Hate Airbnb. 2 Weeks Before Our Reservation Our Hosts Tells Us He Over Booked?? More In Comments

If your host is able and willing to help you out, then fantastic. However, if the problem is serious enough that you can’t stay at the place you’ve booked, you may want to ask for a refund. Airbnb prefers it if the guests and hosts work out any problems they have between themselves, directly. However, if your host is uncommunicative or unwilling to refund you your hard-earned cash, get in touch with the company directly. 
Found This Camera In My Vacation Rental

williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guess who's getting a complaint to the authorities and a 0 star review! 🥰

I Reserved An Airbnb With Sea View.... Can't Complaint

Only Cheese Grater At The Airbnb I’m Staying At

williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's for the rats- I mean mice that are staying with you

“If we find it’s an issue that’s supported by AirCover for guests, we’ll help you find a similar place, depending on availability at comparable pricing. If a similar place isn’t available or you’d prefer not to rebook, we’ll give you a full or partial refund,” the Airbnb team explains on the company’s website how they approach problematic situations.
Exactly What You Do Not Want To See In A Cupboard As You Pack Out Of Your Airbnb

My Airbnb Host Said “The Keysafe Is Near The White Door… It Is Silver With Black Plastic”

rlillemets avatar
Renno Lillemets
Renno Lillemets
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"This is the LockpickingLawyer, and today we are gonna see how fast we can get these open, only using paperclip"

The Sheets At My Airbnb. Homeowner Wouldn’t Answer The Phone Because It Was The Sabbath And He Couldn’t Work

All travelers have very different needs and expectations. That’s why it’s so important that Airbnb hosts are super transparent about their property. If the listing photos, descriptions, and reviews match reality, then everything’s fantastic. So long as the guests know what they’re signing up for, there shouldn’t be too many issues. Problems pop up when the listing is portrayed as far more glamorous than it really is.

To put it bluntly: you do not want to dash your guests’ expectations. If your property hasn’t been renovated in ages, don’t try to hide the fact by posting photos from a decade ago, when the home looked better. Guests who feel that they’ve been lied to are going to feel insulted. On the flip side, someone who gets exactly what they were promised will have come to terms with the fact their stay may be slightly uncomfortable.
17 Hrs In Transit Sydney To La, Just Want To Get Into My Airbnb And Sleep, Jet Lagged, Delirious, Airbnb App Makes Me Do Seven Rat Maze Puzzles For Security Check Ayfkm

Airbnb Asking For Tips After Charging A Cleaning Fee

Airbnb Left A Slightly Shitty Review Of Me

Airbnb notes that the top amenities that guests want include having a pool, a hot tub, wifi, a kitchen (obviously), free parking, air conditioning and/or heating, a washer or dryer, TV or cable, a fireplace, and self-check-in. These are all things that are nice to have. Though arguably, having access to wifi and a kitchen is far more important than having the luxury of washing your stress away in a hot tub.
Notice To Airbnb Guests

While My Family With Young Kids Were Staying At This Airbnb, A Old Man Walked Into The Backyard And Started Draining The Pool

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine, wanting use of the pool. So unreasonable. I mean, you go to a hotel, there's no way the hotel will let you swim. Oh, wait. NVM.

Airbnb Host Tried To Charge Us For Changing Settings On A Thermostat

Then again, people travel for different reasons. Some just need a logistically sound place to crash because they’re all about active adventuring. Others may genuinely want to unwind in style at the Airbnb home. Hosts need to understand what kinds of travelers they’re attracting with their properties. If they can identify their target audience and cater to them better, they’re more likely to grow a loyal following.
This Airbnb Host's Kitchen Rules

Water Has Been Piss-Yellow And Metallic Tasting In Our Airbnb For A Week Now. Owner Says They Can’t Do Anything About It

This Is The Hot Tub Of The Airbnb Which Was The Main Reason Why I Rented The Spot. Smelled Terrible And Was Obviously Not Cleaned In Forever

Meanwhile, guests have some other very common sense expectations. When they arrive at a property, they want the place to have the essentials, from toilet paper and soap to fresh towels, linens, and pillows. Moreover, if your guests happen to be working remotely during their trip, they’ll want a reliable wifi connection, a space where they can work comfortably, and good lighting. Even providing something as simple as some paper and a pen can make all the difference for pros working remotely.
Booked An Airbnb For The Family Because One Of Us Has An Open Heart Surgery Near That Town. Reviews For Cleanliness Were Outstanding. 5 Minutes Into Our Stay This Is What Our Socks Turned Into Just Walking Around. Host Refuses To Cancel/Refund

This TV At The Airbnb Im Staying At

williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You just have to grow a giraffe neck and it'll be fine

Airbnb Wasn’t What We Were Expecting

At the end of the day, no matter what niche of customers you cater to, your goal as a host is to provide quality. That means maintaining and renovating your property as needed. That means ensuring that your place is spotless every time you have a new guest. And that means being available to fix any issues that might pop up. Remember, if your guests spotted a rat running through your kitchen and snapped a photo, your initial reaction should not be to argue that it’s not a rat but a mouse.

What's your worst Airbnb story, dear Pandas? Tell us all about it in the comments.
Airbnb Host Tries To Slander Me

Exit Sign Inside My Airbnb

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

D@mn! I'm guessing throwing a towel over it wouldn't work

My Dads Airbnb In London Is Flooded

The Most Absurdly Thin Toilet Paper I Have Ever Seen, Found In My Airbnb

The Wi-Fi Password At My Airbnb In France

Drove 12 Hours To Our Airbnb Hoping To Get Some Rest, And It’s 37 Degrees In Here

rlillemets avatar
Renno Lillemets
Renno Lillemets
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cant tell if Celcius or Farenheight... Both are equally frightening...

This Knife At The Airbnb We Stayed At

williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally safe! Worst cases scenario you cut yourself with it and the wound gets infected so you die, nothing too bad /s

Air Quality Tests From My Airbnb Where The Host Claimed Not To Smell Any Mold (Control Test On Top). Support Refused My Refund

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could sue them. Particularly if, like me, you are highly allergic to mold. Something like that could throw someone into anaphylaxis.

Airbnb Is Getting Out Of Hand

$700-A-Night Airbnb And They Gave Us Half A Sponge

Left A 4 Star Review On An Airbnb. Host Messaged Me This Afterwards

I Tried To Open The A/C Vent

Impeccable Interior Design

Outlets At My Airbnb (USA)

My Airbnb Assured Me They Have A “Very Safe” Baby Gate

Airbnb Owner Expects Us To Tip His Cleaning Service He Hired On Top Of The $250 Cleaning Fee

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give your housekeepers a proper share of the $250 (or, you know, all of it), that’s my tip for you.

The Owners Of My Airbnb Were Definitely Trying To Torture Us

williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think this might be the worst one on this list

The Skylights In This Airbnb (And The Culprit)

I Moved The Coffee Maker At An Airbnb And Found This

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gross! 🤮 Guess those cleaning fees were not being used for a cleaning service

Found Black Mold In My Airbnb And Didn’t Even Get A Full Refund. They Said According To Policy That The Host Had To Approve And They Didn’t…

Just Arrived At My Airbnb In Sao Paulo At 3am. Host Is Obviously Also And Support Is Useless

They Said There Was A Sea View At Our Airbnb

To The Guy Saying His Airbnb Had A Sink Too Close To The Toilet… I Wanted To Welcome Myself To The Club

Our Airbnb Host Forgot To Mention The Roof Replacement In Our Attic Appartment

williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
