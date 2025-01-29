“Normalize Airbnb Guests Taking Out The Trash”: Host Gets Dragged Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Booking an Airbnb can feel a bit like gambling. Will it actually look like the photos on the listing? Who knows. Will you be expected to clean the whole home and do laundry before checking out? Maybe! Will the host have a hidden camera in the corner of the bedroom? Only time will tell!

Travelers have been complaining about entitled Airbnb hosts for years, but somehow, the problem still hasn’t gone away. Recently, one host shared a video noting that she wants all of her guests to take out the trash bins at her home, but content creator Matt Lipari was not having it. Below, you’ll find the reaction video that he posted on TikTok, as well as some of the replies viewers shared.

An Airbnb host shared that she thinks guests should be required to take out the trash

Image credits: mattlipari

And this man quickly reacted with a video detailing his thoughts on guests being expected to do chores

Image credits: mattlipari

Image credits: billow926 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Davis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: mattlipari

You can watch Matt’s full video right here

Booking an Airbnb can be hit or miss

Airbnb was once touted as a unique and affordable travel option. If you wanted to feel like a local in a foreign city, you could stay in a cozy apartment in the heart of old town with a fully equipped kitchen for a fraction of the cost of staying in a hotel. Over time, however, booking an Airbnb morphed into a huge risk for travelers to take.

Exorbitant cleaning fees, confusing check-in instructions and uncomfortable encounters with hosts have tainted this booking platform for many travelers. Whether you’ve had great experiences with Airbnb or not, I’m sure you’ve at least heard horror stories about everything that can go wrong when you stay in another person’s home.

In fact, many travelers are now leaning towards the more traditional option of simply booking a hotel because they’re tired of dealing with the complicated demands of Airbnb hosts. As far as why guests are opting for hotels, Plus Travel Group notes that check-in and check-out are much easier.

There’s always a front desk, and there will be staff on the property 24/7. You’ll never have to search for a keypad outside of an apartment in the middle of the night, struggle with a difficult key or drag your suitcase up 5 flights of stairs. Plus, when it’s time to head home, you won’t be expected to run the dishwasher and washing machine, take out the trash and vacuum the floors.

You also know what to expect when you book a hotel. The room will be reasonably comfortable, and you’re guaranteed to have a bed with clean sheets and your own bathroom. You won’t find a huge pile of dirt in the corner of the room or a hairball in the shower. And if you need something like shampoo or a blow dryer, the front desk has got you covered.

Many travelers are opting for hotels because they’re much more reliable

Hotels are often safer than Airbnbs as well, as the parking lots are well lit and have security cameras. And you know that no one is going to barge into your room while you’re sleeping. Unfortunately, some guests have had terrible experiences with Airbnbs, from finding hidden cameras to having their hosts enter the apartment unannounced.

Plus, nowadays, you’re probably not going to save very much, if any, money by booking an Airbnb. According to NerdWallet, hotels are typically the cheaper option for a short stay or a small number of people, because Airbnbs tend to tack on large cleaning fees. A one night stay in a small Airbnb is about $125 on average, meanwhile you could spend only $89 on a hotel room for two for one night.

However, if you’re traveling in a large group or for many days, you might find that Airbnb is the better option, due to multi-day discounts and splitting the cost amongst your friends.

But there are many other options to consider as well, including whether or not parking and breakfast are free, what kinds of amenities you’ll have access to and how easy it is to commute to and from the property you’ve booked.

At the end of the day, it’s up to the travelers to decide what the best option for their trip is. But Airbnb hosts shouldn’t be surprised to hear that guests don’t want to do chores while they’re trying to enjoy a relaxing week off from work. We would love to hear your thoughts on this story down below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article discussing Airbnb, look no further than right here!

The majority of viewers agreed with Matt’s take and shared why they tend to avoid Airbnbs too

