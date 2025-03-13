It’s no secret that hotels and Airbnb hosts have quite a few deceptive tactics under their belt to lure in guests to stay with them. After all, it’s true that in business , the end often justifies the means, no matter how sad that might sound. One of the most common ways people are tricked to book a stay is by using listing images that promise picture-perfect accommodations that in reality fall terribly short.The Bored Panda team has scoured the web for some of the worst hotel and Airbnb expectation vs. reality instances in hopes that it encourages you to double and even triple check the legitimacy of your booking. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1 This Polish Hotel's Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life Share icon

#2 Airbnb Room Online Compared To Real Life Share icon A buddy of mine is currently in rome and pays 200€ per night for that beauty. The bed is rock solid and the bathroom is a biological research center for mold apparently.



#3 "Some Renervation Work During Your Stay" Share icon

#4 Supposed Romantic Beachside Hotel Room Share icon I wasn’t expecting a Marriott but…dang. When I raised my disappointment to the hotel manager, his response was, “…Is it the carpet?” No, no it is not just the carpet.

The cherry on top are the vinyl blinds with stock-image-quality prints. TWO of them. Even better.



#5 From A French Airbnb Alternative Share icon

#6 Hahahaha When One Of The Troops Books An Air Bnb Specifically For The Pool Table Share icon

#7 Picture Of My Hotelroom On Booking Website vs. Picture I Made When We Walked Into The Room. I Hope My Roommate Doesn't Need To Use The Toilet Tonight Share icon

#8 Over $200 Hotel Pool Mid Summer Share icon

#9 The View Of Other Hotel Pool From Our Room vs. Our Actual Hotel Pool Share icon

#10 Airbnb Edition. Pretty T-O’d Share icon

#11 Swimming Pool Share icon

#12 This Was Our Flat In Vauxhall, London. Found It On Airbnb, €90,00 A Night. Turns Out This Was An Appartment With More People Living In It Share icon And also no possibility to lock te room when you leave. Left the keys on the sink and left for a nice flat in Shoreditch.



#13 Airbnb Expectations vs. Reality. Host Doesn’t Care About Resolving The Issue And Says The Pool Was Just Cleaned Share icon

#14 In-Laws Booked Us A Cabin. What We Thought We Were Getting vs. What We Actually Got Share icon

#15 Inside It Was Great, Nothing Wrong With It. Just So Weird When You Arrive Share icon

#16 I’m So Bummed With Our Airbnb They Didn’t Tell Us The Grounds Were Torn Up For Construction. I Complained Share icon The host offered a refund if we cancel but there isn’t anything available that could work for us and we didn’t know until we arrived. The marketing vs. The reality.



#17 What Do You See In The Airbnb Ad "House With Pool In Pelion" vs. What They Take You To When You Arrive At The Property Share icon

#18 The Airbnb Ad vs. Reality Share icon

#19 Expectations vs. Reality Share icon

#20 My Boyfriend’s Air Bnb-Expectations vs. Reality Share icon

#21 Had To Go To Southern Kansas To Lay Asphalt During The First Week Of The Year That The Temps Are In The Mid To Upper 90's Share icon Looked at the hotel on Google and got excited because they have a decent-looking pool. This is what I saw when we got here



#22 Hotel Ad vs. Reality In Vietnam Share icon

#23 The View From Our Hotel In San Francisco. We Booked The Room Especially For A Bay View Share icon

#24 Hotel Pool Expectation vs. Reality Share icon

#25 Booked A Room In Kansas On A Cross Country Road Trip, Told My Daughter She Could Swim When We Got To The Hotel Share icon

#26 The Wife And I Got A Hotel In Nm. This Is What We Got Share icon

#27 Airbnb In San Diego... Who Wouldn’t Love A View Of The Ocean With Porta Potties And Early Morning Construction? Share icon

#28 Expectation vs. Reality Share icon

#29 Hotel Room That I Booked vs. Hotel Room That I Got Share icon Totally horrid experience with MakeMyTrip, as the hotel booking was “non-refundable” they won’t be able to do anything. Completely ruined my family vacation. I will advise everyone to check the refund policy before booking.



Not sure whether consumer court is a good option or not. This was a fraud in my opinion but not sure if MMT can get away with this by stating their “policies”



#30 Thanks, "Quality" Inn Share icon

#31 They Plugged The Fridge In I'm Done Share icon

#32 Seeing A Bunch Of Tweets About Airbnb And Thinking About The One I Stayed In A Week Ago And How Awful It Was.. Expectations vs. Reality Share icon

#33 That’s Awful Share icon

#34 In Today's Episode Of Waddirass, Airbnb Owners And The Audacity. Promo vs. Reality Share icon

#35 What You Expect To Find, vs. What You Find Share icon

#36 Let's Compare The Photo Of The Bedroom In The Airbnb Super Host's Listing Of The Apartment vs. The Moldy Bedroom That Made My Daughter Sick Share icon And for which the doctor said we needed to get her out or she would develop bronchitis. I have the doctor's note.



#37 Airbnb Listing vs. Reality Share icon

#38 The Airbnb vs. The Ad. The First Is A CGI The Other Is The Shabby Box They Built Share icon

#39 Expectation vs. Reality: Bathroom Edition Share icon Zillow picture looks innocent enough. A little strange but you’d assume the fish eye squished the tub. NOPE! Tub is in sideways and our tiny real estate agent had to get up next to it sideways. Practical!



#40 The Price Was Also Ridiculously High Share icon

#41 Pent House Where? Share icon

#42 This Weekend Was Wild, We Got An Airbnb To Celebrate My Birthday And We Got Catfished. Literally The Worst Airbnb We’ve Ever Been To Share icon We had to mop and clean up ourselves in order to make it work. Friends and I are definitely trauma-bonded. Listing pics vs. Reality.



#43 The Room We Booked vs. The Room We Got. And They’re Not Even Classy Enough To Apologize Or Fix It Share icon

#44 Here’s Some Photos Animal Droppings, Mold, Fluid Stains All Over The Furnitures Share icon Not the same space & you can only hope you don’t get a disease. Again $800/night & Airbnb refunded the previous guests. Failed to take down the listing.



#45 Went To The Keys To Celebrate My Graduation. Hotel Advertises As Having Its Own Private Beach (Top Photo From Website) Bottom Photo Is What We Arrived To Share icon "Beach" is completely filled with stinking and rotting seaweed to the point that you can’t even get in the water.



#46 Not Even An Ex Lied To Me So Much. Airbnb vs. Reality Share icon

#47 We Left, Checked Into The Thompson, And Got A Refund Share icon