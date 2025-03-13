ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that hotels and Airbnb hosts have quite a few deceptive tactics under their belt to lure in guests to stay with them. After all, it’s true that in business, the end often justifies the means, no matter how sad that might sound. One of the most common ways people are tricked to book a stay is by using listing images that promise picture-perfect accommodations that in reality fall terribly short.The Bored Panda team has scoured the web for some of the worst hotel and Airbnb expectation vs. reality instances in hopes that it encourages you to double and even triple check the legitimacy of your booking. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Polish Hotel's Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life

Green hotel beside industrial cooling tower, showcasing unmet Airbnb expectations.

0SafeBit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Airbnb Room Online Compared To Real Life

    Airbnb room with mismatched bedding and curtains, highlighting unmet guest expectations.

    A buddy of mine is currently in rome and pays 200€ per night for that beauty. The bed is rock solid and the bathroom is a biological research center for mold apparently.

    MrKampfDackel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    "Some Renervation Work During Your Stay"

    Airbnb expectation vs reality: Orange hotel facade before and under construction, with scaffolding and a crane.

    manmikey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Supposed Romantic Beachside Hotel Room

    Airbnb expectations versus reality: mismatched room decor with no balcony, highlighting differences in style and amenities.

    I wasn’t expecting a Marriott but…dang. When I raised my disappointment to the hotel manager, his response was, “…Is it the carpet?” No, no it is not just the carpet.
    The cherry on top are the vinyl blinds with stock-image-quality prints. TWO of them. Even better.

    PerformerAny3667 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    From A French Airbnb Alternative

    Airbnb expectations unmet: first image shows a large pool, second image shows a small above-ground pool with a man standing beside it.

    robot_accomplice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Hahahaha When One Of The Troops Books An Air Bnb Specifically For The Pool Table

    Man playing pool on a small table in a rustic Airbnb with stone walls and modern decor.

    BrianAshe1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Picture Of My Hotelroom On Booking Website vs. Picture I Made When We Walked Into The Room. I Hope My Roommate Doesn't Need To Use The Toilet Tonight

    Airbnb expectation not met: mismatched bedroom and bathroom layout with twin beds and a toilet near the bed.

    Th3_Accountant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Over $200 Hotel Pool Mid Summer

    Empty outdoor pool contrasting with an expectation picture of a luxury Airbnb pool area.

    GatoFuzzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The View Of Other Hotel Pool From Our Room vs. Our Actual Hotel Pool

    Comparison of Airbnb expectations shows a large luxury pool versus a smaller, regular pool.

    docsolid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Airbnb Edition. Pretty T-O’d

    Airbnb expectations versus reality: neat rooftop with games versus disorganized, bare rooftop area.

    Heisenberg3556 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Swimming Pool

    Expectation vs reality in Airbnb photo, showing a large pool online but a small blue inflatable pool in reality.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    This Was Our Flat In Vauxhall, London. Found It On Airbnb, €90,00 A Night. Turns Out This Was An Appartment With More People Living In It

    "Airbnb expectations vs reality: spacious room vs cramped mattress in corner."

    And also no possibility to lock te room when you leave. Left the keys on the sink and left for a nice flat in Shoreditch.

    mazeclaessen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Airbnb Expectations vs. Reality. Host Doesn’t Care About Resolving The Issue And Says The Pool Was Just Cleaned

    Airbnb expectations versus reality with a pool, one image shows clear water, the other cloudy.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    In-Laws Booked Us A Cabin. What We Thought We Were Getting vs. What We Actually Got

    Airbnb disappointment: mismatched expectations with a small house and trailer in the yard.

    Manodactyl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Inside It Was Great, Nothing Wrong With It. Just So Weird When You Arrive

    Airbnb expectations fail: top photo shows a modern pool area; bottom photo reveals a construction site with debris.

    adriaandotcom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    I’m So Bummed With Our Airbnb They Didn’t Tell Us The Grounds Were Torn Up For Construction. I Complained

    Airbnb expectations vs reality: balcony view with palm trees and construction nearby.

    The host offered a refund if we cancel but there isn’t anything available that could work for us and we didn’t know until we arrived. The marketing vs. The reality.

    imkylelambert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    What Do You See In The Airbnb Ad "House With Pool In Pelion" vs. What They Take You To When You Arrive At The Property

    Charming stone house above, overgrown house with muddy yard below; highlights unmet expectations at an Airbnb.

    nyctalopos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    The Airbnb Ad vs. Reality

    Airbnb shower with a short curtain, revealing an unexpected design issue in a wooden bathroom.

    cheldoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Expectations vs. Reality

    Airbnb expectations not met: mismatched interiors, cluttered balcony view, construction site outside, unfinished wall inside.

    hnnhwlhlm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Boyfriend’s Air Bnb-Expectations vs. Reality

    Expectations vs. reality: Airbnb house in daytime and messy nighttime scene with trash outside.

    babyvampnicole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Had To Go To Southern Kansas To Lay Asphalt During The First Week Of The Year That The Temps Are In The Mid To Upper 90's

    Airbnb expectation vs reality: top image shows a clean pool; bottom image shows the pool under construction with dirt pile.

    Looked at the hotel on Google and got excited because they have a decent-looking pool. This is what I saw when we got here

    AspChef Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Hotel Ad vs. Reality In Vietnam

    Expectation vs reality of Airbnb pool: large rooftop infinity pool compared to small indoor pool with ladder.

    abenomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The View From Our Hotel In San Francisco. We Booked The Room Especially For A Bay View

    Expectation vs. reality of an Airbnb stay; scenic view contrasted with an industrial setting.

    Christopherfromtheuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Hotel Pool Expectation vs. Reality

    Airbnb expectations vs. reality: Upper clean pool and lower empty, neglected pool in a white and blue building.

    gumbywho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Booked A Room In Kansas On A Cross Country Road Trip, Told My Daughter She Could Swim When We Got To The Hotel

    Airbnb pool expectations vs reality: clean blue pool above, murky green pool below, illustrating a disappointing experience.

    forthaysinnsucks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    The Wife And I Got A Hotel In Nm. This Is What We Got

    Airbnb expectations vs. reality: tidy, well-lit room compared to messy, dimly lit room with unmade bed and luggage.

    krthompson87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Airbnb In San Diego... Who Wouldn’t Love A View Of The Ocean With Porta Potties And Early Morning Construction?

    Airbnb expectations vs reality: a scenic patio view blocked by construction fencing and equipment.

    sawdust_princess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Expectation vs. Reality

    Airbnb expectation vs reality: clean blue pool on left, dirty green pool on right.

    leightravels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Hotel Room That I Booked vs. Hotel Room That I Got

    Airbnb room issues: unclean wardrobe, lizard on wall, moldy ceiling, messy bathroom, and cluttered space.

    Totally horrid experience with MakeMyTrip, as the hotel booking was “non-refundable” they won’t be able to do anything. Completely ruined my family vacation. I will advise everyone to check the refund policy before booking.

    Not sure whether consumer court is a good option or not. This was a fraud in my opinion but not sure if MMT can get away with this by stating their “policies”

    agnibha_bose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Thanks, "Quality" Inn

    Airbnb whirlpool room expectation vs reality with mismatched tubs in a mirrored bathroom setting.

    commanderfetus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    They Plugged The Fridge In I'm Done

    Airbnb expectations versus reality: Modern kitchen listing compared to a dim, minimal kitchen space in real life.

    highlightheaven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Seeing A Bunch Of Tweets About Airbnb And Thinking About The One I Stayed In A Week Ago And How Awful It Was.. Expectations vs. Reality

    Mismatch in Airbnb expectations shown through various cluttered and sparse room setups with mismatched furniture.

    gabfloor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    That’s Awful

    Stylish Airbnb interior contrasts with unfinished hallway showcasing unmet expectations.

    vigilantebrittt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    In Today's Episode Of Waddirass, Airbnb Owners And The Audacity. Promo vs. Reality

    Expectations versus reality of an Airbnb outdoor table; one new and one worn-out.

    DKAstrology Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    What You Expect To Find, vs. What You Find

    Airbnb expectations versus reality: rooftop area with mismatched furniture and uneven layout.

    pecoar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Let's Compare The Photo Of The Bedroom In The Airbnb Super Host's Listing Of The Apartment vs. The Moldy Bedroom That Made My Daughter Sick

    Airbnb bedroom with modern decor; adjacent wall shows significant water damage and peeling plaster.

    And for which the doctor said we needed to get her out or she would develop bronchitis. I have the doctor's note.

    mr_cgc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Airbnb Listing vs. Reality

    Airbnb disappointment with mismatched rooms, showing cluttered bedroom and kitchen.

    KamenCo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    The Airbnb vs. The Ad. The First Is A CGI The Other Is The Shabby Box They Built

    Airbnb expectations vs reality: elegant brick building illustration above, actual building below with minor differences.

    AirBadNB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Expectation vs. Reality: Bathroom Edition

    Airbnb bathroom with a curved bathtub and a shower curtain, contrasting with elegant vanity expectations.

    Zillow picture looks innocent enough. A little strange but you’d assume the fish eye squished the tub. NOPE! Tub is in sideways and our tiny real estate agent had to get up next to it sideways. Practical!

    CapitanWaffles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    The Price Was Also Ridiculously High

    Split image comparing a luxurious Airbnb bathroom with a plain, smaller one.

    Codie_Sanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Pent House Where?

    Airbnb expectation vs reality: luxurious listing shows mismatched photos with worn couch and outdated kitchen.

    denzeldion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    This Weekend Was Wild, We Got An Airbnb To Celebrate My Birthday And We Got Catfished. Literally The Worst Airbnb We’ve Ever Been To

    Airbnb expectations unmet with waterfront views and mismatched outdoor seating areas.

    We had to mop and clean up ourselves in order to make it work. Friends and I are definitely trauma-bonded. Listing pics vs. Reality.

    taetoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    The Room We Booked vs. The Room We Got. And They’re Not Even Classy Enough To Apologize Or Fix It

    Minimalist Airbnb bedroom with white bedding and wooden accents, showing different angles and views.

    Prezring Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Here’s Some Photos Animal Droppings, Mold, Fluid Stains All Over The Furnitures

    "Airbnb expectation vs reality: top image shows a stylish living room, bottom image reveals mismatched, worn-out furniture."

    Not the same space & you can only hope you don’t get a disease. Again $800/night & Airbnb refunded the previous guests. Failed to take down the listing.

    protofemininity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Went To The Keys To Celebrate My Graduation. Hotel Advertises As Having Its Own Private Beach (Top Photo From Website) Bottom Photo Is What We Arrived To

    Expectations vs. reality for an Airbnb beachfront view with seaweed-covered shore.

    "Beach" is completely filled with stinking and rotting seaweed to the point that you can’t even get in the water.

    Shana24601 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Not Even An Ex Lied To Me So Much. Airbnb vs. Reality

    Airbnb room with two views: cozy bed setup versus peculiar sink placement next to it.

    pupinaplomer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    We Left, Checked Into The Thompson, And Got A Refund

    Airbnb interior showing mismatched furniture, a cluttered kitchenette, and sparse decor, contrasting with expectations.

    khzny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!