“Normalize Airbnb Guests Taking Out The Trash”: Host Gets Dragged Online
Travel

“Normalize Airbnb Guests Taking Out The Trash”: Host Gets Dragged Online

Booking an Airbnb can feel a bit like gambling. Will it actually look like the photos on the listing? Who knows. Will you be expected to clean the whole home and do laundry before checking out? Maybe! Will the host have a hidden camera in the corner of the bedroom? Only time will tell!

Travelers have been complaining about entitled Airbnb hosts for years, but somehow, the problem still hasn’t gone away. Recently, one host shared a video noting that she wants all of her guests to take out the trash bins at her home, but content creator Matt Lipari was not having it. Below, you’ll find the reaction video that he posted on TikTok, as well as some of the replies viewers shared.

    An Airbnb host shared that she thinks guests should be required to take out the trash

    Person taking out trash, suggesting normalizing Airbnb guests doing the same, with text overlay about host responsibilities.

    Image credits: mattlipari

    And this man quickly reacted with a video detailing his thoughts on guests being expected to do chores

    Close-up of a man with curly hair, discussing Airbnb guests taking out the trash.

    Image credits: mattlipari

    Text questioning if Airbnb guests should assemble furniture from IKEA boxes.

    Hand holding an IKEA catalog while descending an escalator, focusing on the cover image.

    Image credits: billow926 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text reading, "I'll pay you, and I'll build the stuff. I'll paint the place too. Tell me what you need. It's my vacation.

    Text expressing dissatisfaction about Airbnb guests taking out the trash on vacation.

    Airbnb kitchen shelf with decor, plants, and utensils, promoting a welcoming stay.

    Image credits: Andrea Davis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text image expressing reluctance about Airbnb guests doing chores like taking out trash.

    Image credits: mattlipari

    You can watch Matt’s full video right here

    @mattlipari #stitch with chelsieairbnbbusiness/ig #comedy ♬ original sound – Matt Lipari

    Booking an Airbnb can be hit or miss

    Airbnb was once touted as a unique and affordable travel option. If you wanted to feel like a local in a foreign city, you could stay in a cozy apartment in the heart of old town with a fully equipped kitchen for a fraction of the cost of staying in a hotel. Over time, however, booking an Airbnb morphed into a huge risk for travelers to take.  

    Exorbitant cleaning fees, confusing check-in instructions and uncomfortable encounters with hosts have tainted this booking platform for many travelers. Whether you’ve had great experiences with Airbnb or not, I’m sure you’ve at least heard horror stories about everything that can go wrong when you stay in another person’s home. 

    In fact, many travelers are now leaning towards the more traditional option of simply booking a hotel because they’re tired of dealing with the complicated demands of Airbnb hosts. As far as why guests are opting for hotels, Plus Travel Group notes that check-in and check-out are much easier. 

    There’s always a front desk, and there will be staff on the property 24/7. You’ll never have to search for a keypad outside of an apartment in the middle of the night, struggle with a difficult key or drag your suitcase up 5 flights of stairs. Plus, when it’s time to head home, you won’t be expected to run the dishwasher and washing machine, take out the trash and vacuum the floors.

    You also know what to expect when you book a hotel. The room will be reasonably comfortable, and you’re guaranteed to have a bed with clean sheets and your own bathroom. You won’t find a huge pile of dirt in the corner of the room or a hairball in the shower. And if you need something like shampoo or a blow dryer, the front desk has got you covered.

    Many travelers are opting for hotels because they’re much more reliable

    Hotels are often safer than Airbnbs as well, as the parking lots are well lit and have security cameras. And you know that no one is going to barge into your room while you’re sleeping. Unfortunately, some guests have had terrible experiences with Airbnbs, from finding hidden cameras to having their hosts enter the apartment unannounced.  

    Plus, nowadays, you’re probably not going to save very much, if any, money by booking an Airbnb. According to NerdWallet, hotels are typically the cheaper option for a short stay or a small number of people, because Airbnbs tend to tack on large cleaning fees. A one night stay in a small Airbnb is about $125 on average, meanwhile you could spend only $89 on a hotel room for two for one night.

