He continued: "not to go on too long, I suffered from emotional problems like anxiety and depression, and in my quest to resolve these issues, I came across hypnotherapy. In just two sessions, I resolved my heaviest issues. From that moment on, after all this transformation, I wanted to better understand what this hitherto 'miraculous' method was about for me. I trained in hypnotherapy and started a long journey of self-knowledge and personal development. I've been a therapist for 5 years, and today I have the opportunity to help people from all over Brazil and abroad through this method. On this journey as a therapist, I created profiles on social media and started producing content on a daily basis, including videos and photos. Thus began a new passion for me.

I started photographing and creating videos with my cell phone, watching hours and hours of content on YouTube to evolve in this area and with that, my interest increased. I bought a camera, microphones, and lighting, and with that, the 'ruler' of content production went up. Gradually I realized that despite producing quality videos, what really made me feel butterflies in my stomach was photography. And so, this interest began to be visible among my friends and family, and with that, invitations began to appear. I did family shoots, children's birthdays, couples, individuals, professional photos, etc.

We realize that we really enjoy doing something when time passes and we don't even see it, when you spend 8 or 10 hours straight without feeling pain, hunger, tiredness, or wanting to keep going. It happened to me that way with photography. Today with much more clarity, I understand that photography brings together everything that all these apparently unconnected activities have in common: people, movement, contribution, technology, and self-knowledge. I learned that when we are afraid to risk something new even though we are not completely satisfied with what we are doing, we become more and more distant from what we really like,” shared Bruno.