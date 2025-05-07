“A True Horror Story”: 7YO Girl Found In A Closet While Search For Missing Sister Continues

ADVERTISEMENT

After authorities found a 7-year-old girl “locked in a closet and starving,” police have officially launched a search to find her sibling — a 9-year-old girl who has been missing since 2017.

On April 3 of this year, the child was rescued at an undisclosed address. She had reportedly been found by her grandmother “malnourished, soiled and barricaded in a bedroom closet,” according to ABC News, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

Highlights A 7-year-old girl was found by police, ocked in a closet, starving, and weighing only 29 pounds.

The girl's mother, Virginia Gonzales, was arrested for causing serious injury to a child and previously for marijuana possession.

Authorities are searching for the missing 9-year-old sister, Ava Marie Gonzales, who vanished in 2017.

Her mother, Virginia Gonzales, was arrested on April 24 for causing serious injury to a child, but had previously been arrested for marijuana possession — which was what led the grandmother to the apartment in the first place.

RELATED:

Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old who has been missing since 2017 following her sister’s discovery

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Austin

“On April 3, 2025 Austin Police Department responded to a 911 call for a 7-year-old child that was found locked in a closet and starving,” said APD Detective, Russell Constable, at a press conference on Tuesday, May 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated she had been taken to a local hospital “immediately” for medical treatment and was in the recovery process.

The 7-year-old had been in the closet for a month. She was fed a hot dog or corn dog in the morning and was only provided half a cup of water everyday. The girl weighed 29 pounds when she was taken to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Share icon

Image credits: MJ Tangonan / Unsplash

Constable had also mentioned 9-year-old Ava Marie Gonzales, the 7-year-old’s sibling, saying she was last seen by family and friends in December of 2017, urging the community to be on the lookout.

According to the release, Ava is a Hispanic female with straight brown hair and matching eyes. Officials then proceeded to release an estimated photo of what the little girl could look like today.

The 7-year-old had been trapped in a closet, malnourished and weighing only 29 pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Austin

“Austin Police Department’s missing person detectives are seriously concerned about Ava’s welfare, given the circumstances in which Ava’s 7-year-old sibling was found,” the officer said.

He continued, “We have information showing that she was born in Virginia. We just don’t know where she is right now.” Ava’s father has not yet been identified by authorities.

While asking whether Ava’s family had questioned where their little girl was, Constable was met with “conflicting information to many different family members,” according to PEOPLE.

When news broke, netizens were horrified at the inhumane treatment — and were losing hope that Ava could be found alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Austin

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have serious doubts the older girl is alive. Glad they found her and she getting great care and live how can a mother do this. She evil,” one person wrote.

Another stated, “A true horror story. The mother should be locked up forever.”

A third said angrily, “We should be able to find a pitch black dark space for the garbage that did this. Close the door, lock it and throw away the key forever. You get back what you did.”

The last time family and friends saw Ava was December 2017

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Austin

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Austin

ADVERTISEMENT

“there are so many families who want to adopt a child! i do not understand how anyone can hurt a child,” someone expressed.

“29 lbs for a 7 year old is unimaginable,” a netizen added. “Hope that mom gets what’s coming to her. Poor baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One person chimed in, “Searching for her may be ‘overly optimistic’ at this point.”

“And yet there are people wanting a child to adopt and love for the rest of their lives!” another exclaimed. “So sad.”

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Austin

According to ABC News, six other children had been found at the house “that appeared physically healthy.” They were between the ages of 2 and 14, cited by the police.

Gonzales is now being held on a $75,000 bond as seen by Travis County Sheriff’s Office online inmate records.

The unimaginable treatment was scolded by netizens

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT