That place you booked? You might have just accidentally stumbled on a nightmare waiting to happen. We’ve compiled a list of the very worst experiences travelers have had with Airbnb hosts and homes, as shared by the r/mildlyinfuriating online community. Check ‘em out below. Pssst, Pandas, if your host is arguing that a rat you saw in the kitchen is ‘actually a mouse,’ it’s best to book a hotel in the future.

Going on holiday should be straightforward. You pick a destination. You buy your tickets. You book a room at some cozy little place. You pack your bags. And then you’re off on an adventure! Sadly, life often isn’t as smooth as that.

#1 Found A Camera In My Air B&b. It Was Halfway Behind The Painting With Only The Lens Peeking Out. Discovered It Because We Heard It Clicking After Me And My Girl Got Out Of The Shower

#2 Port Huron, Mi Outrageous Airbnb 67$/Night Listing Came Out To 261$. Cant Forget The 150$ Cleaning Fee That Will Be Conducted By The Guest

The r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit is practically a legend on the internet. Created more than a decade ago, way back in June 2012, it’s now home to nearly 6.7 million members from all around the World Wide Web. Members of the online community share the ‘mildly infuriating’ things that have happened to them. These can range from dealing with rude people and frustrating bureaucracy to rising prices and… horrible experiences with Airbnb and other companies.

#5 More Reasons To Hate Airbnb. I Went On A Trip Several Weeks Ago To New Orleans, And Our Airbnb Host Didn't Tell Us Until We Landed That The Pool Was Unusable. The A/C In 80% Of The House Was Broken Too

#6 The Airbnb I'm At Has The Toilet So Close To The Sink I Can Wash My Hands And Poop At The Same Time

According to Airbnb, if you ever have a problem during your stay, you should document the issue and get in touch with your host. The company notes that guests have 72 hours (3 days) to report any issues they find to either the host or Airbnb itself. ADVERTISEMENT It’s recommended that you take photos or film the problem so that there’s evidence, whether you’re dealing with a broken chair or something far more serious.

#7 I Checked Into My Airbnb Apartment In Seattle Today And Saw This When I Opened The Fridge. F**k Everything About This

To be fair, many hosts are going to be able and willing to sort out whatever problem their guests face. It’s in their best interest to do so, after all. If they’re rude or inattentive, if their property is absolutely awful, they won’t have much business in the future. Reputation has always mattered. But it’s even more important in this day and age, when it’s so easy to collect proof of (lack of) quality service.

#12 If You Needed Another Reason To Hate Airbnb. 2 Weeks Before Our Reservation Our Hosts Tells Us He Over Booked?? More In Comments

If your host is able and willing to help you out, then fantastic. However, if the problem is serious enough that you can’t stay at the place you’ve booked, you may want to ask for a refund. Airbnb prefers it if the guests and hosts work out any problems they have between themselves, directly. However, if your host is uncommunicative or unwilling to refund you your hard-earned cash, get in touch with the company directly.

“If we find it’s an issue that’s supported by AirCover for guests, we’ll help you find a similar place, depending on availability at comparable pricing. If a similar place isn’t available or you’d prefer not to rebook, we’ll give you a full or partial refund,” the Airbnb team explains on the company’s website how they approach problematic situations.

#16 Exactly What You Do Not Want To See In A Cupboard As You Pack Out Of Your Airbnb

#18 The Sheets At My Airbnb. Homeowner Wouldn't Answer The Phone Because It Was The Sabbath And He Couldn't Work

All travelers have very different needs and expectations. That’s why it’s so important that Airbnb hosts are super transparent about their property. If the listing photos, descriptions, and reviews match reality, then everything’s fantastic. So long as the guests know what they’re signing up for, there shouldn’t be too many issues. Problems pop up when the listing is portrayed as far more glamorous than it really is. To put it bluntly: you do not want to dash your guests’ expectations. If your property hasn’t been renovated in ages, don’t try to hide the fact by posting photos from a decade ago, when the home looked better. Guests who feel that they’ve been lied to are going to feel insulted. On the flip side, someone who gets exactly what they were promised will have come to terms with the fact their stay may be slightly uncomfortable.

#19 17 Hrs In Transit Sydney To La, Just Want To Get Into My Airbnb And Sleep, Jet Lagged, Delirious, Airbnb App Makes Me Do Seven Rat Maze Puzzles For Security Check Ayfkm

Airbnb notes that the top amenities that guests want include having a pool, a hot tub, wifi, a kitchen (obviously), free parking, air conditioning and/or heating, a washer or dryer, TV or cable, a fireplace, and self-check-in. These are all things that are nice to have. Though arguably, having access to wifi and a kitchen is far more important than having the luxury of washing your stress away in a hot tub.

#23 While My Family With Young Kids Were Staying At This Airbnb, A Old Man Walked Into The Backyard And Started Draining The Pool

Then again, people travel for different reasons. Some just need a logistically sound place to crash because they’re all about active adventuring. Others may genuinely want to unwind in style at the Airbnb home. Hosts need to understand what kinds of travelers they’re attracting with their properties. If they can identify their target audience and cater to them better, they’re more likely to grow a loyal following.

#26 Water Has Been Piss-Yellow And Metallic Tasting In Our Airbnb For A Week Now. Owner Says They Can't Do Anything About It

#27 This Is The Hot Tub Of The Airbnb Which Was The Main Reason Why I Rented The Spot. Smelled Terrible And Was Obviously Not Cleaned In Forever

Meanwhile, guests have some other very common sense expectations. When they arrive at a property, they want the place to have the essentials, from toilet paper and soap to fresh towels, linens, and pillows. Moreover, if your guests happen to be working remotely during their trip, they’ll want a reliable wifi connection, a space where they can work comfortably, and good lighting. Even providing something as simple as some paper and a pen can make all the difference for pros working remotely.

#28 Booked An Airbnb For The Family Because One Of Us Has An Open Heart Surgery Near That Town. Reviews For Cleanliness Were Outstanding. 5 Minutes Into Our Stay This Is What Our Socks Turned Into Just Walking Around. Host Refuses To Cancel/Refund

At the end of the day, no matter what niche of customers you cater to, your goal as a host is to provide quality. That means maintaining and renovating your property as needed. That means ensuring that your place is spotless every time you have a new guest. And that means being available to fix any issues that might pop up. Remember, if your guests spotted a rat running through your kitchen and snapped a photo, your initial reaction should not be to argue that it’s not a rat but a mouse. What's your worst Airbnb story, dear Pandas? Tell us all about it in the comments.

#36 Drove 12 Hours To Our Airbnb Hoping To Get Some Rest, And It's 37 Degrees In Here

#38 Air Quality Tests From My Airbnb Where The Host Claimed Not To Smell Any Mold (Control Test On Top). Support Refused My Refund

#46 Airbnb Owner Expects Us To Tip His Cleaning Service He Hired On Top Of The $250 Cleaning Fee

#50 Found Black Mold In My Airbnb And Didn't Even Get A Full Refund. They Said According To Policy That The Host Had To Approve And They Didn't…

#51 Just Arrived At My Airbnb In Sao Paulo At 3am. Host Is Obviously Also And Support Is Useless