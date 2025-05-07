Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A True Horror Story”: 7YO Girl Found In A Closet While Search For Missing Sister Continues
7-year-old girl smiling in a colorful hooded jacket, sitting inside a stroller with patterned cushions.
Crime, News

“A True Horror Story”: 7YO Girl Found In A Closet While Search For Missing Sister Continues

michelle.t Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
After authorities found a 7-year-old girl “locked in a closet and starving,” police have officially launched a search to find her sibling — a 9-year-old girl who has been missing since 2017.

On April 3 of this year, the child was rescued at an undisclosed address. She had reportedly been found by her grandmother “malnourished, soiled and barricaded in a bedroom closet,” according to ABC News, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

Highlights
  • A 7-year-old girl was found by police, ocked in a closet, starving, and weighing only 29 pounds.
  • The girl's mother, Virginia Gonzales, was arrested for causing serious injury to a child and previously for marijuana possession.
  • Authorities are searching for the missing 9-year-old sister, Ava Marie Gonzales, who vanished in 2017.

Her mother, Virginia Gonzales, was arrested on April 24 for causing serious injury to a child, but had previously been arrested for marijuana possession — which was what led the grandmother to the apartment in the first place.

    Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old who has been missing since 2017 following her sister’s discovery

    7-year-old girl found in a closet wrapped in blankets, smiling and wearing a colorful floral hoodie

    Image credits: CBS Austin

    “On April 3, 2025 Austin Police Department responded to a 911 call for a 7-year-old child that was found locked in a closet and starving,” said APD Detective, Russell Constable, at a press conference on Tuesday, May 6. 

    He stated she had been taken to a local hospital “immediately” for medical treatment and was in the recovery process.

    The 7-year-old had been in the closet for a month. She was fed a hot dog or corn dog in the morning and was only provided half a cup of water everyday. The girl weighed 29 pounds when she was taken to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

    City skyline under a blue sky, symbolizing the ongoing search for missing sister and 7YO girl found in a closet.

    Image credits: MJ Tangonan / Unsplash

    Constable had also mentioned 9-year-old Ava Marie Gonzales, the 7-year-old’s sibling, saying she was last seen by family and friends in December of 2017, urging the community to be on the lookout. 

    According to the release, Ava is a Hispanic female with straight brown hair and matching eyes. Officials then proceeded to release an estimated photo of what the little girl could look like today.

    The 7-year-old had been trapped in a closet, malnourished and weighing only 29 pounds

    Portrait of a 7-year-old girl involved in a missing sister search and found in a closet case.

    Image credits: CBS Austin

    “Austin Police Department’s missing person detectives are seriously concerned about Ava’s welfare, given the circumstances in which Ava’s 7-year-old sibling was found,” the officer said. 

    He continued, “We have information showing that she was born in Virginia. We just don’t know where she is right now.” Ava’s father has not yet been identified by authorities.

    While asking whether Ava’s family had questioned where their little girl was, Constable was met with “conflicting information to many different family members,” according to PEOPLE.

    When news broke, netizens were horrified at the inhumane treatment — and were losing hope that Ava could be found alive.

    Man in a blue suit and plaid tie giving a statement about a 7-year-old girl found in a closet during a missing sister search.

    Image credits: CBS Austin

    “I have serious doubts the older girl is alive. Glad they found her and she getting great care and live how can a mother do this. She evil,” one person wrote.

    Another stated, “A true horror story. The mother should be locked up forever.”

    A third said angrily, “We should be able to find a pitch black dark space for the garbage that did this. Close the door, lock it and throw away the key forever. You get back what you did.”

    The last time family and friends saw Ava was December 2017

    7-year-old girl sitting on couch next to a basket of toys during search for missing sister continues.

    Image credits: CBS Austin

    Mugshot of a woman with a heart tattoo on her neck, related to the 7YO girl found in a closet case.

    Image credits: CBS Austin

    “there are so many families who want to adopt a child! i do not understand how anyone can hurt a child,” someone expressed.

    “29 lbs for a 7 year old is unimaginable,” a netizen added. “Hope that mom gets what’s coming to her. Poor baby.”

    One person chimed in, “Searching for her may be ‘overly optimistic’ at this point.”

    “And yet there are people wanting a child to adopt and love for the rest of their lives!” another exclaimed. “So sad.”

    Man in a blue suit speaking at a press conference about the 7-year-old girl found in a closet case in Austin.

    Image credits: CBS Austin

    According to ABC News, six other children had been found at the house “that appeared physically healthy.” They were between the ages of 2 and 14, cited by the police. 

    Gonzales is now being held on a $75,000 bond as seen by Travis County Sheriff’s Office online inmate records.

    The unimaginable treatment was scolded by netizens

    Comment by Juliette Sanders expressing anger, related to a 7-year-old girl found in a closet case.

    Comment expressing sadness about people wanting to adopt a child and love for the rest of their lives, with crying emoji.

    Comment on social media post expressing heartbreak about a 7-year-old girl found in a closet during a missing sister search.

    Comment by Donna Marie Pennington questioning why a 7-year-old girl was not reported missing earlier during a search.

    Comment by Kathy Morales expressing shock over mother's cruelty in a true horror story about a missing girl.

    Comment about a 7-year-old girl found in a closet during the search for her missing sister, expressing concern and sympathy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying how can people be so evil in response to a true horror story about a 7YO girl found in a closet.

    Comment discussing finding a dark space to discard those responsible in a true horror story case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a true horror story involving a 7-year-old girl found in a closet.

    Social media comment expressing doubts about the older girl’s survival in a true horror story of a 7YO girl found in a closet.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
