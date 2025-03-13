47 Times People’s Expectations For An Airbnb Were Not Met
It’s no secret that hotels and Airbnb hosts have quite a few deceptive tactics under their belt to lure in guests to stay with them. After all, it’s true that in business, the end often justifies the means, no matter how sad that might sound. One of the most common ways people are tricked to book a stay is by using listing images that promise picture-perfect accommodations that in reality fall terribly short.The Bored Panda team has scoured the web for some of the worst hotel and Airbnb expectation vs. reality instances in hopes that it encourages you to double and even triple check the legitimacy of your booking. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.
This Polish Hotel's Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life
Airbnb Room Online Compared To Real Life
A buddy of mine is currently in rome and pays 200€ per night for that beauty. The bed is rock solid and the bathroom is a biological research center for mold apparently.
"Some Renervation Work During Your Stay"
Supposed Romantic Beachside Hotel Room
I wasn’t expecting a Marriott but…dang. When I raised my disappointment to the hotel manager, his response was, “…Is it the carpet?” No, no it is not just the carpet.
The cherry on top are the vinyl blinds with stock-image-quality prints. TWO of them. Even better.
From A French Airbnb Alternative
Hahahaha When One Of The Troops Books An Air Bnb Specifically For The Pool Table
Picture Of My Hotelroom On Booking Website vs. Picture I Made When We Walked Into The Room. I Hope My Roommate Doesn't Need To Use The Toilet Tonight
Over $200 Hotel Pool Mid Summer
The View Of Other Hotel Pool From Our Room vs. Our Actual Hotel Pool
Airbnb Edition. Pretty T-O’d
Swimming Pool
This Was Our Flat In Vauxhall, London. Found It On Airbnb, €90,00 A Night. Turns Out This Was An Appartment With More People Living In It
And also no possibility to lock te room when you leave. Left the keys on the sink and left for a nice flat in Shoreditch.
Airbnb Expectations vs. Reality. Host Doesn’t Care About Resolving The Issue And Says The Pool Was Just Cleaned
In-Laws Booked Us A Cabin. What We Thought We Were Getting vs. What We Actually Got
Inside It Was Great, Nothing Wrong With It. Just So Weird When You Arrive
I’m So Bummed With Our Airbnb They Didn’t Tell Us The Grounds Were Torn Up For Construction. I Complained
The host offered a refund if we cancel but there isn’t anything available that could work for us and we didn’t know until we arrived. The marketing vs. The reality.
What Do You See In The Airbnb Ad "House With Pool In Pelion" vs. What They Take You To When You Arrive At The Property
The Airbnb Ad vs. Reality
Expectations vs. Reality
My Boyfriend’s Air Bnb-Expectations vs. Reality
Had To Go To Southern Kansas To Lay Asphalt During The First Week Of The Year That The Temps Are In The Mid To Upper 90's
Looked at the hotel on Google and got excited because they have a decent-looking pool. This is what I saw when we got here
Hotel Ad vs. Reality In Vietnam
The View From Our Hotel In San Francisco. We Booked The Room Especially For A Bay View
Hotel Pool Expectation vs. Reality
Booked A Room In Kansas On A Cross Country Road Trip, Told My Daughter She Could Swim When We Got To The Hotel
The Wife And I Got A Hotel In Nm. This Is What We Got
Airbnb In San Diego... Who Wouldn’t Love A View Of The Ocean With Porta Potties And Early Morning Construction?
Expectation vs. Reality
Hotel Room That I Booked vs. Hotel Room That I Got
Totally horrid experience with MakeMyTrip, as the hotel booking was “non-refundable” they won’t be able to do anything. Completely ruined my family vacation. I will advise everyone to check the refund policy before booking.
Not sure whether consumer court is a good option or not. This was a fraud in my opinion but not sure if MMT can get away with this by stating their “policies”
Thanks, "Quality" Inn
They Plugged The Fridge In I'm Done
Seeing A Bunch Of Tweets About Airbnb And Thinking About The One I Stayed In A Week Ago And How Awful It Was.. Expectations vs. Reality
That’s Awful
In Today's Episode Of Waddirass, Airbnb Owners And The Audacity. Promo vs. Reality
What You Expect To Find, vs. What You Find
Let's Compare The Photo Of The Bedroom In The Airbnb Super Host's Listing Of The Apartment vs. The Moldy Bedroom That Made My Daughter Sick
And for which the doctor said we needed to get her out or she would develop bronchitis. I have the doctor's note.
Airbnb Listing vs. Reality
The Airbnb vs. The Ad. The First Is A CGI The Other Is The Shabby Box They Built
Expectation vs. Reality: Bathroom Edition
Zillow picture looks innocent enough. A little strange but you’d assume the fish eye squished the tub. NOPE! Tub is in sideways and our tiny real estate agent had to get up next to it sideways. Practical!
The Price Was Also Ridiculously High
Pent House Where?
This Weekend Was Wild, We Got An Airbnb To Celebrate My Birthday And We Got Catfished. Literally The Worst Airbnb We’ve Ever Been To
We had to mop and clean up ourselves in order to make it work. Friends and I are definitely trauma-bonded. Listing pics vs. Reality.
The Room We Booked vs. The Room We Got. And They’re Not Even Classy Enough To Apologize Or Fix It
Here’s Some Photos Animal Droppings, Mold, Fluid Stains All Over The Furnitures
Not the same space & you can only hope you don’t get a disease. Again $800/night & Airbnb refunded the previous guests. Failed to take down the listing.
Went To The Keys To Celebrate My Graduation. Hotel Advertises As Having Its Own Private Beach (Top Photo From Website) Bottom Photo Is What We Arrived To
"Beach" is completely filled with stinking and rotting seaweed to the point that you can’t even get in the water.