    However, if you’re traveling in a large group or for many days, you might find that Airbnb is the better option, due to multi-day discounts and splitting the cost amongst your friends. 

    But there are many other options to consider as well, including whether or not parking and breakfast are free, what kinds of amenities you’ll have access to and how easy it is to commute to and from the property you’ve booked. 

    At the end of the day, it’s up to the travelers to decide what the best option for their trip is. But Airbnb hosts shouldn’t be surprised to hear that guests don’t want to do chores while they’re trying to enjoy a relaxing week off from work. We would love to hear your thoughts on this story down below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article discussing Airbnb, look no further than right here!  

    The majority of viewers agreed with Matt’s take and shared why they tend to avoid Airbnbs too

    Comment sarcastically discussing Airbnb guests doing personal tasks like taxes.

    Comment questioning Airbnb guest responsibilities with 6,216 likes.

    Comment on Airbnb guests taking out trash controversy; user prefers hotels.

    Comment by crabbyb5 lamenting the old days when Airbnb was worthwhile, with 36.5K likes.

    Emili Couch's comment on Airbnb guest expectations, mentioning extra cleaning charges and a car accident.

    Comment about Airbnb guests' increasing responsibilities, mentioning tasks like taking out the trash and cleaning.

    Comment on Airbnb guests doing chores, mentioning cleaning gutters and repainting as a guest.

    Comment on normalizing Airbnb guests mowing lawns, resealing driveways.

    Comment criticizing Airbnb guest trash responsibilities, expressing preference for hotel services.

    Comment questioning cleaning fee related to Airbnb guests taking out trash.

    Comment on Airbnb hosts and guests, discussing changes in provided amenities over time.

    Comment criticizing Airbnb guests taking out trash, saying hotels don't expect them to join the cleaning crew.

    User questions $300 cleaning fee amid Airbnb trash discussion, gains 4337 likes.

    Comment criticizing Airbnb guests not taking out trash, preferring hotel staff instead.

    Comment mentioning Airbnb guests being asked to sleep in their car, with reactions shown.

    Comment discussing Airbnb guests and the expectations of their stay compared to hotels.

    Comment discussing Airbnb guests and leaving Airbnb in 2024, with 4625 likes.

    Social media post about Airbnb guest experiences with taking out trash and extra charges.

    User comment on Airbnb's pricing and rental crisis, mentioning bringing the trash bin in.

    Comment criticizing Airbnb rules and expectations, highlighting preference for hotel stays.

    Social media comment criticizing Airbnb guests' responsibilities, favoring hotel amenities and services.

    Text comment about preferring hotels over Airbnb, humorously stating unwillingness to clean, with high likes.

    Comment criticizing Airbnb guests taking out trash, comparing it to hotel services.

    Comment criticizing Airbnb host's rules about WiFi usage for sleep.

    User expressing frustration about Airbnb cleaning tasks and fees in a comment with 1708 likes.

    Online discussion about Airbnb guests and cleaning responsibilities, highlighting dishwashing and trash duties.

    Comment questioning the benefits of Airbnb, mentioning hotels being as cheap and handling tasks like taking out trash.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cousin has a beach condo in a small town here in NC that is listed on VRBO. She does ask for people to take all trash to the onsite dumpster before they leave and to take any food out of the fridge. The cleaning lady she had got sick and had to retire and died about a year later. She ended up getting a cleaning company and had to go up to what they charge for the cleaning fee. They go in, strip the beds and put the sheets in the washer and put another clean set on the beds. Clean and sanitize the bathrooms and make sure there is plenty of TP and hand soap. They clean the kitchen, check to see if anything is in the dishwasher. Dust the whole place sweep and mop everywhere and vacuum the bedrooms. They also clean the bathroom mirrors and huge sliding glass doors in the living room and bedrooms out to the balcony which they also sweep. Oh and they clean the ceiling fans in the bedrooms They put clean hand towels in the bathrooms and kitchen towels and dish cloths.

