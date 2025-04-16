“Breaks My Heart”: New Police Footage Shows Gene Hackman’s Dog Watching Over Couple’s Bodies

ADVERTISEMENT

Innewly released footage from the day authorities discovered Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s lifeless bodies, body camera video shows one of the couple’s dogs guarding Betsy’s body.

Bear and Nikita, two of Gene and Betsy’s dogs, were alive when officials arrived at their New Mexico home on February 26.

The 11-minute video, captured on a police body camera and released Tuesday (April 15) by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, shows deputies walking through the bathroom where the late pianist’s body was found.

The couple owned three dogs, two of which survived after their passing.

The third dog, Zinna, was found lifeless inside a crate that was in a closet near Betsy’s body.

“Poor guy, he’s sad,” one of the investigators said of the German shepherd, who was staring at his owner’s body.

Image credits: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Zinna, another one of the couple’s dogs, was found deceased in a crate that was in a closet about “10 to 15” feet away from where Betsy’s body was found. The pet likely passed away from dehydration and starvation.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya said the department immediately found Betsy’s body in a bathroom after entering the property. However, it took nearly 30 minutes of searching before officials were able to locate Gene.

During the search for the Oscar winner, one of the couple’s dogs kept approaching the deputies. At first, authorities assumed the dog was simply trying to play. Eventually, they realized it was trying to lead them to Gene.

Image credits: Southwest German Shepherd Rescue

“It looks like he was trying to go outside,” said one deputy of the 95-year-old actor, whose body was found in the mud room area of the home.

“To the right of the male, I observed a black in color walking cane. It appeared as if the male suddenly collapsed,” wrote an investigator in a report.

Police body cam footage also captured the interaction outside the property between officials and Gene’s handyman and caretaker, who said he was “concerned” after not hearing from the couple for nearly three weeks.

Their German shepherd was found in the bathroom, staring at the late pianist’s body

Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

Gene passed away on February 18 from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor.

Betsy succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a flu-like virus linked to rodent droppings.

Officials determined that the 65-year-old passed about a week before her husband, who was unaware of the tragedy due to his dementia.

Gene’s daughters reportedly told investigators they were aware of their father’s memory issues and mentioned they had to remind him of his birthday several times last year.

Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

The couple’s home was found to be infested with rodents. Investigators discovered live rodents on the property as well as rodent feces in Gene and Betsy’s three garages.

They also found rodent traps inside the property, suggesting the invaders had become an issue for the couple.

The late pianist’s Internet research history showed “multiple searches related to flu and COVID symptoms,” investigators reported.

On February 10, she searched for “flu and nosebleeds” and “COVID nosebleeds.” The same day, she asked the search engine, “Can COVID cause dizziness?”

The couple owned three dogs, one of which, named Zinna, did not survive

Image credits: Southwest German Shepherd Rescue

Investigators discovered an email Betsy sent to her massage therapist, in which she shared that Gene took a “covid test” after experiencing “flu/cold-like symptoms.”

“So, G woke up today with flu/cold-like symptoms, did a COVID test, negative,” the email, sent on February 11, reads.

Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

“But out of an abundance of caution, I should cancel my appt tomorrow and rebook, say, in a couple weeks, last week of Feb if something is available.”

On February 12, Betsy did her final searches, including “How long do the effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy last” and “Cloudberry Health Santa Fe, New Mexico.”

Betsy passed away from hantavirus, a flu-like virus linked to rodent droppings; the couple’s home was later found to be infested with rats

Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

In the report, investigators mentioned that Gene’s daughters “had not heard of any rodent issues” but did “observe mouse traps around the home.”

The daughters “noted that Gene and Betsy were very private and did not allow maids or cleaners into their home.”

Fewer than 50 cases of hantavirus are reported annually in the United States. Weeks after the couple was found lifeless at their home, the virus claimed the lives of three more people in Mammoth Lakes, California.

“Poor guy, he’s sad,” one of the investigators said of the German shepherd

Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

The French Connection actor’s 1995 will reportedly listed Betsy, whom he married in 1991, as his sole inheritor.

Betsy’s will left her assets to Gene, with a provision that if they passed away within 90 days of each other, her estate would be donated to charity.

Gene’s handyman said he was “concerned” after not hearing from the couple for nearly three weeks

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

Image credits: Santa Fe Sheriff’s County Office

Gene and Betsy were last photographed together during a rare outing in March 2024 at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe.

The couple was reportedly laid to rest in Santa Fe. Their close friends and Gene’s three children, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie, attended the private memorial.

“The poor pups were grieving as well,” one reader commented

