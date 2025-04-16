Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Breaks My Heart": New Police Footage Shows Gene Hackman's Dog Watching Over Couple's Bodies
Celebrities, News

"Breaks My Heart": New Police Footage Shows Gene Hackman's Dog Watching Over Couple's Bodies

Innewly released footage from the day authorities discovered Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s lifeless bodies, body camera video shows one of the couple’s dogs guarding Betsy’s body.

Bear and Nikita, two of Gene and Betsy’s dogs, were alive when officials arrived at their New Mexico home on February 26.

The 11-minute video, captured on a police body camera and released Tuesday (April 15) by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, shows deputies walking through the bathroom where the late pianist’s body was found.

  • Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's German shepherd was watching over her lifeless body, new footage shows.
  • The couple owned three dogs, two of which survived after their passing.
  • The third dog, Zinna, was found lifeless inside a crate that was in a closet near Betsy’s body.

“Poor guy, he’s sad,” one of the investigators said of the German shepherd, who was staring at his owner’s body.

    New video footage shows one of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s dogs guarding her body

    A man in a suit and woman in a white jacket pose together at an event, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Zinna, another one of the couple’s dogs, was found deceased in a crate that was in a closet about “10 to 15” feet away from where Betsy’s body was found. The pet likely passed away from dehydration and starvation.

    Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya said the department immediately found Betsy’s body in a bathroom after entering the property. However, it took nearly 30 minutes of searching before officials were able to locate Gene.

    During the search for the Oscar winner, one of the couple’s dogs kept approaching the deputies. At first, authorities assumed the dog was simply trying to play. Eventually, they realized it was trying to lead them to Gene.

    Two people with German Shepherds in a park, linked to new police footage involving Gene Hackman's dog.

    Image credits: Southwest German Shepherd Rescue

    “It looks like he was trying to go outside,” said one deputy of the 95-year-old actor, whose body was found in the mud room area of the home.

    “To the right of the male, I observed a black in color walking cane. It appeared as if the male suddenly collapsed,” wrote an investigator in a report.

    Police body cam footage also captured the interaction outside the property between officials and Gene’s handyman and caretaker, who said he was “concerned” after not hearing from the couple for nearly three weeks.

    Their German shepherd was found in the bathroom, staring at the late pianist’s body

    Gene Hackman's dog watching over room, with furniture and a quote overlayed about his protective nature.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

    Gene passed away on February 18 from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor.

    Betsy succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a flu-like virus linked to rodent droppings.

    Officials determined that the 65-year-old passed about a week before her husband, who was unaware of the tragedy due to his dementia.

    Gene’s daughters reportedly told investigators they were aware of their father’s memory issues and mentioned they had to remind him of his birthday several times last year.

    Dog guards room, clothes scattered, with a police officer present in the scene.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

    The couple’s home was found to be infested with rodents. Investigators discovered live rodents on the property as well as rodent feces in Gene and Betsy’s three garages.

    They also found rodent traps inside the property, suggesting the invaders had become an issue for the couple.

    The late pianist’s Internet research history showed “multiple searches related to flu and COVID symptoms,” investigators reported.

    On February 10, she searched for “flu and nosebleeds” and “COVID nosebleeds.” The same day, she asked the search engine, “Can COVID cause dizziness?”

    The couple owned three dogs, one of which, named Zinna, did not survive

    Man and woman with two German Shepherds on grass, smiling under a tree.

    Image credits: Southwest German Shepherd Rescue

    Investigators discovered an email Betsy sent to her massage therapist, in which she shared that Gene took a “covid test” after experiencing “flu/cold-like symptoms.”

    “So, G woke up today with flu/cold-like symptoms, did a COVID test, negative,” the email, sent on February 11, reads.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

    “But out of an abundance of caution, I should cancel my appt tomorrow and rebook, say, in a couple weeks, last week of Feb if something is available.”

    On February 12, Betsy did her final searches, including “How long do the effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy last” and  “Cloudberry Health Santa Fe, New Mexico.”

    Betsy passed away from hantavirus, a flu-like virus linked to rodent droppings; the couple’s home was later found to be infested with rats

    Dog resting in a cluttered room, reportedly watching over couple's belongings in police footage.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

    Gene Hackman's dog's bowls in a kitchen area surrounded by groceries and plants.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

    In the report, investigators mentioned that Gene’s daughters “had not heard of any rodent issues” but did “observe mouse traps around the home.”

    The daughters “noted that Gene and Betsy were very private and did not allow maids or cleaners into their home.”

    Fewer than 50 cases of hantavirus are reported annually in the United States. Weeks after the couple was found lifeless at their home, the virus claimed the lives of three more people in Mammoth Lakes, California.

    “Poor guy, he’s sad,” one of the investigators said of the German shepherd

    Police footage shows a dog watching over a cluttered room, emphasizing the scene's somber tone.

    Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

    The French Connection actor’s 1995 will reportedly listed Betsy, whom he married in 1991, as his sole inheritor.

    Betsy’s will left her assets to Gene, with a provision that if they passed away within 90 days of each other, her estate would be donated to charity.

    Gene’s handyman said he was “concerned” after not hearing from the couple for nearly three weeks

    Police and two men discussing outside, referencing Gene Hackman's dog related incident in a wooded area.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

    Gene and Betsy were last photographed together during a rare outing in March 2024 at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe.

    The couple was reportedly laid to rest in Santa Fe. Their close friends and Gene’s three children, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie, attended the private memorial.

    “The poor pups were grieving as well,” one reader commented

    Comment about loyal German Shepherd, expressing heartbreak.

    Amy Gatsby's comment on Gene Hackman's situation discusses in-home care options.

    Comment by Margaret Giles discussing behavior of patients with dementia.

    Stefanie Hall comment on police footage of Gene Hackman's dog near couple's bodies, expressing heartbreak and privacy concerns.

    Comment by Coyle Kunz reflecting on loyalty with a heart emoji.

    Comment reacting to footage of Gene Hackman's dog, expressing sadness with "What a good pup. So sad.

    Amanda Gill's comment questioning the fate of Gene Hackman's dog in a Facebook post.

    Gene Hackman's dog suffered alone, comment by Christy Gamber discussing the dog’s hardship in a crate.

    Comment about Gene Hackman's dog's expression, stirring emotions in viewers.

    Comment on Gene Hackman's dog's reaction to distressing scene.

    Comment by Jenn Mealy expressing sadness over a couple's situation and concern for Gene Hackman's dog.

    Facebook comment from Angela Mayme Eick discussing parental check-ins.

    Comment by Christine McIntyre expressing sadness over a dog's situation after watching over a couple's bodies.

    Comment expressing sadness over Gene Hackman's dog watching over couple's bodies, mentioning dementia and tragedy.

    Comment on police body cam footage release, discussing its frequency and public exposure.

    Comment by Amy Simpson describing a sad dog, worried about its missing owner, with a crying emoji.

    Comment on loyalty, mentioning dogs' devotion, with a user named Jenn Kennedy expressing empathy for a similar situation.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

